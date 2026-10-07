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LW's avatar
LW
Oct 7

No one is coming to save us. Create your own /parallel.

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Deb Ladouceur's avatar
Deb Ladouceur
Oct 8

NO WE’RE STILL HERE FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT

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