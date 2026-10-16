You Can’t Bomb the Strait of Hormuz Back Open Again

The corporate media is at it again, leaking war plans to manufacture consent for another escalation in the Middle East. The Pentagon’s official response was predictably robotic: “The Department of War plans for a wide range of operational scenarios to execute Presidential and Secretary level direction and to ensure mission success in any operational environment” [1].

I have learned to treat these anonymous leaks with extreme skepticism, but I also recognize they often serve as trial balloons to gauge public reaction before a controversial strike. Given Trump’s desperate need for an exit from a war he promised to avoid, I believe this MOAB plan is not a path to victory but a desperate, symbolic gesture meant to save face. The truth is that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the US has already lost this war, and dropping a big bomb on some dusty military site will not change that reality one bit.

We’ve all seen this movie before. The Pentagon develops plans, the media leaks them, and the public is told that a massive show of force will bring the enemy to their knees. The MOAB is a weapon designed for a different era, a psychological weapon as much as a physical one. Its use now would be an admission that conventional military power has failed to achieve political objectives. I believe we are watching an empire in decline, thrashing about with expensive toys while its actual power evaporates.

The fact that this is even being discussed shows how disconnected the Washington establishment is from reality. They think they can bomb their way to a favorable outcome, but the damage has already been done. The war has cost the US $38 billion through Aug 1, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, and has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply [2]. Dropping a MOAB will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, it will not stop Iran’s proxies from attacking our bases, and it will not restore the illusion of American invincibility. It will only serve as a propaganda victory for Iran and a rallying cry for their allies.

You cannot bomb a civilization into submission. You can only destroy infrastructure, kill innocent people, and create new enemies for generations to come.

The MOAB: A Useless Gesture That Won’t Change Anything

Let’s be clear about what the MOAB actually is. It is a roughly 20,000-pound conventional bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in the US arsenal. The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator is the weapon designed for that mission, and even that has limited effectiveness against hardened targets like Fordow. The MOAB is designed to clear minefields and create psychological shock, not to destroy strategic infrastructure. So what is the point of dropping it on Iran? The only logical answer is that it is for Trump’s ego. He wants a mushroom cloud on television, a dramatic visual that he can use to claim victory and distract from his failures. The Pentagon has reportedly even considered using nuclear weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities [3].

Even if the MOAB causes significant damage, it will not defeat Iran or open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military is dispersed, hardened, and experienced in asymmetric warfare. They have survived years of sanctions, assassinations, and military strikes. Their leadership knows that they can absorb a hit and retaliate in ways that hurt the US far more than a bomb hurts them. Iran has widened its maritime operations by shifting attacks beyond the narrow confines of the Strait of Hormuz into the broader waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with the IRGC possibly striking two commercial ships outside traditional chokepoints, including a vessel off Qatar and a Very Large Crude Carrier near the United Arab Emirates [4]. Dropping a MOAB will not change that equation. It will only confirm to the world that the US is out of ideas and that the only tool left in its toolbox is brute force, which is not working.

I have long argued that the US military is not as capable as it pretends to be. We have seen the reports of depleted interceptor inventories, the inability to sustain operations, and the growing concerns about munitions shortages [2][5]. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been a disaster, plagued by cost overruns and technical problems. Our generals are warning that we are overstretched [6]. In this context, the MOAB is not a sign of strength; it is a sign of weakness. It is a weapon that we use when we have run out of options. It is a symbol of a declining empire, not a rising one. The only thing this bomb will accomplish is to accelerate our decline by provoking Iran to further escalate while convincing the rest of the world that we are a reckless power that cannot be trusted.

The Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s Chokehold on the Global Economy

The reality that the Pentagon does not want to admit is that Iran already controls the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC has claimed complete control over this strategic waterway, and they have the missiles, drones, and naval assets to enforce that claim [7]. The US Navy has effectively retreated from the area. The deployments come as Washington is sending more warships and troops to the Middle East ahead of a potential resumption of large-scale strikes against Iran after the midterms, according to an AP report [8].

This is not a temporary condition; it is a permanent shift in the balance of power. The Iranians have figured out how to leverage their geography and asymmetric capabilities to neutralize American naval dominance. They can shut down the Strait whenever they want, and there is nothing we can do about it.

Iran will use this leverage to charge tolls, deny passage to US allies, and control the flow of oil to the global economy. They have already demonstrated that they are willing to attack tankers and infrastructure, and they have warned American oil and gas companies that they are exposed [9]. The global supply shock that began when the war started will continue and likely worsen. Oil prices will remain high, and Western economies will bear the brunt of the pain.

Meanwhile, Iran’s allies, like China and Russia, will get preferential access to cheap oil. This is the new world order. The US started this war to prevent Iran from dominating the region, but the only thing we have accomplished is to accelerate Iran’s rise and our own decline.

The long-term economic damage is going to be catastrophic. We are not just talking about higher gas prices for a few months. We are talking about a permanent restructuring of the global energy economy. Fertilizer costs will skyrocket, leading to food shortages and famine in vulnerable regions. Diesel and jet fuel will become prohibitively expensive, disrupting supply chains and grounding airlines. The middle class in America will be wiped out by inflation and unemployment. All of this is the direct result of a war that we did not need to fight and cannot win. The Strait of Hormuz is the choke point that will strangle the global economy, and Iran holds the leash.

Why Iran Was Always Going to Win

I have said from the beginning that Iran was always going to win this war. This is not a controversial statement if you understand geography, history, and culture. Iran is a massive country with rugged terrain that favors defenders. It has a population of 90 million people who are proud of their history and willing to fight for their homeland. You cannot conquer a country like that with bombs. You cannot dismantle a civilization with airstrikes. The idea that the US could waltz in and impose its will is absurd. It ignores the lessons of history, where numerous empires have tried and failed to subdue this region.

The US Navy has been now been defeated. Our ships cannot sail safely in the Persian Gulf. Our aircraft carriers are hiding far from the coast. Eighty-one U.S. military aircraft, helicopters, and drones have been lost or damaged in the conflict with Iran [10]. Our munitions stockpiles are dangerously low, with interceptor missiles being expended at an unsustainable rate [2].

Effectively, Israel has also been defeated. Its military is bogged down in Gaza, its economy is struggling, and its reputation is in tatters. The US cannot rebuild its navy overnight. The industrial capacity is gone. We cannot manufacture ships and missiles fast enough to replace what has been lost. The USS Gerald R. Ford is a disaster that costs billions and still cannot perform its primary functions. This is the reality of American decline, and no amount of bombing can reverse it.

Trump’s gift of betrayal is that we are paying the price for his Netanyahu-driven war. He promised to end wars, but he started one with Iran to please his Zionist donors and foreign puppetmasters. Now, he is trying to bomb his way out of a mess he created. The American people are waking up to the fact that they were lied to, that their sons and daughters are dying for no reason, and that their economy is being destroyed to protect the interests of a foreign power. I believe the only way out of this is to stop fighting, withdraw our troops, and accept the reality that Iran is a regional power that cannot be bossed around. The MOAB will not save Trump or the US. It is a desperate act that will only accelerate our decline.

Preparing for the New Reality: Decentralize and Survive

The system is not going to return to normal. I have been warning about this for years. The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz is the trigger for a global economic collapse that will be unlike anything we have seen before [11]. The supply chain is breaking down. Food, fuel, and fertilizer are becoming scarce and expensive. We are facing the real possibility of famine, social unrest, and even cannibalism in the worst-case scenarios [12]. This is not fearmongering; it is a realistic assessment of the trajectory we are on.

The people who assume that the government will bail them out are going to be sorely disappointed. The government is broke, and the only thing it can do is print more money, which will inevitably lead to hyperinflation and the destruction of the dollar.

The only way to survive what is coming is to decentralize your life. This means producing your own food, generating your own power (as much as you can manage), and reducing your dependence on the grid. You need to be off-grid. You need solar panels, batteries, and an electric vehicle that can be charged by the sun. You cannot rely on diesel or gas because those may become rationed, unavailable or unaffordable. You need to store food, water, and medical supplies. You need to learn how to garden, how to fix things, and how to defend yourself. The goal is to be self-sufficient and independent from the system that is collapsing around us.

You also need to stay informed. The mainstream media is lying to you about the war, the economy, and the collapse. They are telling you that everything is fine while the world burns. You need to bypass them and get your information from alternative sources. You need to have backup communication systems like satellite phones in case the internet goes down. The key is to build a community of like-minded people who can help each other. You cannot do this alone. But you also cannot rely on the government or the system. You have to take responsibility for your own survival and your own future.

The Only Path Forward: Accept Reality and Prepare

The US has lost the war with Iran, and it is not going to get a favorable outcome. We need to accept this reality. Iran won. They control the Strait of Hormuz, they have the strategic initiative, and they have the will to endure hardship. We do not. We are facing decades of economic pain. The dollar is headed toward collapse, and our standard of living is going to decline dramatically. There is no going back to the way things were.

The unipolar world order that existed after the fall of the Soviet Union is over. We are entering a multipolar world where power is distributed among several nations, and the US is no longer the hegemon. This is a painful adjustment, but it is a necessary one.

The MOAB bombing, if it happens, will not save us. It will not change the outcome of the war. It will only be a symbolic act of violence that kills innocent people, destroys infrastructure, and confirms to the world that the US is a rogue state. It is a desperate act that will accelerate our decline. We need to stop pretending that we can bomb our way to a better future. We need to stop listening to the generals and politicians who are sending our young people to die for their failed policies. We need to reject the propaganda and embrace the truth. The only way forward is to accept reality and start preparing for the new world we are entering.

To survive all this with your sanity intact, focus on your own health, wealth, and freedom. Grow your own food, filter your own water, and take care of your body. Stack gold and silver to protect your wealth from inflation [13]. Learn skills that will be useful in a world without cheap energy and abundant resources. Build a network of trusted friends and neighbors. Stay informed and stay vigilant.

Also, support alternative media and independent journalists who are telling the truth. We are in for a rough ride, but we can make it through if we are smart and prepared. The old world is dying, and a new one is being born. It is up to us to make sure that we survive the transition and build a better future for our children. The choice is ours. We can either keep following the herd over the cliff, or we can choose to prepare and survive.

References

White House prepares plans to use ‘mother of all bombs’ on Iran, says official. 2026-10-15T20:37:43.000Z. https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/white-house-prepares-plans-use-weapon-dubbed-mother-all-bombs-iran US Interceptor Inventory Took Another Big Hit Last Week, As CBO Pegs War Cost At $38 Billion+. 2026-09-16T21:20:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-interceptor-inventory-took-another-big-hit-last-week-cbo-pegs-war-cost-38-billion The US military has developed new strike plans that .... https://www.facebook.com/WISHNews8/posts/the-us-military-has-developed-new-strike-plans-that-include-potentially-using-th/1541558998017951/ Iran Expands Tanker Assaults Beyond Narrow Confines Of Hormuz In Rare Escalation. 2026-10-08T13:45:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-expands-tanker-assault-beyond-narrow-confines-hormuz-rare-escalation Uneasy Pause In U.S.-Iran Fighting Holds Amidst Growing Concerns Over Interceptor Stockpiles. 2026-07-27T21:26:21.000Z. https://www.twz.com/news-features/uneasy-pause-in-u-s-iran-fighting-holds-amidst-growing-concerns-over-interceptor-stockpiles Trump Threatens Further Strikes on Iran as U.S. Generals Warn of Overstretched Forces. 2026-09-17T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-17-trump-threatens-further-strikes-iran-overstretched-forces.html Oil Rises After MidEast Attacks Spread And Escalate, Stoking Supply Fears. 2026-10-11T22:15:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/oil-rises-after-mideast-attacks-spread-and-escalate-stoking-supply-fears U.S. Deploys Additional Patriot Missiles to Saudi Arabia, Qatar as Trump Weighs Renewed Iran Attacks: Report. 2026-10-04T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-04-us-deploys-missiles-to-saudi-arabia-qatar.html Iran Official Warns US Oil and Gas Companies After Flare-Up in Conflict. 2026-09-07T21:17:20.000Z. https://www.ntd.com/iran-official-warns-us-oil-and-gas-companies-after-flare-up-in-conflict_1171227.html US Military Totals 81 Aircraft and Drones Lost or Damaged in Iran War, Report Shows. 2026-10-07T20:01:37.524Z. https://theepochtimes.com/world/us-military-totals-81-aircraft-and-drones-lost-or-damaged-in-iran-war-report-shows-6100710 No One is Ready for the Civilizational Collapse That’s Coming - NaturalNews.com, July 22, 2026. by NaturalNews.com A new translation of the Bible containing the Old and New Testaments. by Unknown 2025 11 25 DCTV Interview with Chris Sullivan and Matt Smith . by Mike Adams

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