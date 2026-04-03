The Global Hydrocarbon Infrastructure is Being Demolished

As I write this in March 2026, the world is witnessing a terrifying spectacle. The United States and Israel have launched ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ a massive joint military assault on Iran. [1] The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows, is effectively closed. [2] Global energy markets are in chaos, prices are spiking, and experts warn this crisis has already surpassed the severity of the 1970s oil shocks. [2] American supercarriers sit impotently outside the Strait, unable or unwilling to challenge Iran’s control, a stark symbol of a fading era of military dominance. [3]

I believe this conflict lays bare a fundamental, brutal truth: the wars in the Middle East have never been about freedom or democracy. They are, and always have been, about control. Control over the fossil fuels that power the modern world. This engineered scarcity of energy is the ultimate tool of geopolitical leverage, a chain that binds nations and individuals to the whims of petrostates and the central banks that finance them. The blood spilled in the Persian Gulf is the price we pay for our addiction to a centralized, monopolized energy system. But it doesn’t have to be this way. The very crisis that threatens to plunge us into a decade of famine [4] is the perfect catalyst to finally embrace the decentralized, abundant energy solution we’ve been denied for decades: cold fusion.

A War for Energy Control Demands a New Energy Solution

Look at the map. The current war is not a random clash of civilizations; it is a direct assault on the global energy infrastructure. Israeli drones have struck Iran’s critical South Pars gas field, targeting the machinery that powers the nation. [5] The U.S. is reportedly considering sending ground troops to seize key Iranian assets like Kharg Island. [6] This isn’t about terrorism or nuclear ambitions in any moral sense; it’s about who gets to dictate the flow of energy and, by extension, the fate of the global economy. As one analysis starkly put it, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz exposes “the entire global system” to a cascading collapse. [7]

This engineered scarcity is a deliberate tool of control. For decades, the global financial and political architecture has been built on the control of oil. It funds empires, props up currencies, and dictates foreign policy. The moment that control is threatened, as it is now, the war machines roll out to restore the status quo. The human cost is staggering -- hundreds of Iranian civilians dead, American service members wounded and killed -- all to preserve a system that centralizes power in the hands of a few. [8][9] I am convinced that this perpetual cycle of violence is not an inevitability. It is a choice. A choice to remain slaves to a geography of oil.

The current crisis is the perfect catalyst to finally adopt the decentralized power we’ve been denied. When a single waterway can trigger a global famine, [4] it’s proof that our civilization is built on a foundation of sand. We have been told for generations that energy must be big, centralized, and controlled by massive corporations and states. This is a lie. The technology for clean, dense, and decentralized energy has existed since 1989. It was mocked, buried, and labeled a fraud not because it didn’t work, but because it worked too well. It threatened to break the chain.

Cold Fusion Isn’t Magic -- It’s Physics, and It Works

Let’s be clear: cold fusion, or Low-Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR), is not science fiction. The 1989 experiment by Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons was real. They demonstrated a simple electrochemical cell that produced excess heat, far beyond any chemical reaction. [10] And they were not alone. This phenomenon has been replicated hundreds of times across the globe, including by researchers at the U.S. Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center. [11] The science is real: using palladium or nickel electrodes in heavy water (deuterium oxide), the process facilitates the slow fusion of atomic nuclei, converting a tiny amount of mass into a large amount of usable heat, with helium as a primary byproduct. [12]

In my view, the relentless mockery and institutional suppression were never about scientific rigor. They were about protecting a lucrative, centralized energy monopoly. The same establishment that tells you to ‘trust the science’ on one hand actively buried the science on the other. As researcher James Martinez, a proponent of LENR technology, has noted, the knowledge exists and is on the verge of being commercialized. [11] The process is simple enough that, as I’ve discussed on my broadcasts, a system could theoretically be built to start with distilled water and become largely self-sustaining. [13] This isn’t about ‘free’ energy in the sense of something from nothing; it’s about tapping into a dense, clean, and fundamentally decentralized source of power that converts mass to energy.

The evidence has been in front of us. Independent validation has occurred, such as with the E-Cat device in Italy, which was reported to produce 2.6 kilowatts of heat from a 300-watt input. [14] Yet, for over three decades, the gatekeepers of ‘official’ science journals refused to publish groundbreaking papers, like those from Dr. Melvin Miles linking heat production to helium generation. [12] This is not the behavior of truth-seekers; it is the behavior of priests protecting a dogma. The dogma that energy must be difficult, dangerous, and controlled by them.

Why Decentralization is the Real Threat to the Powers That Be

Imagine a world where your home, your farm, or your small business is powered by a device the size of a water heater in your garage. No grid. No monthly bill from a utility company beholden to Wall Street and distant wars. No smart meter tracking your every usage pattern for some central authority. This is the promise of practical cold fusion. It bypasses the entire control structure of oil, gas, and centralized power generation. As I’ve argued before, the war on humanity is fundamentally a war on decentralization -- on knowledge, on medicine, on finance, and most critically, on energy. [15]

This technology transfers power -- literally and figuratively -- from institutions back to individuals and communities. It renders obsolete the vast geopolitical chessboard where nations fight and die for pipelines and shipping lanes. The entire premise of U.S. forward deployment in the Middle East -- to deter adversaries and protect the energy flow -- becomes a quaint relic. Why would we need to risk American lives and treasure to ‘secure’ energy supplies that every town could produce for itself? The centralized powers understand this threat perfectly. An energy source that can be built and maintained locally dismantles their leverage.

Here’s why this matters now more than ever. The current war is exposing the fragility of the centralized model. Russia is already signaling a shift, prioritizing energy exports to neighboring countries less exposed to global disruptions like the Persian Gulf closure. [6] They are adapting to a more regional, resilient model. Meanwhile, the U.S. is stuck trying to police a globe it can no longer dominate, as cheap drones and anti-ship weapons make its carrier groups vulnerable. [3][16] The old system is cracking. Embracing cold fusion isn’t just an energy choice; it’s a sovereignty choice. It is the ultimate act of declaring independence from the petrodollar, from globalist energy cartels, and from the war machine they feed.

The Path Forward Isn’t Through Patents -- It’s Through Open Source

We cannot entrust this breakthrough to the very institutions that have spent decades suppressing it. History shows that any ‘free energy’ patent gets confiscated and buried by governments or bought and shelved by corporations to maintain the status quo. [17] The only way this technology can reach the people and achieve its world-changing potential is to bypass the gatekeepers entirely. I am convinced we must open-source a practical, DIY cold fusion design.

Just as I have open-sourced AI tools and books to empower people with knowledge, we must do the same with energy. [18] The blueprint for liberation cannot be held behind a corporate firewall or a government classification. It must be spread freely, peer-reviewed by a global community of independent researchers and tinkerers, and improved upon in garages and workshops worldwide. The model is already proven in software; Linux and countless other open-source projects thrive without central control. We must apply this ethos to physical technology.

This is not a naive dream. The components for many LENR experiments are not exotic. The knowledge is scattered but extant. The goal must be to consolidate that knowledge, simplify the engineering, and create a reproducible, safe, and effective design that can be built with readily available materials. This is how we break the monopoly. Not by asking permission from the Department of Energy or appealing to the benevolence of Big Oil, but by building it ourselves and sharing the plans on every uncensorable platform we can find.

A Call to Action: Build It, Share It, Change Everything

So, here is my call to the engineers, the physicists, the curious minds, and the freedom-loving builders: start now. If you have the skills, begin working on a ‘Cold Fusion in Your Garage’ guide. Document your process, your failures, and your successes. When you have a working, reproducible design, release it anonymously on GitHub, on BitTorrent, on BrightVideos.com and across the decentralized web. Use platforms that cannot be taken down. I will help publicize it when it’s ready, but secrecy during development is crucial for survival. The forces that profit from scarcity will not let this happen without a fight.

This war in the Persian Gulf isn’t just about geography; it’s a stark referendum on our future. We can choose to continue down the path of energy slavery -- a path of endless war for dwindling resources, of centralized control, of engineered famine and collapse. [4] Or we can choose energy freedom. We can choose to build a world of abundance, where the means of production for life’s most fundamental necessity -- energy -- is in the hands of the people.

I choose freedom. I choose a future where the blood spilled is not for a barrel of oil, but for the right to live in peace and self-determination. The technology to make that future possible has been here for over 35 years, suppressed by liars and cowards. It’s time we take it back. It’s time we build it ourselves. Let the flames of war in the Gulf be the spark that finally lights the fire of a true energy revolution.

References

The Nuclear Rubicon: Why Iran’s Deterrent Is Our Only Hope and How to Survive What Follows. - NaturalNews.com. 2026-03-26. Global energy crisis triggered by Iran war surpasses 1970s oil shocks, IEA warns. - NaturalNews.com. 2026-03-25. Why the US Navy won’t blast the Iranians and ‘open’ Strait of Hormuz. - Responsible Statecraft. 2026-03-31. The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed. - NaturalNews.com. 2026-03-19. Israel’s War on Iran’s Grid: How the South Pars Strike Turned Energy into a Weapon. - 21st Century Wire. 2026-03-19. Neighbors first – Moscow signals shift in energy strategy. - RT. Sergey Tsivilev. 2026-03-25. Systemic Risk: A 12-Order Cascading Analysis Of A Zero-Flow Strait Of Hormuz Closure. - ZeroHedge. Craig Tindale. 2026-03-05. US and Israeli Attacks Have Killed at Least 555 in Iran: Iranian Red Crescent. - Antiwar.com. 2026-03-02. McGlinchey: Has America Thrown Its Service Members Into An Unjust War For Israel? - ZeroHedge. Brian McGlinchey. 2026-03-22. Cold Fusion Proven True by U.S. Navy Research. - NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2009. Mike Adams interview with James Martinez - November 6 2023. SUPPRESSION of human knowledge: Science journals refuse to publish breakthrough paper proving the existence of cold fusion by Dr. Melvin Miles. - NaturalNews.com. July 29, 2019. Health Ranger Report - Cold fusion electric cars - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, December 17, 2022. E-Cat Cold fusion device independently validated. - NaturalNews.com. May 19, 2011. Health Ranger Report - The globalist war - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, December 16, 2024. IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance. - NaturalNews.com. 2026-02-05. The Rise of the Fourth Reich The Secret Societies That Threaten to Take Over America. Jim Marrs. Brighteon Broadcast News.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com