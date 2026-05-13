A Preview of the Coming Tyranny if Climate Cultism Prevails

The ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a geopolitical crisis -- it is a terrifying preview of life under climate authoritarianism. As I watch the International Energy Agency roll out a 10-point plan for rationing fuel and restricting personal mobility, I recognize the same playbook that globalists used during the COVID plandemic. The crisis is a dress rehearsal, designed to test our willingness to accept energy rationing, surveillance, and a shattered economy. [1]

Climate activist Marc Morano has already exposed how the IEA’s guidance is being exploited: “We’re only a couple of weeks into this Iran war, and they’re literally coming out with the most dire energy predictions possible in order to... come up with policies you wouldn’t otherwise agree to.” [2] This is exactly how tyranny creeps in -- through manufactured crises that demand draconian responses. I believe this crisis shows exactly what the climate cultists want: total control over energy, rationing, and a shattered economy that forces us into submission.

The same logic that shut down domestic oil and gas production under the Biden administration and earlier is now being used to justify permanent scarcity. The EU climate chief, Wopke Hoekstra, has even said the energy crisis “strengthens the case for phasing out fossil fuels.” [3] They are rooting for the blockage to continue, because it gives them the cover to impose net-zero policies that would otherwise be rejected. As Morano noted, climate activists are “rooting for Iran to do more destruction to energy infrastructure and keep the Strait blocked” so they can resurrect the net-zero agenda. [4] Here’s why this matters: If we accept rationing as a new normal, we will accept it permanently under the climate cult.

The Incoherent Agenda of the Climate Cultists

Climate cultists demand an end to all hydrocarbon energy while still expecting to enjoy modern comforts -- a clear contradiction. They believe we can run an industrialized civilization on wind turbines and solar panels alone, yet Germany’s own energy minister has admitted that the country’s renewable push is “ruining the country.” [5] California, which has deliberately shut down refineries and pipelines, now relies on imports from Asia for 20% of its refined fuels -- an absurd vulnerability that Chevron has warned could lead to an energy crisis. [6] When external supply is cut off, as is happening in Hormuz, the whole house of cards collapses.

The reality is that our entire economy floats on a sea of oil. As Sharon Astyk wrote in Depletion and Abundance, “Our food is grown with oil, packaged in oil, and transported to our grocery stores with oil... our whole economy floats on a sea of oil and other sources of fossil energy.” [7] Yet the climate cultists offer no realistic alternative to replace that foundation. They point to “renewables” that are intermittent, land-intensive, and reliant on fossil fuels for their own production and maintenance. Meanwhile, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has already caused world food access to begin eroding, with prices surging over 190% in some countries. [8] The Haber-Bosch process, which produces nitrogen fertilizer from natural gas, is grinding to a halt -- and half the world’s food supply depends on that fertilizer. [9] The cognitive dissonance is staggering: they want to eliminate the very energy that keeps us alive, yet have no plan to feed the billions who will starve without it.

Depopulation by Design: The Real Motive Behind Climate Alarmism

The climate narrative has always been a cover story for depopulation. Paul Ehrlich, author of The Population Bomb, is no longer living, but his Malthusian legacy lives on in the climate movement. He “warned of imminent global famine, societal collapse, and resource wars driven by overpopulation.” [10] Today, the same globalist elites are using the Hormuz blockade to strangle energy and food supplies, causing famine and economic collapse. This is not an accident -- it is a deliberate strategy to reduce the world’s population, as I have long argued.

Consider the warning from ZME Science: the current military campaign is “choking fertilizer supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially triggering the worst food crisis since the 1970s energy crisis.” [11] My own analysis at Natural News has repeatedly shown how the war with Iran threatens global food security, with a “global famine baked into our near future.” [12] The depopulation agenda is being executed through energy warfare. As I noted in an interview with Steve Quayle, “An OPEC embargo or Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices up to $200, even $300 per barrel. This would lead to insane inflation on food and goods, causing more civil unrest, crime, and shoplifting.” [13] The climate cultists are not stupid -- they know exactly what they are doing. They are using the crisis to push for a smaller, poorer, and more controllable population.

What Climate Cultism Looks Like: Rationing, Surveillance, and Loss of Freedom

Under climate authoritarianism, you will face fuel rationing, limits on electricity, and smart meters that can remotely disable your appliances. The IEA’s 10-point plan is already recommending drastic cuts in personal energy use, and governments are gearing up to enforce them. In Germany, the Hormuz crisis has revealed how the state profits from crisis, with “ruthless taxation” and no relief for citizens at the gas pump. [14] As one analyst observed, “the trajectory of events points towards a scenario where freedoms are curtailed, resources become scarce, and there’s significant potential for unrest.” [15]

The push for electric vehicles and smart grids gives the state unprecedented control over your energy consumption and movement. Germany’s 67-point climate plan is a blueprint for total control, with measures that are “fatal yet highly effective” at destroying the economy. [16] Meanwhile, the climate cultists are exploiting the war to impose COVID-style energy lockdowns, as Marc Morano has repeatedly documented. [4] My own research into off-grid solar and battery storage has shown me how difficult and expensive it is to escape this control. The system is designed to make you dependent on the grid, and then to use that dependency to enforce compliance.

Conclusion: The Only Path to Freedom Is Energy Independence

The Hormuz crisis is a warning: either we prepare for self-reliance or we submit to climate cultism under future administrations. I believe the only long-term solution is decentralized, off-grid energy systems -- even though current technology is still too costly for widespread adoption. As Gerald McNerney wrote in Clean Energy Nation, “The world’s growing dependence on Arab, Persian, and Venezuelan oil will only intensify as demand rises while the global supply shrinks.” [17] We must break that dependence by producing our own energy at the household and community level.

We must also resist the globalist agenda that seeks to use this crisis to permanently ration energy and restrict our freedoms. The only answer is to demand the freedom to produce and consume the energy of our choice, and to build local, decentralized systems that cannot be shut down by a government or a blockade. The Strait of Hormuz crisis is a dress rehearsal, but we can still change the script -- if we wake up and take action.

References

Globalists push draconian oil restrictions under guise of Middle East crisis. NaturalNews.com, Patrick Lewis, March 23, 2026. Watch: Morano on TV: Climate Activists Exploit Iran War to Resurrect Climate Agenda – Seek to impose COVID-style energy lockdowns. ClimateDepot.com, March 30, 2026. EU climate chief says energy crisis boosts case to ditch fossil fuels. Middle East Eye, April 28, 2026. Watch Morano on Fox: Climate Activists seek to impose COVID-style energy lockdowns – ‘Rooting for Iran to do more destruction to energy infrastructure & keep the Strait blocked’ so they resurrect net zero. ClimateDepot.com, April 1, 2026. Cracks Appear In Climate Consensus As Germany’s Energy Minister Admits Renewables Are Ruining The Country. ZeroHedge.com, Tilak Doshi, April 20, 2026. Chevron warns California faces energy crisis amid Iran war threatens to exit state over taxes and regulations. NaturalNews.com, Kevin Hughes, March 27, 2026. Depletion and Abundance Life on the New Home Front. Sharon Astyk. In 2026, the World Lost Up to 40% of Food Access in Days as Prices Surged Over 190% in a Silent Descent into Hunger. ActivistPost.com, May 12, 2026. The Haber Bosch House of Cards Why The One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline. NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, March 20, 2026. Paul Ehrlich and Michael Mann – Both Used the Media to Hide Their Misanthropy. WattsUpWithThat.com, Stephen Heins, March 31, 2026. War against Iran could lead to the worst global food crisis since the 70s: report. LifeSiteNews.com, April 22, 2026. The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027. NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, May 11, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Steve Quayle, October 23, 2023. Ruthless Taxation And The Hyperstate: How Germany Profits From Crisis. ZeroHedge.com, Thomas Kolbe, April 26, 2026. 2026-03-26-BVN-FUEL RATIONING BEGINS_otter_ai-. Bright Videos Network, March 26, 2026. Germany’s 67-Point Climate Plan: Fatal Yet Highly Effective. ZeroHedge.com, Thomas Kolbe, April 8, 2026. Clean energy nation freeing America from the tyranny of fossil fuels. McNerney Gerald. The Global Energy Collapse How Trumps War is Unleashing Famine Fuel Rationing and the End of Abundance. NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, March 25, 2026.

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