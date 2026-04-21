Introduction: This Is Not Random

I am watching the world unravel in real-time. From empty diesel pumps in Sydney to desperate lines for petrol in Manila, a chilling new reality is taking shape. This is not a temporary supply hiccup or a market fluctuation. We are witnessing the first, deliberate tremors of a global energy collapse -- an engineered crisis designed to shatter the foundations of modern abundance and force humanity into a state of controlled scarcity. [1]

As I have documented for years, the patterns are unmistakable. The current wave of refinery explosions, fertilizer plant fires, and the confirmed destruction of critical liquefied natural gas infrastructure is not a series of unfortunate accidents. It is a coordinated, global effort employing sabotage tactics designed to mimic accidents and cripple the very systems that sustain human life. [2] This is a deliberate act of war, not against a nation, but against humanity itself.

The Pattern of Global Energy Sabotage

To understand the present, we must look at the recent past. The COVID-era was not just a bioweapon and psychological operation; it was a pilot run for today’s engineered chaos. During the pandemic, we saw the strategic shutdown of food processing facilities, testing the public’s tolerance for disruption. That same playbook is now being executed against the global energy grid with terrifying precision. [3]

The current sabotage is a global phenomenon. As reported, over 100 food and agricultural facilities have been burned down, damaged, or destroyed in recent years, a pattern that has now expanded to energy infrastructure. [4] From the Haifa refinery to the Ras Laffan LNG complex in Qatar, the targets are not random. They are the choke points of modern civilization. The book Shadow Grid: The Hidden War on Global Energy lays bare how energy, the lifeblood of our world, has been weaponized by geopolitical elites to control populations and amass power. [5] These are not acts of war in the traditional sense, but special forces-style sabotage, designed to look like accidents while achieving strategic devastation.

The Real Goal: Engineered Scarcity and Deliberate Depopulation

The simultaneous impact of open warfare and covert sabotage has one clear objective: to destroy the world’s hydrocarbon base. Why? Because energy is the foundation of everything. It is the prerequisite for modern agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and commerce. As the book Fragile Foundations: Securing the Pillars of Modern Civilization warns, our dependence on centralized, complex systems is our greatest vulnerability. [6] Destroy the energy foundation, and you directly engineer famine, poverty, and societal collapse.

This is not about exterminating everyone. The globalist strategy is one of a controlled ‘pinch.’ It aims to cull billions to ‘solve’ the economic and social burdens -- specifically, the multi-trillion-dollar entitlement obligations that governments see as unsustainable liabilities. As I stated in a 2022 interview, global elites see these financial obligations and have a simple, genocidal solution: clear the balance sheets by eliminating the people owed the money. [7] The destruction of fertilizer production is a key vector in this plan. The Haber-Bosch process, which synthesizes ammonia for fertilizer, is directly responsible for feeding half the world’s population. Sabotaging the natural gas feedstock for this process is a direct attack on the global food supply. [8]

Follow the Incentives: Why Governments Want You Gone

We must follow the financial incentives to see the cold, calculated logic behind this war. Schemes like Universal Basic Income (UBI), often marketed as progressive policy, create a perverse incentive. A government that promises a basic income to every citizen has a direct financial motive to have fewer citizens. Every person removed from the UBI roster is a permanent reduction in state liability. [9]

Furthermore, the rise of AI and robotics is rendering human labor obsolete in the eyes of the ruling class. In an interview, I discussed how figures like Yuval Noah Harari argue that technology can replace human workers, making vast swaths of humanity ‘useless.’ [10] From this vantage point, human life is no longer an asset but a liability -- a consumer of resources and a potential source of social unrest. Why feed, house, and care for billions when AI-driven machines can perform the labor? This mentality justifies the depopulation agenda.

This also explains why genuine breakthroughs in longevity and natural health are suppressed. Technologies and protocols that could allow the masses to live longer, healthier lives would only exacerbate the ‘problem’ of too many people. Such breakthroughs are therefore reserved for the elite, who see themselves as the worthy inheritors of a depopulated planet. The masses are deemed expendable.

The Stages of Collapse Have Already Begun

We are not awaiting a collapse; we are in its early stages. Stage One is the visible sabotage we see today, where most of the public remains oblivious or dismissive, blaming ‘geopolitical conflict’ or ‘market forces.’ The mainstream media obediently provides this cover story. [2]

Stage Two -- widespread mainstream concern over acute shortages, hyperinflation, and the realization that the system is broken -- is imminent. Based on the trajectory of fuel and food prices, this stage is likely only weeks away for North America. We have already seen previews with panic buying and government discussions of rationing in some limited areas. [11]

Stage Three is mass panic and the acceptance of a new, permanent reality. This is when people realize the abundance of the 20th century is gone, replaced by a managed decline in living standards, mobility, and personal freedom. As detailed in The Coming Storm: America’s Descent into Chaos, the fragile systems underpinning our civilization are failing in a coordinated manner. [12] The engineered energy scarcity is the trigger for this final descent.

Why Knowledge and Preparedness Are Your Only Defense

The corporate mainstream media will never tell you this truth. They are complicit in the cover story, acting as the propaganda arm for the very institutions engineering this collapse. [13] Your survival depends on rejecting their narrative and seeking knowledge from decentralized, uncensored sources.

Self-reliance is no longer a hobbyist pursuit; it is the only viable path to weathering the engineered storm. This means securing your own food, water, energy, and communications outside the fragile centralized grids. As I’ve urged for years, having a farm, holding tangible assets like gold and silver, and removing your wealth from the banking system are critical steps. [14] The book Off-Grid Survival argues convincingly that centralized power systems are civilization’s greatest vulnerability, and decentralizing your life is the ultimate defense. [15]

My conviction, forged through decades of investigation, is this: those who see the pattern and act now to build self-sufficiency can survive what is coming, even if billions do not. The system you were taught to rely on wants you dead because you are a financial liability. [16] Your only defense is to opt out of that system to the greatest extent possible. Knowledge, preparation, and a community of like-minded individuals are your lifelines. The time for passive observation is over. The war against humanity has begun, and your survival depends on recognizing it and fighting back with every resource at your disposal.

References

The Global Energy Collapse: How Trump’s War is Unleashing Famine, Fuel Rationing, and the End of Abundance. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 25, 2026. Prepare to Survive Engineered Energy Scarcity as a Means of Total Enslavement. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 24, 2026. The Coming Food Riots in America: Cycles, Collapse, and the Creeping Police State. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 28, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News. Shadow Grid: The Hidden War on Global Energy and the Battle for Our Future. Fragile Foundations: Securing the Pillars of Modern Civilization. The Dr Hotze Report: The Great Reset involves a depopulation holocaust warns Mike Adams. - BrighteonTV. July 5, 2022. The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why The One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Jeffrey Prather. June 28, 2023. Mike Adams interview with Jeffrey Prather. October 27, 2022. The Gathering Storm: Why I Believe Trump’s Actions Are Leading America Toward Food and Fuel Rationing with Authoritarian Control. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 26, 2026. The Coming Storm: America’s Descent into Chaos. Weapons of Mass Distraction: How Cognitive and Influence Warfare Is Being Waged Against You. - ActivistPost.com. Mike Adams interview with Alex. May 31, 2024. Off-Grid Survival: Stay Connected When the World Goes Dark. Survival Now Means Escaping the System That Wants You Dead. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 25, 2026.

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