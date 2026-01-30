The Rise of Decentralized Education: How Parents and Teachers Are Reclaiming Learning with Technology

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pittner interviewed Jordan and Mary Page, creators of the Firefly Education Network, a decentralized homeschooling platform designed to empower parents with curriculum tools, community support, and AI-assisted learning.

The Pages, homeschooling parents of seven children, developed Firefly as an alternative to traditional education, emphasizing liberty-based, Christian, and libertarian values while avoiding ideological indoctrination. The platform offers AI-driven course creation, live classes, and multilingual translation tools, allowing parents to customize education for their children.

Key features include:

Parent-facing AI tools to streamline lesson planning and coursework.

Integration with the Ron Paul Curriculum, a classical education program.

A community-driven model where parents share resources and expertise.

No woke ideology, focusing instead on critical thinking and practical skills.

Mary emphasized that parents don’t need formal teaching credentials to homeschool successfully, while Jordan highlighted Firefly’s potential to decentralize education away from government-controlled systems. The hosts praised the platform’s alignment with self-directed learning and resilience against institutional corruption in public schooling.

Firefly operates on a subscription model, with tiered pricing for families, and plans to expand with blockchain integration and philanthropic initiatives. The Pages encouraged parents to embrace homeschooling despite challenges, stressing that community and adaptability make it achievable.

