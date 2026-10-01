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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 1

Google AI keeps close surveillance of me. I am F by Surveillance Camers all around; following me. Stalked by many throughout my life, attacked, assaulted; injured repeatedly! At some point in time we either wake up or let them kill US. AI gives me info as does Mike Adams I appreciate to help me survive elimination tactics!

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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
Oct 1

Most people are the Expendables. Replacements can reproduce much faster than Expendables. Robots can reproduce quickly and way faster than 9 months.

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