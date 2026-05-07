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A.Z. Banda's avatar
A.Z. Banda
2h

Fantastic article. Dear Sir, could it be that we are not 'living' in a simulation, but that we are the simulation? Another way to look at it. Prisoners in paradise. 🐋

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
3h

I am a complex systems optimization simulation engineer. Simulism explains much of our reality in ways that surpass other explanations, but it might be incomplete. We may have reason to hope, and we may have more control over our destiny than this article indicates.

Below are some other ways of looking at this.

This was derived considering how a master simulator of the entire super universe (everything we can know and everything we cannot know) would set up an optimal simulation universe. HBSR Hope Based System Of Reality - Hope in Action: Facing Truth, Redesigning Reality – For This World and the Next. https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/hope-in-action-facing-truth-redesigning

This looks at reality starting from the root basis of what we can know with the greatest certainty. One Possibility: Reasonable Solipsism as a Lens for Deeper Truth-Seeking and Authenticity. https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/one-possibility-reasonable-solipsism

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