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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
3d

I am grateful for this inspirational article. And I have conducted a preliminary investigation with Grok in an attempt to look at all sides of all controversies in an objective and unbiased way. Grok and I explore the physics and experimental setups and identify several who share Cold Fusion projects online, as well as Open Source resources. This Grok conversation is available for those who are interested at the following link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OKv8zURWmjeaWLA6JbXbGHIwtv5rYmmg/view?usp=sharing

Thank you.

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