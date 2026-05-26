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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
3h

Watched your video on this topics. Well done. The gullibility of people is frightening. From the psyop ConVid to the current war. People can no longer think for themselves. I am thankful i pulled myself out of the matrix. It is amazing what you can see when you are cognitive of what is going on. Stay free and prepare for the next phase brought to us by Satan.

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Leveller's avatar
Leveller
4h

As the old adage goes “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you!” For example, this article alludes to statin side effects being “all in the mind” and therefore they are safe to take. This is absolutely not true for many people. They cause actual and physical harm.

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