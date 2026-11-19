On today’s broadcast, host Brandon J. Weichert and returning guest Mike Adams, author, inventor, and founder of NaturalNews.com, examined a series of recent cyber disruptions affecting U.S. government systems and assessed their causes and implications. Weichert noted that the incidents, including disruptions at the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Security Agency, had so far remained at the level of inconvenience rather than catastrophe. Adams attributed most of the events to incompetence rather than AI or deliberate cyber attacks, arguing that legacy infrastructure is poorly documented and maintained by officials lacking technical expertise. He expressed concern that the incidents are being exploited to advance an anti-AI narrative aimed at justifying stricter regulation of open-source AI. Both men questioned official explanations, with Adams disputing the claim that one router in Arkansas could bring down the nationwide radar system and noting that the NSA ran scheduled maintenance during working hours.

The discussion also covered the competitive landscape of AI development, with Adams arguing that Chinese open-source models such as DeepSeek and Qwen have become capable alternatives to U.S. frontier systems and that banning open-source AI would harm U.S. competitiveness. He predicted that Nvidia would struggle without former chief executive Jensen Huang and warned that China is advancing in chip infrastructure, rare earths, battery technology, and solar power. Adams called for a national AI system freely available to citizens, nationwide cybersecurity education, and a Manhattan Project-style effort to modernize the U.S. power grid with small modular reactors. He identified mass job displacement and the automation of weapons systems as greater risks than cyber attacks, and he named nuclear war in the Middle East as his foremost concern.

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