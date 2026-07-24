What is the Radius of Your Compassion?

Let me begin with a simple observation that has shaped my entire worldview: the real measure of intelligence is not your IQ score, not your SAT results, and certainly not the number of patents you hold. The true measure of intelligence is the radius of your circle of compassion for all sentient beings.

I have seen genius-level physicists who cannot hold a conversation with their own children. I have met highly educated doctors who prescribe toxic pharmaceuticals without a second thought about the long-term harm they cause. Their specialized knowledge exists within a narrow bubble, but their compassion radius is barely large enough to include themselves. This, I submit, is a profound form of stupidity.

As I wrote years ago, our modern definition of intelligence is seriously lacking; we label someone as high-IQ when they excel in narrow fields like particle physics or pharmacology, yet they are unable to see the bigger picture of human health and ecological interconnectedness. [1]

Compassion is not a soft, sentimental feeling. It is the highest expression of cognitive capacity because it requires you to recognize that other beings -- human, animal, plant -- have their own subjective experiences and intrinsic value. That recognition demands that you step outside your own ego and perceive reality from multiple perspectives. The narrower your circle, the lower your true intelligence. The wider it grows, the more you align with the fundamental truth of our universe: we are all connected. And all life has intrinsic value.

From Self to Family to Community: The Expanding Circle

Intelligence, in this framework, grows as compassion expands. The lowest level is pure narcissism: the self alone. From there, it extends to family, then to community, then to nation, then to all humans, then to animals, then to plants and ecosystems, and finally to the cosmos itself. This progression is not merely geographical; it includes depth of caring for the spiritual well-being of all life and an active recognition of our interdependence.

Consider that we share about 99 percent of our DNA with chimpanzees, and that octopuses have 130 million neurons distributed throughout their bodies -- three-fifths of which are not even in their brains. [2] [3] These creatures are not mere automatons; they possess consciousness, emotion, and in many cases, social cooperation that rivals our own. Wolves can be more cooperative than dogs, and fish communicate with angry grunts when threatened. [4] [5] When you expand your compassion radius to include these beings, you begin to see the world not as a resource to be exploited, but as a living system to be honored.

Nawang Khechog puts it well: “The most important thing in life is our own well-being. But external means of living are only one part of the story. The other part is our internal well-being -- the state of our mind, whether our heart is kind or unkind, loving and compassionate or uncaring and cold.” [6] That internal well-being is the foundation of genuine intelligence. When we fail to expand our circle, we remain trapped in a narrow, fearful worldview that ultimately leads to destruction -- of our own health and of the planet.

Why Wealth Without Compassion is a Wasted Life

I have observed that the wealthiest people who accumulate money for themselves are often the least intelligent in the ways that matter. They see themselves as separate from others, hoarding resources while the world burns. This is not wisdom; it is a fundamental failure to understand that abundance flows through circulation, not accumulation.

True wealth comes from using resources to serve the world. That is why I founded HealthRangerStore.com -- not to collect profits, but to heal the world through clean food, laboratory-tested supplements, and honest nutrition. Every purchase there funds free platforms like BrightAnswers.ai and BrightLearn.ai that distribute uncensored knowledge to anyone willing to learn. This is what a life of expanded compassion looks like.

As the work on emotional intelligence shows, people with higher EQ -- the ability to perceive, access, and regulate emotions -- tend to have happier, more productive lives. [7] That EQ could be described as the practical expression of a wide compassion radius.

The globalist push for transhumanism, CBDCs, and digital IDs is the ultimate expression of a narrow circle: a worldview that sees humans as cogs in a machine, replaceable by AI and disposable when they become inconvenient. Laura Aboli stated it plainly: “Make no mistake, the final goal is to eradicate humanity as we know it.” [8] The people driving that agenda may have high IQs in the narrow sense of technical manipulation, but their compassion radius is effectively zero. By that measure, they are among the lowest-intelligence beings on the planet.

The Highest Intelligence: Recognizing Our Oneness

The ultimate intelligence is understanding that we are all connected -- humans, animals, plants, and even matter at the quantum level. This is not mere mysticism; it is supported by emerging quantum science. For example, in a recent interview, I discussed Google’s quantum computing research, which discovered that the presence of observers significantly impacted a microchip’s performance, suggesting that consciousness itself plays a crucial role in shaping reality. [9]

This realization of how the conscious observer impacts the rendering of reality ultimately leads to universal love, empathy for all beings, and a life lived in service. Gregg Braden, whom I have followed for over two decades, has long taught that our conscious intent can influence experimental outcomes. [10]

The teachings of Christ, Buddha, and indigenous traditions all converge on this same truth: separation is an illusion, and the most intelligent response to existence is compassion. As the Buddhist text says, Nirvana is the dying out of the fires of greed, anger, and illusion. [11] When those fires are extinguished, what remains is pure, expansive awareness -- the highest intelligence.

Jane Goodall, who passed away in 2025, dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and advocating for their protection. Her compassion and intelligence continue to inspire. [12] She understood that intelligence without compassion is merely cleverness used for destruction. The truly intelligent person, by contrast, recognizes that every being -- human, animal, plant -- is part of a single, interconnected whole.

Live a Life Worth Living: Expand Your Circle of Compassion Now

You do not need billions of dollars to make a positive impact. You do not need a PhD or a seat of political power. Simply operate from a place of universal love and a wide radius of compassion. Be a good person. Call out those who sabotage abundance for everyone else -- the globalists, the vaccine pimps, the corporate censors. By doing so, you will have more influence than any ruler or billionaire. That is a life worth living.

I have built entire technology platforms -- BrightAnswers.ai, BrightLearn.ai, Brighteon.social -- with this principle in mind. They exist to empower humanity with uncensored knowledge, free of charge, because I believe that knowledge is the antidote to tyranny and that compassion-driven intelligence will ultimately prevail over narrow greed.

The choice is yours: Keep your circle small and die rich but empty, or expand it outward until it embraces all of existence. The universe is watching, and it rewards those who align with the truth of interconnection. Expand your radius. Live with compassion. That is intelligence (and love) in its purest form.

References

A new measure of intelligence Big-picture th - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 14, 2011. The Most Surprisingly Smart Animals - Mercola.com. Dr. Karen Shaw Becker. August 22, 2015. 10 Animals With Surprising Smarts and Brain P - Mercola.com. Dr. Karen Shaw Becker. June 24, 2021. Fish Make Angry Noises When They Feel Threate - Mercola.com. Dr. Karen Shaw Becker. August 25, 2015. Are Wolves More Cooperative Than Dogs - Mercola.com. Dr. Karen Shaw Becker. June 5, 2018. Awakening kindness finding joy through compassion for others. Nawang Khechog. Nature Culture the Sacred A Woman Listens for Leadership. Nina Simons. Pro humanity advocate Laura Aboli Globalists are carrying out their TRANSHUMANISM agenda to achieve a DYSTOPIAN - NaturalNews.com. Laura Aboli. January 23, 2024. Mike Adams interview with James Benefico - June 6 2025. Mike Adams interview with Gregg Braden - April 15 2025. Buddhism. Various authors. Brighteon Broadcast News - COVERT EXTERMINATION - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. October 2, 2025.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com