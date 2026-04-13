From ‘Open the Strait’ to ‘Close the Strait’: The Spectacle of Presidential Incompetence

I believed from the start that President Trump’s demand for Iran to ‘open the f***in’ Strait’ was a lie, a piece of political theater designed for domestic consumption, not a genuine strategic objective. His profane rant on Truth Social, threatening to bomb Iran’s power plants, was not a display of strength but a public admission of panic [1]. The spectacle has now reached its absurd conclusion: after the failure of talks, he has ordered a U.S. Navy blockade of the same waterway he demanded be opened [2]. The cognitive whiplash is breathtaking.

His most ardent supporters, trained to treat his every contradictory utterance as a stroke of ‘5D chess,’ are now celebrating this blockade as a masterstroke. In my view, this isn’t strategic genius; it’s the mindless celebration of a cult of personality. As I’ve argued before, this pattern reveals a government that cannot admit a failed policy [3]. The blockade is not a calculated move but the flailing of an administration that promised a quick victory and ‘destroyed’ Iran’s military, claims utterly shattered by the reality of massive U.S. aircraft losses and a defiant Iran [4]. This is the sign of a failing leader, not a formidable one.

The Illegal Ultimatum and the ‘Negotiation’ That Wasn’t

Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Islamabad was a diplomatic farce from the beginning, and I predicted as much. The so-called negotiation was never about finding common ground; it was about presenting an ultimatum of total surrender. Iran began by stating the U.S. must accept its ‘preconditions,’ including control of the Strait and a truce in Lebanon, before talks could even start [5]. But the U.S. delegation, led by Vance, was in no position to negotiate anything but submission.

This charade was a manufactured pretext, a box to be checked before escalating to the current blockade. The administration’s ‘core demand’ was always Iranian capitulation on its nuclear program and strategic interests [6]. When Tehran refused to bow, Trump had his excuse to declare the talks a failure and initiate his blockade [7]. This pattern reveals a government that defaults to extortion and brute force, then projects its own criminal aggression onto its targets. It’s a tactic of a centralized power that has lost the moral and logical high ground, relying on threats to mask its strategic bankruptcy.

The Strategic and Legal Insanity of Trump’s Blockade Order

The details of Trump’s blockade order expose a profound ignorance of both geography and international law. He declared the U.S. Navy would ‘intercept in international waters every vessel that paid a toll to Iran’ [7]. This is an act of piracy, plain and simple. More importantly, it ignores a fundamental geographic fact: the Strait of Hormuz is not ‘international waters’ in the traditional sense. Its narrowest point is within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman [8]. For the U.S. Navy to hunt tankers there is to operate directly inside another nation’s sovereign space, an act of war.

This legal and strategic insanity follows Trump’s earlier, blatant lie about having ‘destroyed’ Iran’s military. That fiction was exploded by the shooting down of multiple U.S. aircraft, including a KC-135 Stratotanker, a humiliating demonstration that Iranian drone and missile forces remain potent and lethal [4]. The threat to destroy tankers paying Iran’s toll -- a toll Iran is now effectively able to levy due to its control of the chokepoint -- will not resolve a conflict; it will guarantee its catastrophic expansion [9]. This is not strategy; it is the petulant lashing out of a leader who has been outmaneuvered and cannot face the truth.

Why the MAGA ‘Energy Independence’ Fantasy is a Dangerous Delusion

A core delusion underpinning support for this reckless policy is the MAGA belief in ‘energy independence’ as a shield. Supporters wrongly believe that because the U.S. has significant Gulf of Mexico traffic, it can instantly replace the 20 million barrels of oil per day that transit the Strait of Hormuz. This is a profound misreading of basic economics and global energy logistics. The United States remains a net importer of crude oil and products, and the global oil market is deeply interconnected [10]. A price shock in the Middle East cripples economies worldwide, including America’s.

The real victims of this blockade will not be China, which has diversified its energy sources and built massive strategic reserves [11]. The victims will be U.S. allies and trading partners with no such buffers: Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan [9]. This policy sacrifices their economic security on the altar of American hubris. The fantasy of energy independence, much like the fantasy of a quick military victory over Iran, is a dangerous narcotic that prevents a clear-eyed assessment of reality. It is the same centralized thinking that believes monopolizing power leads to security, when in truth it breeds vulnerability.

The Inevitable Conclusion: Another Humiliating Climbdown is Coming

History and current realities point to one inevitable conclusion: this blockade will fail, and Trump will be forced into another humiliating climbdown. Iran has survived 47 years of sanctions, war, and bombardment. Its society and asymmetric military capabilities are built for endurance [12]. The United States and its fragile, energy-dependent allies cannot win a war of economic attrition against a nation that has turned control of the Strait into a powerful strategic weapon.

Militarily, the U.S. Navy cannot physically enforce a blockade it cannot safely approach. As I’ve detailed, the U.S. military’s ‘mirage of power’ has been shattered; its assets are vulnerable to the very Iranian drones and missiles that have already scored significant hits [13]. The Iranian Navy chief has already mocked Trump’s threat as ‘ridiculous,’ a signal of their readiness [14]. The only logical exit is for Trump to eventually surrender to Iran’s core demands -- likely a lifting of sanctions and recognition of its regional role -- but his towering narcissism may drag the global economy off a cliff first. The coming surrender won’t be framed as such, but anyone paying attention will see it for what it is: the final, failed gambit of a failing presidency.

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