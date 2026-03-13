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ThunderRollsOn's avatar
ThunderRollsOn
5h

I don’t thinks so:

https://www.youtube.com/live/ElOFDgjzi40?si=Ht67eQ0YoUFbSEc6

This doesn’t include the new weapons technology either that was deployed yesterday.

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ThunderRollsOn's avatar
ThunderRollsOn
2h

I don’t think so:

https://youtube.com/shorts/PThi5Sh4u5I?si=D-xBezuFMrYogcif

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