The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms

Like many of you, I was relieved when the GOP took a midterm beating. After watching the Iran war drag on for eight months, after watching gas prices climb and grocery bills swell, after watching the party that promised to end foreign entanglements surrender to the neocons and the Zionists, there was something satisfying about watching voters deliver a devastating rebuke. Democrats flipped six Senate seats, including in reliably red states like South Carolina, Texas, and Kansas, according to Responsible Statecraft [1].

But relief is not the same as safety. Trump remains commander in chief until January. The new Congress is not sworn in until January 6. Between now and then, the man who has spent the last eight months escalating against Iran still holds the nuclear football, still commands the most powerful military in human history, and still has every incentive to act before his power is checked. I supported Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. I did not support him in 2024, because I saw where the money was coming from and where the loyalties lay. I saw a man funded by Zionists and eager for war, and I said so at the time. Nothing that has happened since has convinced me I was wrong.

As I wrote in my analysis of the June peace deal, I have long argued that the United States had no business starting a war with Iran [2]. The conflict began in February 2026 under the pretext of countering Iranian nuclear ambitions, and it has been a fool’s errand from the start. The midterms did not end that war. And they did not eliminate the risk that, in his final weeks, he reaches for the one weapon that cannot be recalled.

Why I Don’t Trust Trump’s Muted Reaction

Trump’s reaction to the midterm defeat has been strangely muted. He acknowledged that the Iran war played a role in the losses, telling reporters that his comments about the war being “largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term” [3]. He said Democrats did “a good job” and that he can work with them [4]. This is not the Trump I have watched for a decade. This is a man in shock, a man who surrounded himself with sycophants who told him he had 99% approval, a man who believed his own propaganda and is now confronting the reality that the American people rejected him and his war.

But here is what worries me: he blames the voters, not himself. He does not believe he made mistakes. He believes the American people failed him. That is the psychological profile of a narcissist, and narcissists do not respond to rejection with introspection. They respond with vengeance. Asked about the war’s impact, Trump remained steadfast, saying “Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon” and that “whether it impacted or not” the war was necessary [5]. That is not a man who has learned a lesson. That is a man who is telling you he would do it all again.

The Republican Party is too spineless to restrain him. I have watched this party pretend to have principles when they are in the minority and abandon them the moment they hold power. They will not invoke the 25th Amendment. They will not cut off funding. They will not stand in his way. As I have said repeatedly, the entire political class in Washington is a professional wrestling show, and the people who put on the costumes do not care about you. They care about power. Trump still has two months of it, and nothing to lose.

Two Months of Mischief Before the New Congress

That leaves a lame-duck window of mischief that any outgoing president would be tempted to exploit. Trump is not any outgoing president. He is a man who has already acted like an economic terrorist against America and the world. He can still escalate tariffs. He can still launch trade wars. He can still dictate economic policy that sends shockwaves through global markets and leaves American families poorer.

He still commands the military. U.S. forces were reportedly ready to strike Iran “within 96 hours of receiving” Trump’s order, and this time it would “likely go beyond efforts to simply ‘mow the lawn’” [6]. The plans for renewed strikes after the midterms were drawn up months ago, according to reports, with targets including Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile production [7]. The war that Congress never authorized, the war that the American people rejected at the ballot box, is still sitting there like a loaded gun on the table.

And Trump knows that after January 6, his room to maneuver shrinks dramatically. The new Congress can investigate. It can subpoena. It can cut funding. It can do all the things the Republicans refused to do. That is exactly why the next two months are so dangerous. The window is closing, and a cornered narcissist with a nuclear arsenal and nothing left to lose is the single most dangerous thing on the planet.

Iran, Netanyahu, and the Easiest Path to Revenge

Tucker Carlson warned on November 2 that the Trump administration “may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran” under intense pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, targeting the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility where Israeli intelligence claims Tehran has restarted uranium enrichment [8]. Carlson said the decision was expected by November 7 [9]. More than 200 civil-society organizations across the United States and abroad urged Congress to prevent Trump from launching a nuclear attack on Iran, noting that the appeal comes eight months into a war Congress never authorized [10]. Iranian state television recently began airing a civil-defense video instructing citizens on how to survive a nuclear explosion [11].

It’s now obvious that Netanyahu wants a bigger war with Iran, and Trump can give it to him. As I documented in my reporting on the real engine of war, Zionist ambitions -- not Iranian strength -- pose the greatest threat to America [12]. I have watched this alliance for years. I have seen how Netanyahu’s provocations and Trump’s silence have been engineered to drag the United States into a conflict that serves Israel’s “Greater Israel” project, not American interests [13]. The partnership between Trump and Netanyahu threatens not only the Middle East but the entire world [14].

Launching a nuclear strike would appease Trump’s fragile ego. It would punish the voters who rejected him. It would give him a final act of vengeance that no one could undo. And it would cause economic carnage in the United States -- oil prices skyrocketing, markets collapsing, supply chains shattering -- which may be the point. As I warned in my broadcast on global nuclear war, this war is destined to go down in history as one of America’s greatest mistakes, a predictable disaster born from a loss of objectivity and an overzealous celebration of military power [15].

Trump is not a sane, rational adult. He is delusional, arrogant, narcissistic, and dangerous. Do not put it past him to start a nuclear war in his remaining time in office.

There Are No Saviors in Washington -- Only Theater

I know what some of you are thinking. The Democrats won. They will save us. They will stop the war. They will restrain Trump. I wish I believed that, but no... that’s foolish. The Democrats will not save the financial system or the dollar. They will tag-team its destruction. The same bankers who own the Republicans own the Democrats. The same military-industrial complex that profits from war will profit from whatever comes next. The same intelligence agencies that lied about Iraq and Russia and COVID will lie about Iran.

As I have said many times, the Republican Party only pretends to have principles when they are in the minority. As soon as they hold power, they abandon every promise they made. The Democrats are no different. They will posture and hold hearings. They will give speeches about accountability. And then they will do what they always do: protect the system that made them wealthy and powerful. Rubio is a war criminal. Vance is a spineless coward who only found his courage when it was politically convenient. The whole show is professional wrestling, and we are the audience.

Do not lose your mind over who is in charge. I have seen people on both sides of the aisle invest their hopes and dreams in politicians, only to be betrayed. The system is not designed to save you. It is designed to control you. As I have argued, the US Empire is evil, and Israel is corrupt, and the criminal elite that runs both will not be stopped by elections [16]. Build your own life instead. Decentralize. Localize. Take care of your family. That is where real power lies.

What You Can Do: Prepare, Decentralize, and Stay Armed

The election changes nothing about preparedness. If you have been following my work, you already know what to do. Buy gold and silver. As of early November, gold was topping $4,000 per ounce again and silver was surging [4]. I have said for years that fiat currency is theft and that the dollar is headed for a catastrophic collapse. That thesis has not changed. If anything, the events of the last week have accelerated it. The dollar is sliding, and the only honest money is the kind that has no counterparty risk and cannot be printed by governments.

Where you are able, buy guns and ammo now, before the Democrats target the Second Amendment again. I have watched the left-wing tyrants try to disarm the American people for decades, and they will use every crisis to advance that agenda. They will use the war, the economic collapse, the next manufactured emergency -- whatever it takes. The right to self-defense is not negotiable. It is God-given. Do not let them take it from you.

Take advantage of the lull to stock food, water, medical supplies, and communications gear. I have been warning about the convergence of crises for years, and as I said in my broadcast on the collapse of global oil supply, one can only speculate on Trump’s next move [17]. The point is not to predict the future. The point is to be ready for it no matter what unfolds. Hope is not a plan. Prepare as if the crisis is still coming, because it is.

NOTE: My new course on preparedness begins airing for free on Nov. 14th at BrightU.com - register there to sign up for the free live stream.

Conclusion: Hope Is Not a Plan

I hope for peace. I hope for de-escalation. And yes, I hope that Trump’s muted reaction to the midterm defeat signals a genuine recognition that the war was a mistake and that the American people want it to end. But hope is not a plan. The coalition urging Congress to act acknowledged that renewed American strikes were looming [10]. The risk is real.

We may be in the eye of the hurricane, not past it. The midterms were a repudiation of the war, but they did not end it. The election was a rebuke of Trump, but it did not remove him. He still has two months. He still has the nuclear codes. Even worse, he now has nothing to lose.

The nuclear risk did not end with the midterms. It may have gotten worse. So stay prepared. Stay armed. Stay decentralized. And do not trust anyone in Washington to save you (because they won’t).

References

‘It’s the war, stupid’: Dems sweep midterms on wave of voter anger. 2026-11-04T00:00:00.000Z. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/midterm-elections-2026-results/ Hopeful But Not Out of the Woods Yet: A Brutal Analysis of the Iran Peace Deal - NaturalNews.com, June 18, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Trump admits Iran war caused election losses but ‘we had to do it’. 2026-11-04T18:53:41.000Z. https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/trump-admits-iran-war-caused-election-losses-we-had-do-it Futures Rip As Wall Street Buys The Blue Tsunami; Dollar Slides, Gold Tops $4,000. 2026-11-04T12:28:23.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futures-rip-wall-street-buys-blue-tsunami-dollar-slides-gold-tops-4000 Trump Comments on Iran War in First Appearance Since GOP’s Midterm Defeat. 2026-11-05T00:07:12.185Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/trump-comments-on-iran-war-in-first-appearance-since-gops-midterm-defeat-6118174 U.S. Forces Prepared for Major Attacks on Iran If Trump Orders Them. 2026-10-28T13:48:20.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/foreign-policy/u-s-forces-prepared-for-major-attacks-on-iran-if-trump-orders-them/ Report: Renewed Strikes on Iran After Midterms. 2026-10-22T23:08:32.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/features/report-renewed-strikes-on-iran-after-midterms/ Tucker: Israel pushing Trump to nuke Iran ‘within days’. 2026-11-02T18:33:10.000Z. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-israel-pushing-trump-to-nuke-iran-within-days/ Tucker Carlson Says Trump Is Considering a Nuclear Strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain. 2026-11-02T19:01:07.564Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/11/02/tucker-carlson-says-trump-is-considering-a-nuclear-strike-on-irans-pickaxe-mountain/ Coalition Urges Congress to Stop Trump From Nuking Iran. 2026-11-01T21:51:29.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/coalition-urges-congress-to-stop-trump-from-nuking-iran/ Iran broadcasts nuclear survival guide amid warnings of US strike. 2026-11-03T18:45:48.000Z. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/iran-broadcasts-nuclear-survival-guide-amid-warnings-of-us-strike/ The Real Engine of War How Zionist Ambitions Not Iranian Strength Pose the Greatest Threat to America - NaturalNews.com, March 02, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Netanyahus provocations and Trumps silence Is a false flag crisis being engineered to drag US into war with Iran - NaturalNews.com, September 30, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - NETANYAHU - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, September 30, 2025. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Bright Videos News - GLOBAL NUCLEAR WAR - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 02, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Bright Videos News - After Trump wins - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, October 28, 2024. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Health Ranger Report - COLLAPSE OF GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, April 20, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com

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