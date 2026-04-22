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Radarup's avatar
Radarup
7h

It reveals an election coming, a VERY fractured base, disintegrating support numbers, and desperation to present ‘progress’ for an Administration that appears to be floundering.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
8h

It’s already here, for better or worse.

BREAKING: Trump Executive Order Will Force Americans to Surrender Biometric Data or Lose Their Bank Accounts

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/breaking-trump-executive-order-will?

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