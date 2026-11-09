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Christian Voluntarist's avatar
Christian Voluntarist
6m

And let’s not forget out the US bases in Europe, which Iran will likely target. Gloves are about to come off.

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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
2h

Everyone needs to just will a homestead off grid ranch to themselves to survive the apocalypse.. most people live in apartments and can’t afford to change a tire

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