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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
2h

Truth few are willing to embrace admit take action fir their own survival; dependent societies expecting to be taken care of like Illegals flooding countries taking what they want committing Crimes Against Humanity like the OWO Governments Controlers

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D C Younger's avatar
D C Younger
2h

I’m surrounded by mega casinos with heavily financed overheads that need people throwing money at over priced shows, food, drinks, gambling and sporting events. These tourists with extra funds to play with are already down 15% on a good day. The roads stay hot with delivery trucks that have to keep raising their prices to profit. Lake Mead gets lower each day but the building never lets up. Half of the license plates say California as that state exodus continues. And now AI power is filling huge warehouses to share our energy resources. ⚡️⏳⌛️ Nobody I speak with entertains any ideas of things changing here….🥂🍻🍾🎲🎲💸💸💸

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