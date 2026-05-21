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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1d

ALL UNITE TO END THESE EVILS - PRAY AND PREPARE, IN GOD WE TRUST

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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
1d

We're not in a race with China: we're emulating it. China has already built the digital panopticon that the hidden elites want to spread world-wide. The solutions offered in this article are spot-on, but not everyone is willing to trade off convenience for humanity...

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