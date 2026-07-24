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M.P.
8h

Best article yet, Mike. Keep going in this direction, please. This needs to be said much more than it currently is. These aren't platitudes. They are fundamental truths. Compassion and kindness are true intelligence.

I shared similar with a very-high-IQ person last year. The reception was one of arrogant contempt combined with a subtle threat, which surprised me. I did not expect such an angry reaction. I actually figured he'd agree with me, as to me, it's common sense that IQ does not equal EQ or heart, and many of the so-called "smartest" people in the world are fundamentally stupid and perhaps even functionally retarded when it comes to EQ.

His reaction showed deep emotional immaturity, and such immaturity combined with his extremely high IQ, extreme arrogance, and short fuse could become particularly dangerous to society. I think it's good to call such people periodically to help check their egos instead of kissing their butts like I think many people do. If you can show them how they're truly acting emotionally-and-socially-stupid, that can be particularly helpful in terms of high-leverage ego-busting for one who prides themself on being the smartest person in the room. It tends to humble them very quickly.

Unfortunately, I think with a super-high-IQ often comes arrogant superiority, a sense of selfish entitlement, and the perceived right to tell everyone else "you are wrong" because "you're not as smart as I am" so "sit down, shut up, and do as I say." Sort of reminds me of Fauci as I'm writing that.

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John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}'s avatar
John D McDonald {'Yogi John'}
9h

With all of the hard hitting journalism and analysis which you

so intrepidly and crucially deliver, Mike ,and thank Goodness that you DO,

and HAVE been doing so since before there was even such a thing as a 'Disinformation Dozen'(!):

I really enjoyed reading this reminder of the nobility and righteousness which motivates you. 👏

Thank You Very Much! 🙏

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