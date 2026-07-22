The News That Shook My Conviction

For months I have warned that the paper market for oil is a fiction, a mirage sustained by derivatives and White House manipulation. But the news that broke on July 20, 2026, shook even my conviction. Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, effectively closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Saudi vessels [1].

This is not merely some distant conflict. This is a knife aimed directly at the heart of the global energy system. The mainstream media yawns, but I see the implications for our world... and they are catastrophic.

I believe this is the moment the paper-price illusion shatters. The Houthis have long warned of their ability to close this choke point, and now they have done it [2]. As the UN itself expressed deep concern, we are facing a second critical chokepoint under blockade [3]. The world cannot absorb the loss of both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb without tragic consequences. And yet, here we are.

History shows that maritime embargoes are economic warfare -- Egypt’s blockade of Israel in the 1950s proved that denying sea lanes is a devastating weapon [4]. Today, the weapon is aimed at every American household, whether the Americans people realize it or not.

Six Million Barrels a Day Gone

The numbers are stark. Saudi Arabia has been piping roughly six million barrels of crude oil per day to Red Sea ports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, using its East-West pipeline to terminals like Yanbu [5]. That entire route is now effectively subject to Houthi denials. With the Bab el-Mandeb closed to Saudi shipping, that six million barrels per day is effectively gone. To put that in perspective, before the Iran crisis, roughly 20 million barrels passed through Hormuz daily. Losing six million barrels is like losing nearly a third of that flow from a secondary route that was supposed to be the safety valve.

As far back as 2008, Saudi Arabia planned a pipeline to the Gulf of Aden -- a route that would cross Yemen directly [6]. That plan never materialized, but the logic was sound: avoid choke points. Yet the Houthi blockade has now closed the Red Sea alternative. Former Iranian officials warned that a blockade could send Brent to $130 a barrel [7]. That warning may be considered too conservative. The paper market is still pricing in hope, but the physical molecules are not moving, which means the actual physical market price is quickly going to exceed even $130.

The Strategic Reserve Shell Game

The U.S. government insists that everything is fine. But I have been watching the numbers on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the truth is terrifying. Reports indicate that global oil stockpiles are already dangerously depleted [2]. The U.S. SPR has been drained to historically low levels, and the rate of drawdown is accelerating. In my view, the reserve is being treated as an infinite resource, when in reality it may only last a matter of weeks if the crisis deepens. This is not incompetence -- it is deliberate preparation for rationing and control.

The Pentagon will get its fuel. The military has priority. But civilians will be left to scramble. The same elites who engineered the COVID lockdowns and the mRNA injections are now orchestrating an energy scarcity that will collapse the economy. As I have said before, this is a global depopulation agenda playing out in real time [8]. The coming shock is not a bug; it is a feature of the globalist plan. When the SPR runs dry, the government will use the emergency to impose draconian controls on fuel consumption, all while blaming the Houthis or Iran.

Diesel at $10 and the Road to Revolution

Here is where the rubber meets the road -- literally. Diesel prices will sooner or later surge past $10 a gallon, and that is not alarmism. Goldman Sachs has warned that Brent could top $120 if the chokepoint crisis deepens [9]. Several other sources have reported that oil prices could double as Red Sea attacks continue [10]. When diesel hits $10, every truck, every tractor, every delivery van becomes a luxury. Food prices will skyrocket. I have been tracking the food-energy nexus for years, and I warned in March 2026 that Trump’s war in the Middle East would put global food security on the brink [11]. Now that brink is here.

I personally stored diesel at $2.50 per gallon while others laughed. Today, they are paying $5 and climbing. Planning ahead is not paranoia; it is the only sane response. But the majority will be caught flat-footed because they don’t practice preparedness. Once fuel prices skyrocket in the USA, the anger that follows will be immense.

Ultimately, we are heading toward a revolution -- a popular uprising against the corrupt elites who have engineered this scarcity for profit and control. The elites in Washington and the media are deaf to this reality, but the people will not stay silent when they cannot afford to feed their children.

Prepare for What’s Coming

Stop trusting the institutions that have lied to you. The same government that pushed toxic mRNA injections and now bankrupts the nation with endless war is not going to save you. The only reliable information comes from alternative voices like NaturalNews.com, where I have been documenting the truth for decades. I have also built tools like BrightAnswers.ai that give you uncensored, fact-based research, free from the corporate censorship that plagues Google and ChatGPT.

The time to prepare is now. Store fuel -- diesel, gasoline, propane -- in safe containers. Grow your own food, even if it is just a few raised beds. Build community resilience with neighbors who still have common sense. The grid will fail, the supply chains will break, and the authorities will be useless.

The coming energy shock will hit America hard, but it does not have to destroy you. Take action before it is too late. Decentralize your life and you’ll survive what’s coming.

References

Yemen’s Houthis announce ‘maritime embargo’ on Saudi Arabia. - BBC News. July 20, 2026. The Houthi blockade puts Trump in a serious bind. - Responsible Statecraft. July 21, 2026. UN concerned about Houthi Red Sea naval blockade threats. - Middle East Eye. July 20, 2026. Economic warfare, sanctions, embargo busting, and their human cost. Naylor R. T. Swinging into action:’ The Saudi Arabian pipeline designed to bypass Hormuz. - Middle East Eye. Sean Mathews. March 10, 2026. The Crash of Flight 3804. Charlotte Dennett. Former Iranian minister warns of 100 day oil blockade in critical Strait of Hormuz. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. June 18, 2025. Health Ranger Report - THE GLOBAL EXTERMINATION WAR - Mike Adams. - BrightVideos.com. April 13, 2026. Goldman Warns Brent Could Top $120 If Gulf Chokepoint Crisis Deepens. - ZeroHedge. July 21, 2026. Oil prices could double as Red Sea attacks continue, experts warn. - NaturalNews.com. January 11, 2024. The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 13, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Alexander Macris, July 10, 2024.

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