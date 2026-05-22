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Linda O2's avatar
Linda O2
1h

It seems that those pesky "Venetians" and later, the economist Thomas Robert Malthus, were responsible for kicking off the entire illusion of scarcity.

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Brandon Bedard's avatar
Brandon Bedard
4h

The AI employment displacement crisis requires a structural, not policy, fix. I've designed the NUPA framework: a market-based operating system for Sovereign Hubs. Open for audit and collaboration.

https://brandonbedard.substack.com/p/a-request-for-collaboration-on-a?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=7qos2e

Images & text assisted by AI

This is a post-scarcity economic operating system.

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