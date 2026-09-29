The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Warren's avatar
Joe Warren
Sep 30

One question keeps coming to mind as I undertake to build my own home AI machine. The size of the AI model itself is relatively small, but I assume any model will require many, many accumulated terabytes (possibly even petabytes) of source information to work from and draw on. If my AI is truly offline, where am I going to store these terabytes/petabytes of information?

Reply
Share
Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
Sep 29

Where the hell are the 97% who are being subjugated, When the hell does it reach enough is enough.? 10,000 years of this, and we still can’t overcome a tiny minority of greed.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture