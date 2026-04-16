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SFSD123
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I never participate in 401k investments at work because the investment funds are so diversified, you have no control over where the money is invested. They always include stocks that fund the military industrial complex. I had the opportunity to join a very affluent investment club (via a relative) she showed me a list of all their investments (MacDonald Douglas, Raytheon, etc) I said "these are war companies, I can't invest in that " Now, all that I have is my soul.

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