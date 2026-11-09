Trump Is About to Light the World on Fire... Again

I have watched this movie before, and I know how it ends. The Democratic blowout in Tuesday’s midterms was not a narrow rebuke of this president or a quirk of turnout; it was a national rejection of the Iran war and its staggering costs at home [1]. Voters across the United States were loud and clear on Tuesday in their historic drubbing of Trumpism, and the election was a decisive rejection of Trump’s war on Iran [1].

Within hours, the man in the Oval Office was telling reporters “No” when asked whether he would resume strikes after the midterms [2]. But he never understood the degree to which voters rejected the war above all else.

I wrote months ago that the MAGA coalition’s engine was a potent alliance of libertarians, anti-war conservatives, and working-class patriots who never signed up for an Iran war, and that the movement would fracture the moment it became a war party [3]. That prediction has now been vindicated at the ballot box, and the neocons are in full meltdown as voters punish the GOP for the Iran war [4]. But here is what almost nobody is connecting: the USS Theodore Roosevelt is now sailing from Asia toward the theater to join the George Washington and George H.W. Bush strike groups, and the Pentagon has already withdrawn its last carrier from the Pacific precisely to feed this buildup [5]. When three carrier strike groups converge on one theater, that is not a deterrent posture. That is a strike package.

I believe the man who lost the election is now a lame duck with nothing left to lose, and a lame duck with three carrier groups is the most dangerous animal on earth. Trump has said the U.S. is “locked and loaded” for renewed strikes against Iran and that he would soon decide whether to resume military operations [6]. A CNN report, meanwhile, detailed that U.S. forces in the Middle East are prepared to launch new, potentially major, military operations against Iran “within 96 hours of receiving” an order from the president [7]. The window from the Roosevelt’s arrival in mid-November through the January swearing-in is arguably the most dangerous stretch of time any of us will live through, and we must be realistic about how quickly things can turn for the worse.

They Can’t Bomb the Mountains -- But Iran Can Burn the Gulf

Here is the military reality that the war planners refuse to state plainly: you cannot bomb a mountain into submission. Most of Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure sits underground, deep under granite mountains, and the president himself has effectively admitted that the summer strikes did not finish the job. As I wrote in June, the next move would be a significant Air Force strike employing stealth bombers to drop powerful munitions, including bunker busters, on Iranian targets, even if they cannot destroy all deeply buried Iranian targets [8]. That is precisely the problem. The targets that matter are the ones we cannot reach, and the targets we can reach do not matter.

What three carrier groups can actually destroy is civilian infrastructure -- power grids, bridges, water systems, industrial plants. That achieves no meaningful military objective while guaranteeing the retaliation that the hawks keep pretending they can manage. Iran has said its response will come without geopolitical boundaries, and the geography backs that warning up. Qatari gas, Saudi oil, and infrastructure across Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE are all within range of Iranian missiles and drones. The IRGC has already demonstrated it can close the Strait of Hormuz, declaring traffic of “illicit” vessels through Hormuz “completely stopped” even as Brent crude spiked above $114 [9]. Three tankers exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting unauthorized passage, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards [10].

You do not win a war by bombing what you can reach when your enemy can reach everything you need to protect to keep the world functioning. The Persian Gulf is not a battlefield we can win; it is the pump house of the entire world economy, and Iran is holding the valves. As I warned during the Red Sea crisis, I have witnessed the collapse of globalization and the diminishing ability of the United States Navy to ensure the safety of critical sea lanes through which the world’s goods and energy products are transported [11]. Six of the world’s top shipping container companies already refused to transit the Red Sea because of Houthi attacks [11]. Now imagine that same dynamic applied to the Gulf, where the stakes are not container ships carrying consumer goods but the energy lifeblood of every industrial economy on the planet.

The Leaked Plan to Invade Through Iraq Is a Fantasy Written in Blood

Reports of a U.S. ground invasion staged through Iraq show the same delusion that has doomed every failed intervention of my lifetime: a map-room fantasy that ignores terrain, history, and the people who actually live on the ground. The Iran-Iraq border is rugged mountain country, and Iranians fought a brutal eight-year war across it that killed hundreds of thousands. They are not going to fold now because a new set of American planners has discovered the same border on the same map. As the analysts behind “The Escalation Trap” observed, the belief in precision-guided munitions creating clean, controllable wars is a dangerous illusion, leading to a trap where tactical success is mistaken for strategic victory, causing endless escalation to avoid admitting failure [12]. That is not just a description of the last twenty years of American warfare. It is a prophecy of the next twelve months.

I have been writing for months that the U.S. military looks like a paper tiger facing catastrophic defeat, an empire whose image of global military omnipotence is a story we tell ourselves rather than a description of reality [13]. Andrei Martyanov has made the case that military theory is good only insofar as it provides a path to practical outcomes that accumulate toward winning the war or achieving this war’s political objectives, and that this hasn’t been the case with the United States since World War II [14]. Iran, for its part, has no intent to make a suicidal attack on the United States, according to Martyanov’s assessment [15]. The danger is not that Iran wants this war. The danger is that we are walking into it blind.

If ground forces go in, I believe we will see American soldiers killed in numbers we have not had to contemplate in decades, and possibly captured and paraded as POWs. I said something similar on air months ago when I argued that if the president strikes Iran and the retaliation results in significant U.S. losses -- such as damage to an aircraft carrier, the downing of a B-2 bomber or stealth fighter, or the loss of 500 U.S. service members -- the empire’s credibility is equally compromised, and I do not see how he can thread that needle [16]. I stand by that assessment. There is no version of this war in which Americans come home proud.

The Decade of Darkness: What Losing the Persian Gulf Actually Costs

The American Empire cannot defeat Iran, and doubling down only worsens the global energy catastrophe -- that was my conclusion in April, and nothing since has changed it [17]. The reason is not just crude oil. Gulf exports include gas, distillates, sulfur, aluminum, polyethylene and fertilizer -- the invisible inputs of the entire world economy. Fertilizer is food. Aluminum is aircraft and packaging and construction. Distillates are trucks and tractors and trains. When the Gulf stops shipping, the shelves empty, the farms lose their inputs, and the supply chains that keep eight billion people fed begin to snap.

Rebuilding destroyed energy infrastructure takes ten years or more, and nobody is going to finance reconstruction in a barely habitable war zone. This is not a matter of repairing a pipeline or replacing a pump station. Desalination plants, refineries, gas liquefaction terminals, loading docks and the specialized workforce that runs them cannot be reconstituted by dropping a check from a development bank. I have studied the intersection of energy, food and geopolitics for years, and the cascade runs in a straight line: energy scarcity raises fertilizer costs, fertilizer costs raise food prices, food prices create scarcity, and scarcity creates the conditions that have historically ended empires [18].

My estimate is a global GDP collapse in the 20 to 40 percent range, with hundreds of millions facing food scarcity and millions potentially dying. The warning signs are already here: U.S. diesel supplies have slumped to 23-year lows, and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been drained repeatedly to paper over the gap [19]. I believe 2027 and much of 2028 are already lost; the only question is how much worse we allow it to get.

A Man Who Wants Payback, and a Two-Party System That Won’t Stop Him

I think Trump hates the voters who rejected him and he wants the world to suffer for it. That is a child’s instinct operating with nuclear and economic weapons, and I do not use the analogy lightly. This president, after losing a referendum on his war, has left the door open to major Iran strikes and kept the war machine rolling [20]. He has said publicly that he may have to give Tehran “the hammer” at an unspecified time [21]. And Tucker Carlson has claimed the administration is considering launching a nuclear strike targeting Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, with the president expected to make a decision by November 7, a day that already passed [22]. I do not vouch for every detail of Carlson’s reporting, but I note the timing and the escalation ladder: from “Epic Fury” to bunker busters to a report about nuclear options in the space of one news cycle [23].

Even if Netanyahu’s power fades in Israel, the war continues, because it was never really about one man. The funding and the agenda remain. I have repeatedly warned about the influence of Zionism over the administration, asking whether the president will prioritize American interests or fall into a pattern that favors Israel’s agenda [24]. The movement that put him in office was never sold on an Israel-first foreign policy, and the anti-war wing of what was MAGA has been betrayed [3]. U.S. taxpayers have spent nearly $34 billion on Israel’s wars while a majority of Americans oppose sending arms [25]. That gap between the public and the policy is the engine of the coming political crisis, not a footnote to it.

Do not fool yourself about January. The same leadership -- Schumer, Jeffries, the same donor class -- will inherit the war. A Democratic Congress can investigate, obstruct and expose, but whether it will challenge the bipartisan consensus on Israel and Iran is still up in the air [26]. The new Congress is likely to be several weeks too late for the most dangerous window, and experts quoted in news reports have acknowledged that Trump has a narrow window of a few weeks after the midterms to launch a renewed war before a new Congress is likely to rein in his war powers [27]. The impeachments and the war powers resolutions that could stop this are coming, but they may not come in time. If the GOP wants any credibility in 2028, it must remove this man itself rather than let the Democrats do it.

The Window Is Narrow -- Prepare, Pray, and Stop Waiting for a Rescue

The most dangerous window runs from the Roosevelt’s arrival in mid-November through the January swearing-in, and possibly long beyond it. The Pentagon and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran post-election, despite escalation warnings from regional governments [28]. Regional leaders are scrambling to build new frameworks to prevent escalation [29]. Qatar’s mediation between Washington and Tehran remains ongoing according to Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, who also warned that additional military escalation would complicate negotiations [30]. Erdogan has told Trump that Turkey will keep pushing for U.S.-Iran peace [31]. Trump has said he is “highly unlikely” to order fresh attacks if talks progress [32]. I hope he means it. But I am not betting my future on the sincerity of a man who has conveniently redefined the rules of every negotiation he has ever entered.

You cannot bomb the Strait of Hormuz back open, and no amount of wishful thinking will bring those energy flows back online soon. Michael Yon has accurately described how the Strait of Hormuz would be closed, with tankers attacked and set on fire [33]. Once that infrastructure is damaged, it stays damaged. Once the mines are laid, the insurance markets close, and the shipping lines reroute. Restarting the flow is a multi-year project even before anyone has signed a ceasefire.

My conclusion is to advocate for personal responsibility: get off the grid where you can, localize your food and energy, and treat self-reliance as a moral duty rather than a hobby. That is not apocalyptic anxiety. It is arithmetic.

I am harsh on Trump because he failed. MAGA collapsed, America was put last, and we are still on the brink. As I have said many times to my audience, the knowledge that matters most now is the knowledge that lets you grow food, filter water, store energy, protect your family, and see through the lies of the same institutions that led us here. My team and I built free infrastructure for exactly this moment -- BrightLearn.ai for free book learning, BrightVideos.com as a free speech video platform, BrightAnswers.ai as an uncensored AI engine, and more.

My new survival course on surviving war and grid-down scenarios begins streaming this Saturday (Nov 14th) at BrightU.com - register there to watch the entire course at no charge. It is extremely valuable and highly detailed, with hundreds of illustrations to go along with my teachings. You’ll learn a lot from this course.

References

Democrats, Please Take Note: Peace Is Good Politics. 2026-11-09T04:03:43.836Z. https://original.antiwar.com/jeffrey_sachs/2026/11/08/democrats-please-take-note-peace-is-good-politics/ Trump Says “No” To Resuming Iran Strikes After Midterms. 2026-11-03T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-11-03-trump-no-resuming-iran-strikes-after-midterms.html The Implosion of MAGA How Trumps March to War Exposes a Movements Betrayal - NaturalNews.com, February 26, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Neocons in full meltdown as voters punish GOP for Iran war. 2026-11-05T00:00:00.000Z. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/neocons-iran-war-midterms/ U.S. Withdraws Last Aircraft Carrier From Asia as Focus Shifts to Iran, Western Hemisphere, AP Reports - NaturalNews.com, August 19, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Trump Says US ‘Locked And Loaded’ For Renewed Strikes Against Iran. 2026-11-06T13:20:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-us-locked-and-loaded-renewed-strikes-against-iran US has plans for major Iran strikes if Trump chooses. 2026-10-26T00:00:00Z. https://www.cnn.com/2026/10/26/politics/us-iran-strike-plans-trump Health Ranger Report - Trump bombs Iran - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, June 20, 2025. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Futures Wobble After AI Bloodbath As Brent Hits $114, France Braces For Moody’s. 2026-10-23T12:21:28.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/futures-wobble-after-ai-bloodbath-brent-hits-114-france-braces-moodys IRGC Says 3 Tankers On Fire In Hormuz, Challenges US Narrative Strait Is ‘Demined’. 2026-10-29T12:30:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/irgc-says-3-tankers-fire-hormuz-challenges-us-narrative-strait-demined Health Ranger Report - Red Sea Suez canal - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, December 20, 2023. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com The Escalation Trap: A masterclass in strategic reality - NaturalNews.com, July 19, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Hollow Goliath Why the US Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat - NaturalNews.com, February 18, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Disintegration Indicators of the Coming American Collapse Andrei Martyanov. by Unknown Losing Military Supremacy The Myopia of American Strategic Planning. by Andrei Martyanov Bright Videos News - TARIFFS DOOM NIXON - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, February 25, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com The American Empire Cannot Defeat Iran and Doubling Down Only Worsens the Global Energy Catastrophe - NaturalNews.com, April 23, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Speci?c concerns of Pakistan in the context of energy security issues and geopolitics of the region. by Elsevier. Energy, Sustainability & Climate Change 2006 US Diesel Supplies Slump To 23-Year Lows; Oil Prices Lower After Trump’s Comments, SPR Drain. 2026-11-04T15:50:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/us-diesel-supplies-slump-23-year-lows-oil-prices-lower-after-trumps-comments-spr-drain Trump Leaves Door Open to Major Iran Strikes After Midterms as New War Plan Emerges. 2026-10-28T20:53:29.000Z. https://100percentfedup.com/trump-leaves-door-open-major-iran-strikes-after/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-leaves-door-open-major-iran-strikes-after Iran Issues Chilling Warning Against Renewed U.S.-Israeli Strikes. 2026-11-03T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-11-03-iran-issues-chilling-warning-against-renewed-strikes.html Tucker Carlson Says Trump Is Considering a Nuclear Strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain. 2026-11-02T19:01:07.564Z. https://news.antiwar.com/2026/11/02/tucker-carlson-says-trump-is-considering-a-nuclear-strike-on-irans-pickaxe-mountain/ The Day After Midterms: Diplomacy Or Another “Epic Fury”?. 2026-10-29T03:00:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/day-after-midterms-diplomacy-or-another-epic-fury Brighteon Broadcast News - NATO?s Escalation Provocation Mike Adams - November 27 2024. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com US taxpayers spent 34 billion on Israels wars despite 60 of Americans opposing arms shipments - NaturalNews.com, October 10, 2025. by NaturalNews.com US midterms: A blue tsunami has rebuked Trump. Will it end Washington’s wars?. 2026-11-06T19:39:09.000Z. https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/us-midterms-blue-tsunami-has-rebuked-trump-will-it-end-washingtons-wars Why Trump has just a few weeks to restart Iran war - New York Post. 2026-11-03T00:00:00Z. https://nypost.com/2026/11/03/world-news/why-trump-has-just-a-few-weeks-to-restart-iran-war-and-what-he-could-target-with-new-strikes/ US & Israel Prepare Post-Election Strikes On Iran Despite Escalation Warnings. 2026-10-22T13:30:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-israel-prepare-post-election-strikes-iran-despite-escalation-warnings As Trump blows up the Mideast, regional leaders look to Europe. 2026-10-31T00:00:00.000Z. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/europe-iran-war/ Qatar Says Mediation Efforts Between Washington, Tehran Ongoing. 2026-11-03T16:07:16.245Z. https://theepochtimes.com/world/qatar-says-mediation-efforts-between-washington-tehran-ongoing-6115215 Erdogan tells Trump Turkey will keep pushing for US-Iran peace. 2026-11-07T19:06:47.000Z. https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/erdogan-tells-trump-turkey-will-keep-pushing-us-iran-peace Trump says he is unlikely to order Iran attack if talks .... 2026-11-08T18:11:19Z. https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-he-is-unlikely-order-iran-attack-if-talks-progress-cnn-reports-2026-11-08/ Bright Videos News - GLOBAL NUCLEAR WAR - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 02, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Bright Videos News - IRAN NOW A WORLD POWER - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, April 08, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Coalition Urges Congress to Stop Trump From Nuking Iran. 2026-11-01T21:51:29.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/coalition-urges-congress-to-stop-trump-from-nuking-iran/

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