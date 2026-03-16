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TruthAndLight
4hEdited

As pinned on the Georgia Guidestones, which seem to be the 10 Commandments of Satan, was the order to “reduce population to 500 million”. This war which started with vax bioweapons, the foundations (divide & conquer, emasculate men, rip up the family unit, Cancel culture, kill food supply, etc) of which were planned and implemented decades ago— is now seeing that reality approach quickly. Not only must we prepare physically, with good food and water, expect crime to escalate. Pray against war on US soil; pray against any draft. 🙏🏻

Over 150 Americans have been killed / seriously injured in this unwarranted war, and thousands more globally since it started, yet these reports seem to be quite an underestimation.

No. Civilian. Wants. War ‼️. This is a spiritual war being pushed by the globalist elites, those evil bastards

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TruthAndLight
2hEdited

Keep in mind, Iran and the Middle East are NOT accepting US dollars for oil sales‼️; the CHINESE Yuan — backed by Gold/ Silver —- has replaced the deceased “petrodollar” 😱😱😱😱😱‼️‼️‼️

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