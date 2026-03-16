Introduction: A War of Hubris and Unavoidable Consequences

I’ve spent decades analyzing the intersections of geopolitics, energy, and the arrogance of centralized power. What’s unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a regional conflict; it is the final, convulsive gasp of an American military and economic model that has long been bankrupt. President Donald Trump, sworn into office in January 2025, chose this war. In my view, this decision was not born of strategic necessity but of desperate, flailing hubris -- a last attempt to assert dominance in a world that has already moved beyond it.

We are now witnessing the irreversible consequences. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil flows, is the epicenter. As Willow Tohi reported in NaturalNews.com, escalating tensions here pose a “significant risk to global energy security” [1]. The U.S., under Trump, has initiated a conflict it cannot win, against an adversary that has spent decades preparing for this exact scenario. The humiliating retreat of assets like the USS Abraham Lincoln is not an anomaly; it is a symbol. American military dominance, built on the illusion of invincible carriers and limitless firepower, is over.

The Unthinkable Has Happened: American Military Dominance is Over

The era of the aircraft carrier as a symbol of uncontested power is finished. The ‘fleet in being’ cannot protect itself against Iran’s drones and missiles, a reality even the corporate press is reluctantly beginning to acknowledge. The strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz has decisively shifted. Iran now holds the world economy hostage from a position of immense geographic and tactical strength.

This is not speculation. In a Brighteon Broadcast News analysis, I pointed out that the U.S. Navy’s strength has diminished, making its carriers vulnerable targets. A scenario where Iran launches an all-out attack on U.S. naval vessels is not hard to imagine [2]. The geography of the Strait -- a narrow, defensible channel -- makes it a perfect kill zone for asymmetric warfare. Iran’s integration of China’s BeiDou navigation system, ditching vulnerable GPS, signals a deeper technological decoupling from Western systems and an alliance with rival powers [3]. The carrier group is not a deterrent; it is a target.

Trump’s Desperation and the Imminent Catastrophe He’s Unwittingly Unleashing

Trump’s recent threats are acts of panic, not strategy. They risk triggering a regional inferno that could engulf the world. Iran’s retaliatory threat to destroy all American-linked energy infrastructure is not a bluff -- it is a clear, achievable roadmap to global economic collapse. The first signs of this financial lockdown are already visible.

As I discussed in an interview with Michael Farris, the financial sector is feeling the strain. The revaluation of the dollar and the crisis in the Middle East are pushing us toward a critical juncture [4]. Institutions like Blackstone and BlackRock are not merely reacting to market volatility; they are anticipating a systemic seizure. When Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that blocking the Strait could triple energy bills, he was outlining the immediate, tangible consequence of this standoff [5]. Trump’s “unlimited” arsenal boast, reported in NaturalNews.com, is a hollow threat in a conflict where geography and resolve matter more than stockpiles [6].

The Grim New Reality: 97% Fewer Ships and a Global Economy on Life Support

The Strait is functionally closed to the West. Traffic has plummeted from around 80 ships a day to a trickle, reserved primarily for allies like China. Over 3,200 ships are reportedly stranded in the Gulf, including half the world’s LNG carriers. This isn’t a temporary slowdown; it is a systemic cardiac arrest for the global ‘just-in-time’ economy.

You cannot force this Strait open. The military impossibility is rooted in the vulnerability of massive, slow-moving tankers in a confined space defended by swarms of low-cost drones and missiles. As Glenn Diesen explains in his book, control over critical transportation corridors has historically concentrated power. That control has now been lost by the West [7]. The provided sources detail the catastrophic impact: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has already urged Russian firms to “take advantage” of the disruption, noting that oil production relying on the Strait could soon halt [8]. This is the leverage Iran now holds.

The Chess Masters vs. The Checkers Player: Why Iran Holds All the Cards

Iran, Russia, and the expanding BRICS bloc have built economic resilience through decades of enduring sanctions. The West’s fragile, debt-laden, ‘just-in-time’ economy cannot withstand sustained pressure. Iran’s strategy is brutally simple: inflict escalating, asymmetric pain on Western economies until their demands are met. It is working.

Trump’s delusional proclamations about a “coalition of ships” reveal a dangerous detachment from reality. As reported in The War Zone, even traditional U.S. allies like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have declared their bases and airspace off-limits for an attack on Iran [9]. The coalition is fiction. Meanwhile, Iran’s strategic partnership with China is deepening. In an interview, I previously noted that China purchases about 30% of its oil from Iran, and Iran serves as a critical gateway to Russia [4]. The Eastern bloc is coordinated; the West is isolated and incoherent.

The Inevitable Endgame: Collapse, Capitulation, or Nuclear Escalation

Without a diplomatic deal -- which the current administration seems incapable of brokering -- we face a cascade of industrial, food, and currency collapses. This will make the COVID lockdowns look trivial. The global fertilizer supply, already reeling from conflict, faces further catastrophe if Iran’s plants are targeted, as reported in NaturalNews.com [10]. Food chain fears are not hypothetical; they are imminent.

Iran’s demands -- including reparations, the arrest of figures like Netanyahu, and recognition of their rights -- are a price the West may now have to pay to survive. Every day this continues pushes the region closer to a nuclear demonstration. The UN nuclear chief has warned of catastrophic radiation release if Iran’s Bushehr plant is struck [11]. A nuclear event would permanently alter the global power structure. This is the ultimate consequence of starting a war you cannot win, of believing in military supremacy that no longer exists.

A Personal Conclusion: Hunker Down, Because This Bullet Hit Us All

This isn’t a crisis we dodged. Trump chose this war, and we are all now in the path of the consequences. The corporate media will spin tales of resilience and eventual victory, but I see the raw data: a closed Strait, stranded ships, and allies abandoning the U.S. posture. My urgent advice, based on two decades of studying collapse scenarios, is to become self-reliant immediately.

Secure clean food and water. Establish backup communications. Decentralize your life and your finances. The ‘hunger years’ are coming unless there is a sudden, radical change in Washington. Controlling food supplies is an age-old method of exerting power [12]. Prepare, because no one is coming to save you. The institutions you once trusted are either complicit or powerless. Your safety, your health, and your freedom now depend entirely on your own preparedness and your rejection of centralized systems that have failed you. Note: You can find many free, downloadable books on survival and preparedness at BrightLearn.ai which now also features downloadable full-length audiobooks.

References

Middle East tensions stir fears of $150 oil spike amid Straits of Hormuz crisis. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. July 10, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - Iran President Dead - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. May 20, 2024. Iran ditches GPS for China’s BeiDou after alleged targeting by Israel, U.S. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. July 31, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Michael Farris - June 19 2025. Oil prices plunge 4.1% as markets dismiss Iran’s ‘orchestrated’ retaliation, but Hormuz threat looms. - NaturalNews.com. A show of force: Trump touts ‘unlimited’ U.S. arsenal amid Iran conflict. - NaturalNews.com. March 3, 2026. The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia. - Glenn Diesen. Putin urges Russian firms to capitalise on energy market turmoil. - Middle East Eye. Washington-Tehran Talks Planned As U.S. Military Buildup Continues. - The War Zone. Bombing of Iran’s fertilizer plants sparks global food chain fears. - NaturalNews.com. Nuclear disaster looms as IAEA chief warns against strike on Iran’s Bushehr plant amid regional crisis. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. June 23, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - Global Supply Chains DETERIORATE - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. December 22, 2023.

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