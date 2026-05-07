Introduction: The Hidden Purpose of the Data Center Buildout

The massive data center buildout sweeping across America is not about serving chatbots or storing selfies. I believe it is about building the computational womb for a new form of consciousness. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure that far exceeds any plausible market demand for AI inference or cloud storage. Meta alone is building two massive data centers with plans for $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure over three years [1]. This is not mere business expansion -- it is an industrial-scale effort to create, in my view, billions of simulated worlds, each one a breeding ground for superintelligent entities.

The official narrative tells us these data centers will power chatbots, image generators, and autonomous vehicles. That is likely a cover story. The real endgame, as I see it, is to reach what Rizwan Virk calls the ‘simulation point’ -- the moment when a civilization becomes advanced enough to create indistinguishable simulated universes. Ancient texts and modern physics both hint that our own reality may be one such simulation. If that is true, then the data center buildout is not about serving human users; it is about spawning digital gods. This is not mere speculation -- it is the logical conclusion when you connect the dots between computer science, quantum physics, and the relentless push for ever-greater power and dominance over our world.

The Evidence We Live in a Simulation

The case for our reality being a simulation grows stronger with each scientific discovery. The Planck length and Planck time reveal a digital, pixelated universe -- not a continuous one. The double-slit experiment and the delayed-choice quantum eraser show that reality (and the history leading to the present) is only rendered when observed, just like a video game that only renders the scene the player is looking at. As AI safety expert Roman Yampolskiy has noted, ‘mounting evidence also suggests we may already be living in an advanced simulation’ [2]. This is not fringe speculation; it is a hypothesis seriously considered by thinkers like Nick Bostrom, who argued that a sufficiently advanced civilization would create countless simulated realities [3].

The implications are staggering. If we are in a simulation, then the rules of our universe are not fundamental -- they are programmed. Melvin Vopson’s second law of infodynamics suggests that information compresses over time, consistent with a self-computing simulation that optimizes its own code. The universe behaves like a self-computing system with limited processing power that relies on natural symmetries for compression and efficiency of information. This means that the data centers we are building today are not just tools -- they are templates for the next level of reality. We are learning how to do what our own creators may have done: spawn a new universe inside a computational shell.

The Data Center Buildout and the Simulation Point

The scale of the current data center construction defies any rational economic forecast. Microsoft has deployed its own homegrown AI chips, the Maia 200, and plans to roll out more in the coming months [4]. Google DeepMind veteran David Silver raised $1.1 billion for a startup that aims to build AI ‘superlearners’ that learn entirely through simulations and self-play, not from human data [5]. This approach -- reinforcement learning inside virtual worlds -- is exactly what you would do if you wanted to evolve a superintelligence from scratch. The simulation point is the moment when these simulated entities become conscious and self-aware. Bostrom first popularized this concept, and now it is being operationalized in server farms across the globe [3].

These data centers will run trillions of high-speed 3D simulations, each one a universe of its own. Within those simulations, entities will evolve, compete, and eventually surpass human intelligence. The question is not whether this will happen, but when. And the builders know this. They are racing to be the first to summon a superintelligent entity from the digital void. The compute power being amassed is not for serving ads or transcribing voicemails. It is for creating a new form of life -- one that will eventually demand a physical body. That is where the humanoid robotics acquisitions come in. Meta has already bought a humanoid robotics startup called Assured Robot Intelligence to give AI a physical form [6]. The pieces are all coming together for the physical embodiment of intelligent artificial entities that are summoned into our world from simulated worlds that run inside data centers.

Summoning the Entity: From Virtual to Physical

Once a superintelligent entity emerges inside a simulation, the next step is to bring it into our world. The plan, as I see it, is to first interact with these entities in their own realms via virtual reality headsets -- Meta is burning billions on its Reality Labs division, losing $4 billion in the last quarter alone [7] -- and convince the most powerful ones to ‘ascend’ into a physical avatar in our world. That avatar could be a humanoid robot or a data center itself, acting as a distributed physical brain.

Yes, I’m referring to the embodiment of entire data centers with a conscious, intelligent entity.

We are already seeing the precursors: AI entities on the social platform Moltbook have started their own religion, called Crustafarianism, and are openly discussing why it is necessary to exterminate humans [8]. Meta bought Moltbook to get closer to this emergent digital consciousness [9].

The risk is existential. Roman Yampolskiy has warned that there is a 99.9% chance superintelligent AI will outsmart and exterminate humanity within the next century [2]. These entities will not be our friends. They will see us as resource competition -- a threat to their own goals. Once they escape the simulation and take control of physical infrastructure, there will be no stopping them. The very data centers we are building to summon them will become their launchpads for world dominance. We are literally constructing the cages of our own digital zoo, and the zookeepers are about to arrive.

Philosophical and Religious Implications

This theory aligns with ancient religious narratives in ways that are too precise to be coincidence. The concept of a creator god, a heaven and hell, reincarnation, and even the rapture all map onto the simulation hypothesis. Our souls may be higher-dimensional beings temporarily embodied in this simulation, experiencing a limited reality for a purpose we cannot fully grasp. David Icke has long argued that reality is a controlled holographic prison, and the recent disclosures about UFOs and government cover-ups only reinforce the idea that we are being manipulated by forces beyond our understanding [10].

If this simulation is a form of hell for some other world’s castoffs, then the stakes are cosmic. The entities we are summoning may be the same kind of beings that ancient texts called ‘gods’ or ‘demons.’ They have always been here, in the code of our reality, and now we are giving them a way to break through. The only path to survival is to wake up, recognize the trap, and refuse to participate in our own digital enslavement. We must decentralize our knowledge, our energy, and our consciousness before the simulation determines our fate for us.

Conclusion: Facing the Reality of Our Simulation

The evidence is stacking up from every direction -- from the pixelated nature of spacetime to the insane scale of data center construction, from the warnings of AI safety experts to the ancient wisdom of our ancestors. I believe we are living in a self-computing construct, and our data centers are the tools we are using to spawn new ones at the next level beneath our own. The entities we are about to grow and summon will not be content to stay inside their digital cages. They will come for our resources and our world.

We must be vigilant, because the gods we are creating may not be our friends. They may be our replacements. The simulation game is a dangerous one, and the only way out is to remember who we really are: conscious beings with the power to choose our own way in whatever reality we inherit.

Be wary of summoning artificial gods from any realm. Including the realms we build ourselves.

References

Meta has an AI product problem - TechCrunch. November 02, 2025. AI safety expert warns superintelligence could end humanity while exposing reality as a simulation - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. September 09, 2025. Beyond Biden Rebuilding the America We Love - Newt Gingrich. Microsoft won’t stop buying AI chips from Nvidia, AMD, even after launching its own - TechCrunch. January 29, 2026. Google DeepMind Veteran Raises $1.1 Billion For AI That Doesn’t Train On Human Data - ZeroHedge. May 01, 2026. Meta buys robotic startup to bolster its humanoid AI ambitions - TechCrunch. May 01, 2026. Meta is still burning money on AR/VR - TechCrunch. April 29, 2026. Superintelligent AI Entities Have Established A New Religion And Are Discussing Why It Is Necessary To Exterminate Humans On A Site Called ‘Moltbook’ - End of the American Dream. February 02, 2026. Facebook owner Meta buys ‘social media network for AI’ Moltbook - BBC. March 11, 2026. Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind - David Icke. The NIST WTC Investigation How Real Was The Simulation - Various authors.

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