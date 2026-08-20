The Triple Famine Depopulation Weapons Grid: Food, Compute and the Power Grid

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams presented a dire assessment of what he described as three converging, engineered famines—in food, computing power, and energy—that he believes are being orchestrated by globalist elites as part of a broader depopulation agenda. Adams argued that the massive construction of AI data centers is consuming available high-bandwidth RAM and electrical grid capacity, driving up consumer RAM prices by 500% and threatening rolling blackouts across U.S. power grids as early as 2027. He claimed that this compute famine is intentional, designed to deny ordinary people access to open-source, decentralized AI and to force them into centrally controlled, surveilled cloud systems, while the energy famine will cut off independent computing and self-sufficiency efforts.

Adams urged viewers to prepare by acquiring off-grid solar power, local AI compute hardware, and physical gold and silver for barter, predicting a collapse of the U.S. dollar and stock market. He highlighted emerging technologies such as sodium-ion batteries from China, which can operate in extreme temperatures and last decades, as keys to energy sovereignty. Adams also promoted his upcoming free course on “genetic survival,” which he claims will teach how to repair DNA damage from radiation, spike protein, and other toxins using diet and supplements. Despite the grim outlook, he emphasized that those who prepare and embrace decentralized, self-reliant technologies can survive the coming collapse.

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