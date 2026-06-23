The Master Mental Skill: Discernment

In a world where every institution -- from government and Big Pharma to the corporate media and Big Tech -- tries to manipulate your perception of reality, the single most important mental skill you can develop is the ability to call bullshit on the narratives shoved at you. This isn’t cynicism or negativity; it’s a survival tool that I have honed through decades of exposing frauds, scams, and systemic lies.

I have seen how people who lack this skill are destroyed financially, physically, and spiritually. They buy into overpriced IPOs, they panic-sell their assets during manufactured crises, they line up for flu shots and COVID boosters that harm them, and they trust the CDC and FDA long after those agencies have proven they are wholly captured by pharmaceutical interests. The one skill that protects your wealth, your health, and your sanity is discernment -- the capacity to separate truth from deception. And it is exactly what the globalist controllers do not want you to possess.

Why Most People Are Gullible – And How It Hurts Them

Most people are obedient thinkers. They have been trained by a school system that rewards conformity and by a media system that punishes independent thought. As the book “The Mental Toolkit: A Field Manual for Understanding Almost Anything” explains, in a world flooded with institutional propaganda and manufactured narratives, clear thinking is no longer a luxury -- it is a survival skill [1]. Yet the vast majority of the population has been conditioned to accept whatever authority figures tell them without question.

This gullibility is ruthlessly exploited. During the COVID plandemic, people rushed to take experimental mRNA injections that were never properly tested, believing the FDA’s false assurances of safety. They ignored the mountain of evidence showing natural immunity worked better than any vaccine. In my 2024 interview with Todd Coconato, I warned that we must discern between truth and deception to avoid national collapse [2].

The same pattern applies to personal finance: people trust the Federal Reserve to preserve the value of their dollars, even as inflation silently destroys their savings. Without discernment, you are a sheep waiting to be sheared.

The Real Challenge: Knowing When Something Is True Despite Being Unconventional

Discernment is not just about rejecting lies from the establishment; it is also about identifying genuine hidden truths that the establishment dismisses as “conspiracy theories.” That is the harder part. I have spent years documenting how natural cancer cures and type-2 diabetes reversal protocols are real but suppressed by the medical cartel. These truths work, yet they are labeled “dangerous” or “unproven” by the FDA and CDC.

However, discernment also requires you to avoid falling for scams that hide behind the label of “alternative.” I remember the case of an “aluminum detox” supplement that was marketed as a miracle cure. In reality, it was a toxic compound that poisoned people. I knew it was fake because I had enough broad knowledge about chemistry and toxicology to recognize the red flags, but not everyone has that knowledge base, so it’s critical to be cautious.

The skill of discernment is also about knowing when to trust something unconventional -- like the power of ancestral nutrition or the healing properties of sunlight -- versus when to walk away from a charlatan. That balance is precisely what the average person lacks, and it is why they bounce from one health fad to another without ever finding true healing.

How to Build and Trust Your Discernment

Discernment is not a gift you are born with; it is a muscle you build by accumulating broad knowledge across multiple domains -- health, finance, energy, geopolitics, history and so on. You must learn how money actually works (hint: it is not what the Federal Reserve tells you), how the immune system truly functions (hint: not through vaccines), and how power operates in the world (hint: through deception and coercion). The more real knowledge you absorb, the easier it becomes to spot a lie.

Equally important is trusting your intuition -- the quiet voice inside that says “hell no” or “yes.” That intuition is earned through life experience and reinforced by learning to trust yourself, not institutions. The book “Wild Power” by Alexandra Pope and Sjanie Hugo Wurlitzer describes discernment as a natural power that we all possess but often ignore [3]. When you align your inner compass with truth and integrity, your discernment sharpens. I practice this daily: I consume my own nutritious smoothies, I avoid all prescription pharmaceuticals, and I do my own research before accepting anything as true. Institutions lie; but nature delivers truth.

Conclusion: The Skill That Sets You Free

Calling bullshit with discernment is not just a skill; it is the master key to thriving amid deception. As I predicted in my January 2025 interview with the AGES Group, we are now in a year of significant discernment where people’s true colors emerge [4]. Those who can see through the noise will protect their health, preserve their wealth, and maintain their sanity. Those who cannot will be bamboozled by whatever the next narrative happens to be.

Start today. Question everything. Trust your own inner judgment above all official sources. This skill will position you to see opportunities that others miss, to avoid the traps set by globalists, and to remain resilient no matter what comes in 2026 and beyond. The world is a battlefield of information; arm yourself with discernment, and you will never be enslaved again.

References

The Mental Toolkit: A Field Manual for Understanding Almost Anything. - BrightLearn.ai. 2026. Mike Adams interview with Todd Coconato. - September 18, 2024. Wild Power. - Alexandra Pope and Sjanie Hugo Wurlitzer. Mike Adams interview with AGES Group. - January 8, 2025. The American Mind Has Collapsed: How Vaccine Damage and Tribal Stupidity Created a Nation of Gullible Fools. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 1, 2026. The Age of Overwhelm. - Laura van Dernoot Lipsky. Brighteon Broadcast News - Episode 2. Mike Adams. January 17, 2021. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams.

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