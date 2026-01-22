The SAFETY Guide to Therapeutic Peptides with Diane Kazer and Mike Adams

In today’s interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams and Diane Kaiser explored the growing field of peptide therapy, discussing its benefits, risks, and practical applications. Peptides, naturally occurring signaling proteins in the body, have shown transformative effects in fitness, recovery, and overall health. Adams shared his personal success with peptides, crediting them for improved strength, endurance, and injury recovery alongside a clean lifestyle emphasizing superfoods, sunlight, and exercise.

Kaiser highlighted concerns about pharmaceutical misuse of peptides, particularly GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide (Ozempic), which can suppress appetite but carry serious side effects, including thyroid cancer risks and rebound weight gain. She emphasized the importance of addressing root causes—such as gut health and toxin exposure—rather than relying on shortcuts.

The discussion also covered safer peptide alternatives, such as Sloop (SLUPP-32), a capsule-form peptide that mimics exercise benefits without appetite suppression, and MK-777, which supports muscle growth and metabolism. Both stressed the necessity of combining peptides with detoxification, proper nutrition, and toxin-free living to achieve sustainable health improvements.

Kaiser’s upcoming Root Cause Reset course aims to educate participants on identifying and eliminating toxins while integrating peptides responsibly. The conversation underscored the dangers of environmental pollutants—like pesticides, mold, and synthetic fragrances—and advocated for lab-tested, organic products to reduce toxic burdens.

The interview concluded with a call for personal responsibility in health, emphasizing that true transformation requires holistic changes rather than relying solely on pharmaceutical interventions.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com