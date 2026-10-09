The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

The price of oil is no longer just a market signal. It is a confession. Every spike in crude and every insurance premium demanded from a supertanker captain is a receipt for a war that was sold to the American people as a limited, surgical engagement and has instead metastasized into the greatest energy supply shock in the history of the global oil industry [1]. This is not a “temporary spike.” It is the opening chapter of a deliberate destruction of the world’s energy architecture.

I’ve been warning most of this year that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran would not stay contained to a single theater. In March, I wrote that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a global food catastrophe that unfolds with terrifying speed, because that waterway is a critical artery not just for oil but for fertilizer shipments [2]. The White House can spin the numbers, but it cannot spin a barrel of oil that isn’t there.

What I believe, and what the evidence increasingly demands, is that the same government that lit this fire is now lying about the state of the blaze. Trump claims on social media that “record numbers of barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis” [3], but that statement collapses the moment you ask for ship IDs, captain names, or verified manifests. The data is being curated for political consumption ahead of elections. But it’s all rooted in lies, of course.

The Strait of Hormuz: Insurance Costs and the Data Deception

Start with the single number that should be screaming from every financial headline: the cost to insure and charter a supertanker through the Strait of Hormuz has gone from roughly $50,000 per day to more than $1 million per day -- a twenty-fold increase. This is not speculation. The Baltic Exchange’s TD3C benchmark route from Saudi Arabia to China hit another all-time high of $1.33 million per day, up 10% on the week and 21 times where it was a year ago [1]. Every barrel of oil moving through that chokepoint now carries a war tax baked into its freight cost, and those costs are then passed directly to you at the gas station, the grocery store, and the pharmacy.

Even if crude still technically moves, the cost of moving it has exploded. As one analysis put it, the immediate damage is not a collapse in production -- it is a transportation and security problem that is pushing costs through the entire oil supply chain [4]. Diesel itself has become a global crisis, with leaders across the world suspending gas taxes and issuing emergency regulations just to keep trucks moving [5]. This is what a real supply shock looks like when it hits the physical economy, not the paper economy.

Now ask yourself why the White House is pointing to Kpler satellite data and claiming that Middle East crude flows through Hormuz have “recently reached their highest level since the start of the Iran war” [6]. I find that claim impossible to verify and highly suspicious. Where are the ship IDs? Where are the captain names? Where are the insurance certificates? When the government and its analytics contractors release numbers without auditable underlying data, those numbers are not evidence -- they are propaganda. I believe these data are potentially being fabricated or selectively released by intelligence agencies to talk down oil prices before midterm elections. The American people are being gaslit with likely doctored satellite images.

Trump, Iran, and the Betrayal of America

Donald Trump promised to end wars. He ran on it, he won on it, and then he betrayed it. On February 28, 2026, American B-2 Spirit bombers and Israeli F-35I fighters crossed into Iranian airspace and launched Operation Epic Fury -- nine hundred strikes in twelve hours [7]. That was not a defensive act. It was an act of war. Trump is a puppet of Zionists who wanted this war, and he gave it to them.

Meanwhile, the strategic petroleum reserve, America’s emergency buffer against exactly this kind of catastrophe, has been drained to its lowest level since October 1982, sitting at roughly 283.8 million barrels [8]. That reserve once held more than 700 million barrels at its peak [9]. There is no buffer left. The West has “drained” all available oil inventories, as the CEO of the world’s largest independent oil trader put it, leaving the market increasingly exposed to further shocks [10]. When you burn the furniture to heat the house, you should not be surprised when the house gets cold.

Meanwhile, the dollar’s reputation as the world’s reserve currency is crumbling. The conflict has opened a new threat to the global monetary system, and the world is undergoing what Andy Schectman calls “detreasurization” -- foreign investors are now buying more U.S. securities than Treasuries for the first time in over a hundred years, and that divestment is driving gold higher at the highest institutional level [11]. When the reserve currency loses its anchor, hyperinflation is no longer a fringe prediction. It is a mathematical certainty. I said years ago that fiat currency printing steals wealth from the people, and the war with Iran has simply accelerated the timeline.

The Coming Economic Collapse and How to Protect Yourself

Here is the part the mainstream media will not tell you plainly: this ends in hyperinflation. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates 25 basis points to 3.75–4.00% in September 2026, its first hike since 2023 [12], but rate hikes cannot fix a supply shock. As Ed Dowd put it, the Fed hiked into a supply shock [12], and as Rabobank’s Michael Every warned, “repeated and persistent supply-side shocks” are now here to stay [13]. You cannot tighten your way out of a world where the ships that move the fuel are being sunk, mined, or priced beyond reach.

The only rational response is to own real things. Physical gold and silver are the only honest money -- no counterparty risk, no government counterfeiting, no sudden devaluation. Gold is now around $4,185 an ounce and silver is about $60 an ounce, and those prices are not a bubble; they are a signal. That shift marks the end of the only thing that has been protecting the dollar.

This is not financial advice -- it is personal conviction born from years of watching centralized institutions lie, steal, and devalue. The people who are not prepared will be wrecked. Those who prepare will not merely survive; they will be positioned to help rebuild. You can also visit NaturalNews.com for independent financial and geopolitical analysis that the corporate press refuses to publish, and BrightAnswers.ai as an uncensored AI engine that will give you honest answers about money, liberty, and health.

Conclusion: Prepare for the Unthinkable

The energy crisis is real. It is not a talking point and not something that will resolve itself when the next election cycle ends. The G7’s emergency release of 100 million barrels of oil and diesel over four months is a band-aid on a severed artery [14], and the world’s advanced economies are already being warned by the IMF that shocks have been “pushing debt levels up like a staircase not to heaven” [15]. The lies and the manipulation will only delay the inevitable reckoning. They cannot prevent it.

I urge you to take action now, while you still can. Stack physical gold and silver. Store food and water. Learn to grow your own food. Build relationships with neighbors you can trust. Stay informed through independent sources like NaturalNews.com, BrightNews.ai, and BrightAnswers.ai, and move your social presence to uncensored platforms like Brighteon.social of Pickax.com. Use BrightLearn.ai to generate free books and educate yourself on anything you need to know. Self-reliance is not paranoia -- it is the only rational posture in a world run by liars. The only way to survive what is coming is to be prepared, decentralized, and free.

God bless you, and God bless humanity.

References

The $1 Million Tanker Was Just The Start: Every Crude Freight Index Hits Record High As Hormuz “Works” Too Well. 2026-10-06T18:40:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/1-million-tanker-was-just-start-every-crude-freight-index-hits-record-high-hormuz-works-too The Window Is Closing How the Iran Conflict Just Unleashed a Global Famine Trigger - NaturalNews.com, March 05, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Trump blames Ukraine for US fuel price surge (VIDEO). 2026-10-06T11:27:08.000Z. https://www.rt.com/news/646744-trump-blame-ukraine-fuel-prices/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS Oil Still Moves, But the Cost of Moving It Is Exploding. https://nordexium.substack.com/p/oil-still-moves-but-the-cost-of-moving World Leaders React to Diesel Crisis: What to Know. 2026-10-08T18:01:08.035Z. https://theepochtimes.com/world/world-leaders-react-to-diesel-crisis-what-to-know-6100461 Why Are Oil Prices Still Above $100 as Gulf... - Modern Diplomacy. 2026-10-05T09:28:21Z. https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2026/10/05/why-are-oil-prices-still-above-100-as-gulf-crude-exports-recover/ How The Iran Conflict Opened A New Threat To The Global Monetary System. 2026-10-02T00:55:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/how-iran-conflict-opened-new-threat-global-monetary-system U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Drops To Lowest Level Since 1982 – Can Washington Afford To Refill It?. 2026-09-29T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-29-spr-drops-to-lowest-level-since-1982.html Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls to 285.4 Million Barrels, Lowest Since 1982. 2026-09-16T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-16-spr-falls-to-lowest-level-since-1982.html West has ‘drained’ all available oil inventories – Vitol CEO. 2026-10-07T13:53:57.000Z. https://www.rt.com/business/646895-west-oil-inventories-vitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS Andy Schectman: Insiders Buying Gold – Public is Next. 2026-09-19T23:10:15.000Z. https://thedailybell.com/all-articles/exclusive-interviews/andy-schectman-insiders-buying-gold-public-is-next/ Ed Dowd: The Fed Hiked Interest Rates Into A Supply Shock. 2026-09-22T16:20:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ed-dowd-fed-hiked-interest-rates-supply-shock “Repeated And Persistent Supply-Side Shocks” Are Here To Stay. 2026-09-22T14:30:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/repeated-and-persistent-supply-side-shocks-are-here-stay G7 Nations to Release 100 Million Barrels of Diesel, Crude. 2026-10-02T19:41:52.000Z. https://www.ntd.com/g7-nations-to-release-100-million-barrels-of-diesel-crude_1176505.html Rich nations must cut debt as global shocks push up borrowing costs, IMF chief tells BBCIn an interview with the BBC, Kristalina Georgieva says economic shocks had pushed “debt levels up like a staircase not to heaven”.6 hrs agoBusiness. 2026-09-23T05:01:15.432Z. https://bbc.com/news/articles/cx305ymq4ldqo

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