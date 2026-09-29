Token Abundance Will Bring Abundance to Some, and Abject Poverty to Many Others

I believe the future will deliver staggering AI-driven abundance and mass poverty at the same time, not universal wealth. This is not a prediction I make lightly; it is a conclusion I have reached after tracking AI compute economics, memory supply chains, and the brutal realities of automation. We are not heading toward a Star Trek utopia where everyone shares in the spoils. We are heading toward what I call a “slumdog Star Wars” future: advanced “Godboxes” (a term Zach Vorhies introduced to me during a recent interview) and instant intelligence coexisting with slums, shantytowns and destitution.

The dividing line will not be access to information, because information is becoming free. The dividing line will be ownership of AI compute and tokens. If you own the hardware that generates intelligence, you capture the wealth. If you merely rent access from someone else’s cloud, you remain a subject. I have said repeatedly that personal liberty is good and decentralization is critical, and nothing proves that faster than the coming AI economy. I believe the assumption that AI automatically makes everyone richer is dangerously wrong, and it is the single most costly mistake interested observers can make right now.

Token Abundance Is Coming Faster Than Most People Realize

Token abundance is rapidly arriving because AI architecture is shifting from sequential autoregressive generation to diffusion and parallel chunk generation (this is a very big deal). Older models generated text word-by-word in a linear chain, which is computationally expensive and slow. Diffusion models refine noise into whole blocks of code or content at once, not word-by-word, which radically changes the economics of inference.

TypeSafe AI’s new decision model is reportedly 200 times faster than ChatGPT on certain narrow decision tasks, offering free output tokens, proving that parallel processing can make AI blazing fast and cheap [1]. This is not a minor optimization; it is a fundamental change in how machines think and how tokens are produced.

Inference engines now offload mixture-of-experts models and N-gram lookup tables into system RAM or SSDs, reducing the need for ultra-expensive GPU RAM. This means the bottleneck is shifting away from exotic hardware and toward commodity memory, which is precisely why the GDDR7 shortage I documented is so devastating for consumers [2]. When AI-driven supply chains prioritize data centers over personal computing, the average person gets squeezed out of the hardware market entirely. Zach Voorhees calls the endpoint a “Godbox”: a portable device that knows almost everything and solves problems almost instantly.

That AI-powered future is real, in other words, but it will not be evenly distributed.

This will create massive compute and token abundance, but abundance alone does not equal broad prosperity. As Chris Martenson has written, factions in society already receive entirely different information diets, and AI will amplify that fragmentation rather than heal it [3]. Abundance of tokens in the hands of a few owners means abundance of wealth for those owners. For everyone else, it means they can ask a machine questions for free while their labor becomes increasingly worthless due to automation. Thus, I believe the technology is real; the egalitarian fantasy about it is not.

Why AI Will Likely Destroy More Jobs Than It Creates

AI is the first technology in history to replace human cognition and project management, not just physical labor. The old argument that technology always creates more jobs than it destroys fails here because AI can do a lot of desk work faster, cheaper and more persistently than humans. Elon Musk has bluntly described AI as a “supersonic tsunami” already erasing every purely digital job -- coding, emails, spreadsheets, customer support -- faster than any shift in history [4]. When the machine can do the thinking, the human who used to do that thinking is not automatically promoted to something better. She is simply displaced.

Consider the robot painter: one robot may replace five painters, but those five do not all become robot managers because only so many houses need painting. The same logic applies to coding, architecture, medicine, law and government bureaucracies; efficiency will shrink payrolls even as output rises. I have documented that AI models like Qwen and DeepSeek surpassed basic predictive tasks and could replace up to 50 percent of desk jobs in the coming years [5]. Marc Andreessen has predicted that AI will crash wages to achieve a low-price consumer utopia, and critics rightly warn this creates a dystopian underclass [6]. The technologists are telling us exactly what is coming, and most people are refusing to listen.

New AI-related jobs will appear, but not nearly enough to absorb everyone displaced. The book “Human Leadership for Humane Technology” notes that the job market is being fundamentally reshaped as AI races ahead, and that high-income countries are becoming both stronger and more vulnerable in the process [7]. People who do not own AI infrastructure will be left out of the wealth loop, and mass poverty will follow job displacement. This is not pessimism; it is accounting.

The Ownership Divide: Token Abundance vs. Token Scarcity

The ownership divide is where the future gets decided. Token abundance becomes financial abundance for owners, while token scarcity becomes financial scarcity for everyone dependent on someone else’s cloud. If you rely on a cloud AI system, you remain a subject: prices can change, censorship can be applied, surveillance can be imposed, and your private projects can be copied. I have warned repeatedly that centralized AI is the ultimate surveillance and control mechanism, and that the “new cars without handles or keys” pattern shows how control is being removed from individuals by design [8]. AI is the same principle applied to cognition itself.

Local GPU infrastructure lets you generate tokens for little more than the cost of electricity, and it cannot be taken away, censored or repriced by a central authority. GPU and high-bandwidth memory prices are skyrocketing, partly because corporations and AI labs are buying up hardware, and partly because the AI infrastructure bubble is pouring trillions into data centers. Google has even confirmed a partnership with a natural gas power plant to feed a new AI datacenter in Texas, which shows how much energy and capital this race consumes [9]. Jevons paradox applies: as tokens get cheaper, new use cases explode, total demand rises, and the hardware remains scarce and valuable.

Ultimately, Godboxes will be worth more than gold by weight because gold does not compute. My own research predicts that 2026 will be the gateway to the AI singularity (already under way) alongside a silver supply crunch and resource wars (also happening now), with the divide being decentralization versus globalist control [10]. AMD’s acquisition of Talos points to PCI cards with burned-in LLMs running 10,000 to 15,000 tokens per second. That kind of hardware could end software, accounting and legal services as we know them, but only the wealthy will be able to buy enough of it to matter. The ownership of compute is the new class line, and it is being drawn right now.

The Only Defense Is Decentralized, Personal AI Infrastructure

I believe the future is not universal abundance; it is bifurcation between AI owners and AI dependents. The solution is not to beg for a universal high income from the same globalists who are engineering the displacement. As I have explained, Elon Musk’s “Universal High Income” is a globalist trap that ends in hyperinflation and famine because it promises limitless goods while destroying the productive base that creates them [11]. Real abundance comes from ownership and production, not from redistribution schemes that collapse the currency.

Own your own domestic GPU infrastructure now, because infrastructure you control cannot be censored, surveilled or stolen by Big Tech. Every day the hardware gets more expensive and the cloud gets more locked down. This is why I built my own AI resources: BrightAnswers.ai is an uncensored AI engine that runs on curated, indexed knowledge rather than the hallucinated internal memory of corporate chatbots, and BrightLearn.ai lets anyone create their own books for free. These tools exist precisely because ownership and decentralization are the only defenses against the coming bifurcation. I also recommend following decentralized media like Decentralized.tv to stay ahead of these trends.

The choice is stark: become an owner of tokens, or remain a subject of those who own the machines. In my view, the next decade will not be won by the people who use AI the most, but by the people who own the infrastructure and the finite energy and rare earth inputs beneath it. Gold and silver will matter more than ever because honest money preserves value when fiat systems collapse [12]. But compute will matter even more, because compute is what generates the tokens that buy everything else. Abundance and mass poverty will arrive together. Which side of the line you stand on depends on what you own.

References

AI Unleashes Decentralized Creativity for Humanity. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 15, 2026. The GDDR7 Crisis: How AI-Driven Supply Chains Are Sending Consumer Electronics Toward Digital Serfdom. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 23, 2026. Moving Ahead With Purpose, Optimism & Grace. - PeakProsperity.com. Chris Martenson. November 21, 2020. AI Is A “Supersonic Tsunami”; Musk Bullish On Global Trajectory. - ZeroHedge. December 12, 2025. 2025 11 20 BBN Interview with Aaron Day . Mike Adams. Tech Billionaire Marc Andreessen Predicts AI Will Crash Wages for a Low-Price Consumer Utopia. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D. Johnson. February 4, 2025. Human Leadership for Humane Technology: The New AI: Agency Ignited. Cornelia C. Walther. 2025 11 07 BBN Interview InfoWars . Mike Adams. Google Confirms Texas Gas Plant Partnership for AI Datacenter Amid Revised Climate Strategy. - NaturalNews.com. Edison Reed. April 3, 2026. 2026 AI Singularity, Silver Supply Crunch & Western Hemisphere Resource Wars: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 8, 2026. Why Elon Musk’s Universal High Income Is A Globalist Trap That Ends In Hyperinflation And Famine. - NaturalNews.com. April 20, 2026. War or No War – Why Silver Matters More Than Ever. - NaturalNews.com. June 11, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com