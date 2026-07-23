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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
1h

Thanks Mike for reminding US that the OWO Globalist Agendas 21 now 30 soon 50 will eliminate depopulate as PLANNED as US Military Industrial Complex carries out Destruction of the entire planet. All are late to the game in this US Gov Pagan Place of Slavelandia that I've known all my life; glad others have faired better; for how much longer will the Illusion Sheeple cling to have them leaping like Lemmings off the cliff down into the dark hole Bill at the Gate of Hell Eugenics is not new Evil up front in the face of the Rotten to the Core Societies

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No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
34m

Joseph in the bible used famine to enslave the Egyptians.... ater a long period of suffering they drove the jews out with a major portion of the Egypttian wealth...seems a likely replay of history... a playbook

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