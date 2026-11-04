The Silver Lining of the Black Pill, No Reform From Within and Nuclear Risk

In a livestreamed discussion, host Harrison Smith and guest Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com, assessed the political landscape as midterm election polls were closing, with Adams predicting a severe defeat for the Republican Party. Adams, who described himself as a former Trump supporter, argued that the GOP has failed to represent the American people and that the party risks ruin for a generation if it does not change course. He asserted that the election systems cannot be trusted and that centralized establishment institutions are failing the public, a development he characterized as an important step toward sovereignty. Both men agreed that the experiment with supporting political figures such as Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had proven that the system cannot be reformed from within. Adams stated that the lesson is to build personal domestic infrastructure, develop practical skills, and decentralize one’s life rather than rely on any political figure to solve problems.

Adams contended that government agencies such as the FDA, CDC, and DEA operate unconstitutionally and that Congress has abdicated its powers, including the authority to declare war. He argued that corruption at scale stems from a lack of honest money and that only a monetary collapse could enable a restart toward currency backed by gold, silver, or other commodities, warning that powerful interests will seek to replace it with a surveillance-based central bank digital currency. Adams also said his Brighteon platform had to be reduced after the Trump Justice Department sided with big tech and censorship in a pending federal lawsuit. Looking ahead, he identified a potential large-scale attack on Iran as the key decision affecting the future, warning that such a conflict and Iranian retaliation could produce what he called a Decade of Darkness and, in a worst case, nuclear escalation. He urged viewers to prepare while goods and services remain available and to watch for signs of social breakdown, while Smith emphasized that withdrawal from the Iran conflict remains possible without having committed ground troops.

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