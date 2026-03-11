The Health Ranger's newsletter

Doug Cragoe's avatar
Doug Cragoe
3h

You wrote: "Military options are seen as limited, with a full-scale naval campaign to reopen the strait likely to escalate the conflict dramatically."

No, military options are not limited. Then actual limits are the will of the U.S. to accomplish the main goal which is stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Accomplishing that goal may be way beyond what the congress and the people of the U.S. are willing to do. The only way to achieve that goal permanently is to destroy the Iranian government. And that would require a major land invasion of U.S. troops into Iran and lots of casualties. That could be done, but it seems unlikely to happen.

No navel campaign could make the strait safe for shipping if land based missiles are lined up by Iran near the strait ready to fire.

It has been obvious for years that simply bombing Iran is not going to stop the enrichment of uranium and the development of nuclear weapons. It might delay it, but it cannot be stopped simply with bombs. We rubbled many cities in Nazi Germay, but they build more weapons anyway by going underground. The North Vietnamese felt more bombs than the Nazis, but went underground and outlasted us. The Mullahs in Iran will outlast us unless there is real regime change and they are thrown out of power.

Would we be OK if Osama Bin Laden was still alive and got some nuclear weapons? Could we live with that? The religious leadership of Iran that runs the country has said death to Israel, death to the U.S. There are couple Iranian generations now that have been taught to hate Americans. Are we supposed to think they are not serious about those death threats and hope they don't act on them? Remember all the suicide missions that fanatical Islamists have done. The Mullahs might not care if they die to accomplish their goals.

Trump said something significant that maybe some would have preferred he kept secret. He said the Iranians are building a new uranium enrichment facility deep under layers or granite. If it's deep enough bombs cannot reach it. If the U.S. knows where that is we could send in special forces to try and destroy it. But once they are gone the Iranians would simply rebuild it.

So what is the solution? The Democrats want to let Iran build nuclear weapons and build more missiles by the thousands, because they basically don't want to do anything to stop them. And one day Iran builds Intercontinental ballistic missiles which could hit the U.S. with nuclear bombs. So we would have to learn to live with this treat of a nuclear attack if the Democrats gain power.

The Iranians could destroy Israel and do it in a a way that could not be proven they were the source of the attack. They would not have to launch nuclear tipped missiles. A nuclear bomb could be smuggled into the country. It would not have to be that big.

This was a good post, with news that is mostly unknown but suspected. The Iranians still have many missiles left which means the strait is closed. But I wonder what will happen when the Chinese and Russian oil tankers are allowed to go through, but the others are blocked.

There is a lot of propaganda and censorship going on by both sides of this was. There is a thick fog of war.

Israel is censoring all damage done to Israel. There are claims billion dollar U.S. radar stations have been destroyed that are key to ballistic missile defense systems. True or false?

Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

This is why Democrats support Iran. Remember Biden-Myorkis trafficking 350,000 children over 4 years in charge…that we know about. Of the 175,000 rescued, children as young as 8 are being treated for STDs.

The legal minimum age for girls to marry in Iran is nine , as long as she has the court’s permission and her father’s approval. Otherwise, she has to wait until she is thirteen.

At least 27,000 girls under the age of 15 were married in a single year, according to Iran’s own statistical center.

