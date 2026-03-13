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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
6h

Looks like you need to look into a mirror, to see STUPID, Mike!

The Strait is NOT CLOSED!!!

There are some that are NOT ALLOWED to pass.

Those connected to the SATANIC EVIL EMPIRE, cannot pass.

FRIENDS of Iran......ARE, in FACT, passing!

So, 'CLOSED'......NO!!!!

'RESTRICTIONS'......YES!!!

You SHOULD have said, 'Those who believe Iran is mining the Strait, is stupid!'......now THAT would be TRUTH/FACT!

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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
6h

I don't think that Iran is in the position of a bank robber or an arsonist. The aggressor here is 'the West' controlled by rabid Zionists who set Tehran on fire after bombing a school, among other illegal and immoral acts. Iran is simply defending itself as best it can and maintaining its dignity. I wonder if Western politicians are really as stupid as you think they are or if the destruction of the West has been the planned outcome all along.

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