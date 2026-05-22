Introduction: The Artificiality of Scarcity

Scarcity is not a natural condition for things like energy, water, food and health. The scarcity we experience in our modern world is engineered by a small cabal of globalists who control the flow of energy, water, food, and health in order to keep people trapped in a cycle of dependence and learned helplessness.

I have watched this system operate for decades, and I can tell you with certainty: abundance is our birthright. The universe operates on a principle of automatic abundance -- sunlight is free, water cycles perpetually, and biodiversity regenerates itself. As I wrote in an earlier analysis, the current global economic system is rooted in artificial scarcity and control, and it is self-destructing because it is based on endless debt creation rather than productivity [1]. Recognizing this lie is the first step to transcending it.

The sun pours 173,000 terawatts of energy onto Earth every second -- more than 10,000 times our global consumption. The soil, when treated with respect, yields harvests without synthetic fertilizers. Our own bodies generate healing through natural processes. Yet we are told there is not enough. Not enough fuel, not enough food, not enough medicine. This is a lie designed to keep you dependent. David Icke correctly observed that dependency equals control, and that we see manufactured dependency everywhere through engineered scarcity when we could have abundance [2].

The Engineered Scarcity System

Look at energy. The world is awash in energy potential -- solar, wind, and even low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR) have been demonstrated repeatedly. I have documented how the U.S. Navy and researchers in multiple countries have replicated cold fusion since the Fleischmann-Pons experiment in 1989, yet commercialization of this revolutionary technology remains suppressed [3].

Meanwhile, fossil fuel monopolies and OPEC keep prices high and supply tight. Water is commodified by corporations that extract aquifers for bottling, while governments in places like Oregon outlaw rainwater collection on your own property [4]. Food is made nutrient-poor through monoculture farming practices that deplete soil, and increasing energy inputs into such systems no longer produces expected gains in crop yields [5].

The medical industrial complex is the crown jewel of this system. It keeps people sick to profit from treatments that do not cure. The very last thing Big Pharma wants to cause if health abundance, because when people are healthy, the “sick care” business is ill.

The truth is, globalists are terrorizing humanity with artificial scarcity of everything -- food, energy, fertilizer, and more -- and that when we defeat the controllers, we unleash abundance for all [6]. The result is a prison of manufactured need. But once you see the bars, you can begin to file them down.

Knowledge Abundance: The First Key

All other forms of abundance depend on knowledge. You cannot escape what you do not understand. That is why I built BrightLearn.ai -- a platform offering over 60,000 free books and AI tools that bring the cost of learning to zero. To date, more than 10,000 authors have used to platform to publish more than 60,000 books, making it the largest book publisher in America. Every book is free to download, and we now offer hundreds of free audiobooks for downloading as well.

Knowledge is the ultimate resource because it cannot be stolen or depleted; it multiplies when shared.

This is not abstract theory. When you understand how your food system is poisoned by glyphosate and processed additives, you can take practical steps to avoid those poisons. When you learn about natural medicine -- herbs like curcumin, quercetin, and medicinal mushrooms -- you can protect yourself from the chronic diseases that the system profits from.

The engine I created at BrightAnswers.ai surpasses ChatGPT and Gemini on real-world questions because it is trained on curated books, science papers, and suppressed truths. That is what real abundance looks like: unlimited access to the truth, at zero cost.

Practical Abundance: Water, Food, and Energy

Knowledge alone isn’t enough. It must be put into action. Start with water: rainwater catchment or a simple well can free you from municipal dependence. Food: permaculture food forests. You can create closed-loop ecosystems that rebuild fertility and decentralize food production [7]. A single food forest with seven layers -- canopy, understory, shrubs, herbs, ground cover, roots, and vines -- can yield more per acre than a monocrop while requiring no synthetic inputs.

Energy: solar panels paired with electric vehicles eliminate your fuel bill. The EPA’s recent reversal of the carbon dioxide endangerment finding is a step toward unshackling American energy production, as I reported [8]. But do not wait for the government. Every dollar saved on energy can be reinvested into the next level of abundance -- a water pump, a battery bank, or more land to grow more local food. The collapse of centralized systems is already accelerating, as I have warned about engineered energy scarcity [9]. Your preparedness today is your freedom tomorrow.

Financial Abundance: Gold, Silver, and Honest Money

Fiat currency is the primary tool of engineered scarcity. The Federal Reserve prints trillions, stealing your purchasing power through inflation. I have advocated stacking gold and silver for years. Precious metals are honest money with no counter-party risk. David Morgan, the silver guru, has consistently warned that paper markets for silver are manipulated and that a physical shortage is inevitable, which underscores the importance of physical possession of these metals [10].

By escaping the dollar system, you insulate yourself from the coming currency collapse. The Great Wealth Reset is already under way, as described in the book of that title, which challenges readers to shift from a scarcity mindset to one of abundance, recognizing that true prosperity comes from independence -- not dependence on a broken system [11]. Build your wealth outside the matrix.

Conclusion: Choose Your Path to Abundance

Abundance is your natural right, hardwired into the universe. The choice to pursue it takes courage and action. Start with knowledge -- read the free books at BrightLearn.ai, use BrightAnswers.ai to research natural cures, and watch the uncensored interviews on BrightVideos.com. Then implement one practical step at a time: plant a garden, install a solar panel, buy a silver coin, install a rainwater catchment barrel. Each action breaks another link in the chain of engineered scarcity.

The movement is growing. Follow me at @HealthRanger (on X) and join the millions who are reclaiming their prosperity. The system is crumbling, but you do not have to crumble with it. Build your ark of abundance today, and you will ride the coming wave -- not be destroyed by it.

References

Preparing humanity for the ABUNDANCE ECONOMY that will rise from the ashes of engineered scarcity. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 31, 2022. Human Race Get Off Your Knees The Lion Sleeps No More. - David Icke. Mike Adams interview with James Martinez - November 6 2023. - Mike Adams. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. Gaian economics living well within planetary limits. Globalists are terrorizing humanity with artificial SCARCITY of everything_ Food energy fertilizer and more When. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. August 26, 2022. Mike Adams interview with Allan Campbell - May 30 2024. - Mike Adams. Unshackling America The EPAs Endangerment Finding Reversal and the Path to Energy Abundance. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 11, 2026. Prepare to Survive Engineered Energy Scarcity as a Means of Total Enslavement. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 24, 2026. Mike Adams interview with David Morgan - September 8 2022. - Mike Adams. The Great Wealth Reset: Silver, Sovereign Currencies, and the Dawn of a New Economic Era. - BrightLearn.ai. January 14, 2026. 2026 AI singularity silver supply crunch & western hemisphere resource wars Decentralization vs Globalist Contro. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 8, 2026.

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