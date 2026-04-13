The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bob howard's avatar
bob howard
12h

Mike,

I don't understand why you aren't in politics!? Maybe, run for President? Being an armchair quarterback from the sidelines is pretty easy, isn't it? I'm guessing you've missed the ..."DEATH TO AMERICA" rant from the Iranian regime that was working on acquiring the nuclear capability to follow through with that threat, huh? I get the impression that you have all the answers, Mike, so quit blabbing and get in the game!

IMO, Mike, you should do what you do best in your laboratory!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
2h

Oh, please.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture