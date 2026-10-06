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KHires's avatar
KHires
Oct 6

Man, you are welcome at all my dinner parties and family gatherings. You speak our language. *Restacked

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 6

Plague? Pneumonia? Survival skills knowledge is Intelligence we get over with proper action. Have overcome myself multiple times. NE AZ has it all repeatedly. Herbs, sun, the Native Ways. Laying on of hands will give you energy to break fever. Walking Pneumonia takes time to heal, regain health. Thanks Mike for best Information to help Others!

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