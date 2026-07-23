The Assumption We All Made Turned Out To be Wrong

I believed -- and you probably did too -- that the Strait of Hormuz would eventually reopen and be restored to full operation. I believed that the fighting would stop, the tankers would flow again, and the world would return to some semblance of normalcy. But I was wrong, and so was everyone who held onto that hope.

The people in charge don’t want the world to work for human civilization, it turns out. They want collapse, and they are getting it by making sure the Persian Gulf is permanently taken offline.

This isn’t a war that merely got out of hand. It’s a deliberate, engineered dismantling of global energy and food infrastructure. As I detailed in March 2026, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is not a temporary disruption -- it is a geopolitical and financial reality that has already snapped shut [1]. The assumption that problems will be solved because they always have been is a dangerous illusion [2]. We are watching the greatest crisis in human history unfold, and the very people who caused it may have no real desire to end it.

Why Incentives No Longer Matter

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and even the United States all have strong incentives to end the war and reopen the Strait. They need oil revenue, stable markets, and functional supply chains. But those incentives don’t matter at the highest levels of global control. The globalist agenda does not seek restoration -- it seeks systemic collapse. As I wrote in “The Great Starvation,” the evidence is undeniable that global famine is not a natural disaster but an engineered depopulation event [3].

Consider the destruction of the Ras Laffan LNG complex in Qatar. I warned that this single facility’s potential destruction could be the trigger for the most profound intentional collapse of civilization [4]. The war has done exactly that. Instead of repairing the damage, the powers that be are letting it fester. Trump’s insane escalation is about to unleash an even wider global collapse, and it’s not an accident [5]. The incentives to rebuild are there, but the will to restore is gone. They want humanity to die, and they are willing to tear down the infrastructure that keeps humans alive in order to achieve that.

The Irreversible Destruction of Infrastructure

The physical destruction currently under way is staggering. Water desalination plants, power grids, and gas processing trains have been bombed with no realistic path to rebuild. The IEA chief warns that recovery of Persian Gulf energy production could take up to two years [6]. But that’s optimistic in a 120-degree desert with no air conditioning and no water. Rebuilding requires water, power, and a stable environment -- most of which are gone and would have to be rebuilt at great expense.

The damage extends beyond oil. Desalination plants are now being targeted, raising fears that the next targets in the U.S.-Iran war will be the very facilities that make life possible in the Gulf. As Peter Zeihan noted, a wrecked Iranian client state is one that cannot be a springboard for future action [7]. But the wreckage doesn’t stop at Iran’s borders. The entire region’s infrastructure is being systematically dismantled, and there is no reasonable timeline for recovery.

The Global Collapse That Follows

Losing 20 million barrels of oil per day and 10 percent of global fertilizer production means global depression and famine. The Haber-Bosch process that feeds half the world is about to go offline because natural gas -- the feedstock for nitrogen fertilizer -- is no longer flowing from its best sources [8]. Oil prices will skyrocket, diesel rationing will hit food transport, and hundreds of millions will die.

The 10-year famine is about to be unleashed [9]. The real threat from the Iran war hits farmers, not fuel pumps, as diesel and fertilizer shortages cripple agriculture [10]. We are already seeing it: commercial crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. fell to a 22-year low as Gulf Coast exports drained inventories [11]. Without fertilizer, crop yields collapse. Without diesel, food cannot be harvested or transported. The system is gridlocked, and the elites are counting the bodies they hope will soon be stacked high.

What This Means for You: Stop Waiting, Start Preparing

Stop hoping for a return to 2025 normalcy. That world is gone forever. The Persian Gulf is never coming back to the outflows it once supported, and that’s exactly what the globalists want. Now is the time to restructure your life for the end of civilization as we know it. Solar panels, long-term food storage, water filtration, and self-reliance are not optional -- they are survival necessities.

As Michael Yon and I have discussed for years, this is depopulation on a scale that dwarfs COVID [12]. The goal is to depopulate and destabilize global energy infrastructure, particularly in the Gulf states [13]. You must become your own provider. Grow your own food, store your own water, and learn to thrive without the grid. The window for preparation is closing fast.

The Civilizational Reset Is Here

This war is engineered depopulation. It is bigger than COVID, and it is deliberate. The destruction of the Strait of Hormuz is not a tactical military move -- it is a strategic reset designed to collapse the global population. I have been warning about this for years, and now the evidence is undeniable [3].

Do not wait for salvation from Washington or the UN. They are the architects of this disaster. Download my free book “Resilient Prepping” (ResilientPrepping.com) and start preparing to survive without the grid. The civilizational reset is here. Be ready and you can survive what’s coming.

References

The Strait of Hormuz is Closed, and Anyone Who Says Otherwise is Sailing the ‘Strait of Stupid’. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 13, 2026. No One is Ready for the Civilizational Collapse That’s Coming. - NaturalNews.com. July 22, 2026. The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 13, 2026. The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 19, 2026. Trump’s Insane Escalation Is About to Unleash a Global Collapse. - NaturalNews.com. April 20, 2026. IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years. - NaturalNews.com. Garrison Vance. April 19, 2026. Disunited Nations: The Scramble for Power in an Ungoverned World. - Peter Zeihan. The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why the One Chemical Reaction Feeds Half the World Is About to Go Offline. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed. - NaturalNews.com. March 19, 2026. The Real Threat From The Iran War Hits Farmers, Not Fuel Pumps. - ZeroHedge. April 5, 2026. Record Gulf Coast exports push U.S. oil inventories lower. - justthenews.com. June 6, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - October 23, 2024. Bright Videos News - Interview with Michael Yon - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 16, 2026. Airports, Data Centers, Skyscrapers, & Power Plants: Are Desalination Plants Next Targets In U.S.-Iran War. - ZeroHedge. March 2, 2026.

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