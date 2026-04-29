The Cartel Is Cracking – And That’s a Good Thing

The United Arab Emirates is walking away from OPEC, and I believe this is the first domino in a chain that will ultimately break the cartel’s grip on global energy markets. For decades, OPEC has operated as a price-fixing monopoly, artificially constraining supply to enrich a handful of petrostates while punishing the rest of the world with inflated energy costs. As Nancy J. Kimelman explains in Common Cents, in competitive markets no single player can control both price and quantity, but monopolies can -- and they do so at the expense of everyone else [1]. OPEC has been the textbook example, and the UAE’s departure is the first real crack in that facade.

This fracture is a victory for economic freedom. The cartel’s stranglehold on production quotas has long suppressed competition and kept prices high. When OPEC+ nations recently announced a tripling of production increases, it was a desperate move to discipline overproducers -- a clear sign that the cartel’s discipline is failing [2]. The UAE’s exit accelerates that unraveling. In my view, this is the beginning of the end for OPEC’s dominance, and it opens the door to a more decentralized, competitive energy market that benefits consumers and honest producers alike.

Why the UAE Had to Leave – It’s Pure Self-Interest

The UAE has the capacity to produce 4 to 5 million barrels of oil per day, but OPEC quotas have kept its output artificially low. Every member of the cartel faces the same prisoner’s dilemma: cheat on the quota and profit, or stay within the limits and bleed revenue. The UAE is simply acting rationally.

As Jack Anderson documented in Oil: The Real Story Behind the World Energy Crisis, OPEC’s history is one of internal tension -- by 1983, the cartel’s sales had plummeted from 31 million barrels a day to about 14 million as members cheated and customers resisted high prices [3]. The same dynamic is playing out now, only faster.

The cartel’s artificial scarcity has hurt the rest of the world for decades, and the UAE’s exit is a rational response to a broken system. In an interview with me, Steve Quayle warned that an OPEC embargo or a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could push oil to $200 or even $300 per barrel [4]. That kind of windfall is exactly why the UAE wants to produce more, not less. The country is looking out for its own interests, and I cannot fault it for that. The prisoner’s dilemma always ends the same way: when the benefits of cheating outweigh the costs of compliance, the cartel collapses.

Short-Term Chaos: War Will Spike Oil, But Then Comes a Glut

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is already devastating energy infrastructure. As Lance D Johnson reports, Persian Gulf states have cut oil production by 10 million barrels per day due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz [5]. This has created a temporary supply shock that could send crude to $200–$300 a barrel, just as Steve Quayle predicted [4]. The war is destroying refineries, blocking tankers, and creating a seller’s market for any oil that can reach buyers.

But here is the twist: once the Strait reopens -- and it will reopen eventually -- a flood of pent-up supply will crash prices in the short term. In my assessment of recent developments, the U.S. is already considering ending the conflict without forcing the waterway open, which suggests a negotiated settlement that will release the backlog [6]. When that happens, we will see a massive whiplash: record highs followed by a collapse below $50 a barrel. This boom-bust cycle will destroy the economics of scarcity that OPEC has relied on for decades. The cartel’s model of controlled supply will be exposed as unsustainable.

The U.S. Oil Boom Will Be a Casualty of This Price War

American shale producers are profiting from the current wartime prices, but they will be devastated by the post-war glut. As Willow Tohi notes, the OPEC+ production hike earlier this year already triggered market unrest and threatened U.S. energy dominance [2]. When the flood of Middle Eastern oil returns, combined with increased output from nations that follow the UAE out of OPEC, global supply will overwhelm demand. In my view, many U.S. shale companies will face bankruptcy within two years as margins evaporate.

The UAE’s exit encourages others -- Kuwait, Iraq, and even Saudi Arabia’s rivals -- to leave the cartel. Fresh clashes between Saudi-backed and UAE-backed forces in Yemen’s oil-rich Hadramout province show just how deep the rift has grown [7]. Each new defector adds supply to the market, driving prices lower and crushing the profitability of high-cost American producers. The U.S. oil boom, built on fracked wells and cheap debt, is about to become a casualty of the very price war it helped ignite.

Long-Term: Cheaper Oil and the EV Transition

In the near term, cheaper oil and the resulting drop in fertilizer and transport costs will benefit consumers. But the era of oil is in decline. Even the Gulf states themselves are investing heavily in renewable energy -- as W.E. Alnaser documents, the GCC countries have been expanding solar and wind capacity for years [8]. They see the writing on the wall: oil demand will peak and then fall. The world is running out of cheap, easy oil, as Saudi Arabia’s own energy minister has admitted [9].

Electric vehicles and solar power are making oil increasingly obsolete. The OPEC fracture speeds up that inevitable shift by demonstrating that the cartel can no longer control prices or production. In my view, this is a pivotal moment -- one that liberates energy markets from centralized manipulation and accelerates the transition to decentralized, renewable sources. The UAE’s departure is not just a geopolitical event; it is a signal that the age of oil dominance is ending, and a cleaner, freer energy future is beginning.

Conclusion: The Beginning of the End

The UAE’s exit from OPEC is more than a headline -- it is the first crack in a dam that has held back global energy freedom for too long. I believe this fracture will cascade into a full collapse of the cartel, triggering short-term chaos but long-term liberation. Cheaper oil will eventually give way to electric transport and renewables, breaking the addiction to fossil fuels once and for all.

The forces of decentralization, competition, and human ingenuity are winning. Brace for the whiplash, but welcome the end of OPEC’s tyranny. The future belongs to those who prepare for a world beyond oil. Energy independence means energy self-reliance... and moving away from hydrocarbons where feasible.

References

Common Cents: How the Economy Really Works – from the Global Market to the Supermarket. Nancy J. Kimelman. Oil Production Hike by OPEC+ Nations Triggers Global Market Unrest, Threatens U.S. Energy Dominance. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. May 7, 2025. Oil: The Real Story Behind the World Energy Crisis. Jack Anderson (1922). Mike Adams interview with Steve Quayle - October 23, 2023. Mike Adams. Persian Gulf States Cut Oil Production by 10 Million Barrels per Day. Lance D Johnson. NaturalNews.com. March 13, 2026. 2026-03-31-BVN-GLOBAL ENERGY LOCKDOWNS. Bright Videos Network. Escalating Conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-Backed Forces Clash over Oil-Rich Hadramout. Belle Carter. NaturalNews.com. January 5, 2026. The status of renewable energy in the GCC countries. W.E. Alnaser. Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews 15 (2011). Oil-producing giants warn of dwindling energy supply worldwide as fuel prices hit record highs. NaturalNews.com. May 13, 2022.

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