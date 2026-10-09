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EHFoundation
Oct 9

Consumers Pay For Geopolitical Evil

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
Oct 9

The White House says the Strait of Hormuz is open and 22 million barrels are flowing beautifully. The maritime distress signals say otherwise.

​Right now, oil tanker captains are being offered $100,000 monthly salaries and $50,000 crossing bonuses just to navigate a free-fire zone. Freight rates have skyrocketed to a record $1.3 million per day, and daily shipping traffic has plummeted from 135 vessels down to just 13.

​Stop trading the political broadcast. Start trading the physical telemetry. Here is the forensic breakdown of the reality gap in the Persian Gulf:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-presidents-deadly-delusion-trump?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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