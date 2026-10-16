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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 16

Truth Terrible Trump does not understand as he has mislead US and everyone else worldwide Shameful Warmongering We do not consent to or appreciate to harm others when we should cooperate with others to benefit All People

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
Oct 16

Decentralizing our life cannot save us. The coming digital/AI surveillance, drone, CBDC, & robot tryranny will effortless get rid of anyone trying to be independent, off the system. The ruling class / conspiracy must be defeated. If that can't be done we are doomed.

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