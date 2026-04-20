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Sharon Ledbetter's avatar
Sharon Ledbetter
8h

I would like to note that there seems to be a problem with Lithium batteries catching on fire for no reason or on impact and these fires are difficult to extinguish by fire departments. YouTube has these various videos of these fires as well as the testimony of firemen of the difficulty to distinguish the fires. Where my concern has grown is when visiting frequently to Marin County where every 5th car is a Tesla as well as many other electric cars, I wonder with all of these cars throughout the hill sides of small winding roads, if a wild fire comes through this hills with an electric car as well as batteries for storage on many many properties, just how are the fire fighters going to cope with the fire issues the electric vehicles seem to have.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
14h

The only issue with solar inverters are the massive amounts of EMF (dirty electricity) the high frequency models create, which then need proper filtration.

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