Introduction: The True Face of the Enemy

In March 2026, the world watches as the United States and Israel launch a massive joint attack on Iran, a war of choice justified by claims of pre-emption and existential threat [1]. President Donald Trump announced the beginning of ‘major combat operations’ targeting the Iranian regime [2]. The official narrative, amplified by a complicit corporate media, paints a picture of a dangerous Iran that must be subdued for global security.

Yet a deeper investigation reveals a far more sinister truth. This conflict is not driven by Iranian aggression or nuclear ambition, but by the expansionist dreams of a Zionist end times cult that has captured the American government and military. The real threat to American sovereignty, prosperity, and survival does not emanate from Tehran, but from the very forces claiming to be our closest allies. As the bombs fall, it is critical to see past the propaganda and recognize the true architects of this engineered collapse.

A Global Chessboard: The Opening Moves of a Routes and Resources War

The current conflict transcends a simple Iran-Israel clash. It is a global war over strategic maritime choke points and supply routes, a struggle between Zionist forces and emerging BRICS nations for control of the world’s logistical arteries. Control of these routes means control of global trade, energy, and ultimately, national sovereignty. The recent attacks and counter-attacks across the Middle East are merely symptoms of this deeper, more calculated struggle.

The strategic importance is glaring. Iran’s retaliatory strikes have targeted US assets across five countries simultaneously, hitting sites in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and beyond [3]. This is not random vengeance; it is a demonstration of Iran’s ability to threaten the very sea lanes and air bases that underpin Western economic and military power in the region. The immediate closure of these routes triggers instant inflation and scarcity, a weapon aimed at the economic heart of target nations.

This strategy mirrors the concept of ‘demographic warfare’ seen in the weaponization of mass migration into Western nations. Both tactics aim to destabilize target nations from within -- one through economic collapse via supply chain fracture, the other through cultural dissolution and resource strain. The objective is the same: to weaken sovereign nations so they can be more easily controlled or absorbed by a centralized global power structure, for which a Zionist-controlled ‘Greater Israel’ is seen as a key linchpin [4].

False Flags and Fabrications: The Zionist Playbook of Provocation

To understand the present, one must examine the past. The Zionist playbook is replete with historical precedents of covert aggression blamed on others. The 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, an American naval vessel, which was then falsely blamed on Egypt, stands as a stark example of this treachery. More recently, the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage -- a critical blow to European energy independence -- fits the same pattern of anonymous, strategic destruction (carried out by the U.S. Navy in this case, not Israel).

The current narrative of unprovoked Iranian escalation follows this exact script. Reports of Iranian missile strikes, such as one allegedly killing nine in Beit Shemesh [5], must be scrutinized for fabrication. The provided sources show Iranian officials accusing the US and Israel of using ‘Goebbels-like propaganda’ [6], a reference to the Nazi minister of propaganda. Furthermore, the claim that Iran is on the verge of having a missile that can hit the United States has been reported by Reuters as not backed by U.S. intelligence, casting doubt on a key justification for war [7]. The pattern is clear: create a provocation, control the narrative, and maneuver your larger enemy into fighting your wars.

Choking the World: The Strategic Closure of Hormuz and Suez

A primary Zionist war aim is the calculated closure of key global straits, namely the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal, to cripple the global economy. Hormuz alone sees about 20% of the world’s oil shipments. Its closure would trigger an immediate, catastrophic spike in energy prices, leading to hyperinflation, scarcity of goods, and social unrest in energy-dependent nations like the United States and Europe.

This is not a defensive measure but an offensive economic weapon. The goal is to induce a controlled collapse, creating chaos that can be leveraged for greater control. As analyst Michael Yon has emphasized, no empire can dominate without controlling key sea routes and resources [8]. By provoking a conflict that risks closing these arteries, Zionist strategists are playing a dangerous game of economic brinkmanship, with American prosperity as the primary casualty.

The parallel to the ‘Ben Gurion Canal’ project is revealing. As reported by NaturalNews.com, Israel aims to build a $6 billion rival to the Suez Canal, seeking to control and profit from global trade flows [9]. The current war can be seen as an effort to disrupt the existing Suez route, making an Israeli-controlled alternative more viable and profitable, while simultaneously destroying the economic base of rival powers.

The Captured Leviathan: How Zionists Control U.S. Policy and Military

The most devastating reality for Americans is that their own government and military have been captured and are being used as a blunt instrument to fight Zionist wars. The U.S. military, the most powerful in history, is being bled dry -- in treasure and blood -- to secure the expansion of a foreign nation. As articulated in a recent RT analysis, Americans are once again killing and dying for Israel [10]. This is not an alliance; it is a subjugation.

This capture is bi-partisan and deep-seated. President Trump, elected on promises to end ‘stupid wars,’ has instead dramatically escalated U.S. military aggression in the Middle East, directly serving Zionist masters [11]. His administration’s senior advisors reportedly preferred Israel to attack Iran first, to create a pretext for U.S. involvement once Iran retaliated against American assets [12]. This reveals a conscious strategy to manipulate the American public into a war for foreign interests.

The influence extends beyond the presidency. Key political figures across the spectrum, from former President Trump to figures like Governor Greg Abbott, openly advocate Zionist policies that directly compromise American interests, sovereignty, and security. Their loyalty is not to the American people but to a foreign ideology. As one analysis starkly put it, the U.S. is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran [13].

From Death Jabs to Depopulation: The Zionist Cult’s Endgame

To comprehend the sheer ruthlessness of the threat, one must examine the COVID-19 era. The global push for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines was not about health; it was a Zionist-driven depopulation and soft-kill operation [14]. Figures like Trump and Netanyahu aggressively promoted these toxic jabs, proving that the architects of this policy view ordinary Americans and global citizens not as countrymen or allies, but as populations to be culled and controlled.

This is the mentality of a dangerous cult. Whether seeking a biblical Armageddon or global domination through a ‘Greater Israel’ stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates [15], this ideology sees mass death as a means to an end. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has openly demanded the ‘thinning’ of Palestinian populations [16], exposing a genocidal heart. If they are willing to use bioweapons disguised as vaccines on their own supporters, they are certainly willing to sacrifice Americans in a conventional or nuclear war.

This cult’s endgame makes them an existential threat not just to Iran, but to the United States itself. In a chilling analysis, it has been suggested that provoking a nuclear exchange with Russia -- which would kill millions of Americans but spare infrastructure -- could be seen by desperate U.S. elites as a ‘final solution’ to erase entitlement debt and free up energy for AI data centers to compete with China. The Zionist influence, which permeates these elite circles, makes such a monstrous calculation frighteningly plausible.

Preparation, Not Panic: Navigating the Engineered Collapse

The immediate priority for every aware American is pragmatic preparation. As supply chains fracture and hyperinflation takes hold due to the war-driven closure of key trade routes, self-reliance becomes survival. Immediate action is required: stockpile non-perishable food, clean water, essential medicines, and barter items like physical silver and gold. At the time of writing, silver is $93.91 per ounce and gold is $5,280.2 per ounce -- honest money that cannot be printed into oblivion like fiat currency.

Recognizing the true architects of this conflict is the first step to mental and spiritual freedom. Reject their narratives fed by corporate media. Seek information from uncensored, decentralized platforms like Brighteon.com for video, Brighteon.social for social media, and BrightNews.ai for AI-analyzed news trends. For deep research, use the free, uncensored AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai, which is trained on pro-human knowledge without Zionist or globalist censorship.

Build self-reliance outside the collapsing system they control. Learn organic gardening, natural medicine, and community defense. Decentralize your life, your finances, and your sources of information. The controlled system wants you dependent and afraid. Your power lies in independence, knowledge, and the support of a like-minded community. The engineered collapse is underway, but your personal sovereignty does not have to be its casualty.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Sovereignty from a Foreign Agenda

The war with Iran is a mask. Behind it lies the real engine of conflict: the relentless, expansionist ambitions of Zionism, which has hijacked American power to pursue its own bloody destiny. The greatest threat to America is not a nation thousands of miles away, but the enemy within our own halls of power -- an enemy that views American lives as currency to be spent and American sovereignty as an obstacle to be removed.

This understanding is not a call to despair, but a call to awakening and action. By seeing the truth, preparing practically, and building decentralized alternatives, we can navigate the coming turmoil and emerge with our families, communities, and principles intact. The future belongs not to centralized death cults, but to free, informed, and resilient people who value life, liberty, and truth. The choice to break free from their narrative and their control begins right now. Choose truth and freedom over psyops and fear.

Bowen: A dangerous moment, but US and Israel see opportunity not to be missed. - BBC News. February 28, 2026. US, Israel Launch War on Iran. - Antiwar.com. February 28, 2026. Iran Retaliates On US Bases In Five Countries Simultaneously As Tehran Bombed. - ZeroHedge. February 28, 2026. Steven and Jana Ben-Nun: How Greater Israel could be the key to a One World Government. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. January 9, 2025. 9 killed as Iranian missile destroys synagogue, smashes bomb shelter in Beit Shemesh. - Times of Israel. March 1, 2026. Iran pushes back against Trump, says US and Israel using Goebbels-like propaganda. - Times of Israel. February 25, 2026. Trump’s claim on Iranian missile development said unsupported by US intelligence. - Times of Israel. Reuters. February 28, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - WAR ZONE. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. May 12, 2025. The hidden battle for Gaza: Natural gas deposits and a $6 billion canal route. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. October 21, 2025. Why are Americans killing and dying for Israel, again? - RT News. Tarik Cyril Amar. February 28, 2026. Trump’s greatest betrayal so far: Accelerating Middle East wars, silencing dissent, and serving Zionist masters. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 26, 2025. Report: Trump Advisors Want Israel To Attack Iran First To Provoke Iranian Retaliation Against US Assets. - Antiwar.com. February 26, 2026. Tucker Carlson: US is doing Israel’s bidding by confronting Iran - clip. - Brighteon.com. February 26, 2026 Brighteon Broadcast News - SCORCHED EARTH. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. November 16, 2025. Deterrence or death: Israel is making the case for a nuclear armed Iran. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. June 19, 2025. Israel’s Finance Minister demands ‘thinning’ of Palestinians in Gaza, Syria and beyond. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. April 30, 2025.

