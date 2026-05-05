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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
5h

They’re scamming us. I believe oil is a renewable resource and that’s it is made deep within earth and raises up into deep pockets.

https://tacticalinvestor.com/fossil-fuels-account-for-85-of-worlds-energy/

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
1h

I wish they just come right out and tell the world: "Hey, we have an over population problem. Let us all work together on this issue. "

https://worldstats.org/world-population

8.2 Billion people on earth now.

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