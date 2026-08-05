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Sandra Fellingham's avatar
Sandra Fellingham
3h

I am seeing this aging first hand.. People my age that look a decade older.. And as I am in the medical field (lab) most of my colleagues have taken many many of these shots plus a yearly flu shot..I have not had any so called vaccines in over 30 years but I am fearful of the shedding..

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DE's avatar
DE
38m

Mike, on /pol/ there used to be talk about the jabs giving a person a third strand of DNA. I could never tell if that was serious, backed up properly, or what. Do you know anything about that? Thanks for all your work, too.

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