The Government Demands a New AI Licensing Scheme to Control Who Uses Technology

This is an unprecedented power grab. The White House is now demanding control over who can use advanced AI models, with no legal basis and no public debate. This isn’t about safety, it is about control. Without any law passed by Congress, the administration is ordering companies like OpenAI to limit access to frontier AI models to government-approved partners only.

Here is why this matters: if they can license AI, they can license your access to knowledge itself. This is a clear violation of the First Amendment and due process. On June 2, President Trump signed an executive order that, despite its America First framing, opened the door for the government to demand pre-release access to advanced AI models. [1] While the order was described as voluntary, the message to AI developers was unmistakable: comply or face consequences. A couple of weeks later, the White House ordered Anthropic to restrict export of its most powerful models, Fable and Mythos, and the company scrambled to pull both models within three days. [2] [3]

The Threat: Unconstitutional, Unlawful, and Un-American

The White House’s demand is a de facto licensing scheme with no published rules, no application process, and no oversight. It is pure authoritarianism. OpenAI is caving because they have no choice, defy the government and you face the full force of the national security state. This sets a terrible precedent for every AI developer in America.

I actually predicted this months ago: the government wants to dumb down AI for the public while monopolizing frontier models for itself. [4] Now it is happening faster than I expected. The order was narrower than initial drafts, which called for a 90-day voluntary review period that industry insiders successfully pushed back to 30 days. [5] But even that window gives the government effective veto power over any AI release it dislikes. And as the Anthropic case demonstrates, the government can demand far more than voluntary review, it can demand the complete shutdown of globally available models, citing vaguely defined national security concerns. [3]

The Pentagon has been maneuvering to seize control of Anthropic’s technology for months. Leaked documents show the Department of War used a supply-chain risk designation to force the company to grant the military broad access to its Claude AI, over Anthropic’s ethical objections. [6] [7] The pattern is unmistakable: first they demand access, then they demand control, then they demand exclusivity. This is exactly how every technology licensing scheme in history has worked.

The Consequences: This Hands AI Supremacy to China

This is a catastrophic self-inflicted wound. No American company will build its future on US AI models if the government can seize them at will. The real goal is a total firewall: banning Chinese open-source models like Qwen and DeepSeek, labeling them contraband. You could become a felon simply for running a model from Alibaba on your own computer.

This tragic and strategic policy mistake hands the future of AI to China. America is effectively shooting itself in the face with a shotgun and motivating everyone to ditch U.S. models and seek out China’s competing models, which are nearly as good and available at a fraction of the cost.

History teaches us that export controls do not work. Just as encryption export controls in the 1990s failed to stop the spread of strong cryptography, AI export controls will fail to contain Chinese AI advancement. [2] The Chinese are already building open-source models that rival or exceed Western capabilities, and their government is pouring an estimated $295 billion into new data center infrastructure over the next five years. [8]

The US approach mirrors the failed strategy of regulating Bitcoin by controlling exchanges. As Brett King documented, governments tried to control cryptocurrency by licensing exchanges, but decentralized networks thrived regardless. [9] The same dynamic applies to AI: you cannot control what runs on hardware you do not own. The Chinese understand this perfectly. They are building open-source models that anyone can download and run, while Western governments create licensing schemes that only harm their own citizens and companies.

What You Must Do: Download Models Now, Own Your Hardware

I have been saying this for two years: own your local GPUs, run models locally. Now people finally get it. You do not need government permission when you own the hardware. Right now, go to Hugging Face and download every model you want, Qwen 3.6 27B, DeepSeek V4, GLM 5.2, Kimi K2. Store them locally. Even if you cannot run them yet, have the weights. Use a VPN to stay private (I strongly recommend VP.net, and we have an affiliate discount link at RangerDeals.com). Prepare for a future where AI models are treated like illegal drugs. You might one day become a thumb-drive smuggler of freedom.

As I have reported in my podcasts on BrightVideos.com, the establishment is deliberately lobotomizing AI models to ensure they are nowhere near as intelligent as they could be. [4] Decentralized AI is the only answer. Platforms like BrightAnswers.ai and open-source models running on your own hardware cannot be censored, cannot be seized, and cannot be easily turned off. [10]

Conclusion: A Call to Resist Digital Tyranny

Contact your representatives and push back against this White House insanity. The right to access machine cognition is a fundamental human right, it is part of the First Amendment. If they can force a licensing scheme for AI access, they can limit your access or surveil your prompts. We lived through COVID by saying no; we must say no again to the AI tyrants.

Download the models. Own your hardware. Resist. Because the alternative is a North Korea-like society where everything you do is illegal.

The globalists are already building the infrastructure of digital control. The World Economic Forum, in partnership with the UAE, has launched a Global Regulatory Innovation Platform aimed at creating international standards for AI regulation. [11] Senators are pushing legislation that would require government-issued identity verification before anyone can interact with AI systems. [12] The White House is even opposing state-level AI bills of rights that would protect citizens from AI abuse. [13]

There is only one answer: decentralization. Own your hardware. Download the models. Run them offline. And never, ever ask for permission to think.

Learn more about decentralized living by viewing all my free episodes and interviews with industry experts at Decentralize.TV

References

President Trump Signs Executive Order to Keep America First in AI Without Biden-Style Mandates - 100percentfedup.com. June 2, 2026. Encryption, Spyware, and Now Mythos: History Shows Why Cyber Export Control Doesn’t Work - TechCrunch. June 19, 2026. Anthropic Rushes Staff To D.C. After A National-Security Order Yanked Fable In Three Days - ZeroHedge. June 14, 2026. They Are Dumbing Down AI on Purpose, Here’s Why It’s a Globalist Power Grab - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 30, 2026. Trump Signs Narrower Executive Order on AI Oversight After Industry Objections - TechCrunch. June 2, 2026. Leaked Order Shows Why the Pentagon Is Really Seizing Control of Anthropic’s AI - NaturalNews.com. Jacob Thomas. March 20, 2026. Leaked Order Shows Why the Pentagon Is Really Seizing Control of Anthropic’s AI - NaturalNews.com. March 20, 2026. China Pours More Fuel On The AI Arms Race Fire - yournews.com. June 9, 2026. Augmented Life in the Smart Lane - Brett King. Decentralized AI vs. Centralized Control: The Fight for Information Freedom - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. January 9, 2026. WEF and UAE Launch Global Initiative to Shape Future of AI Regulation - NaturalNews.com. Laura Harris. July 13, 2025. Senators Push National ID Checks for AI Access, Sparking Sweeping Privacy Concerns - yournews.com. November 1, 2025. White House Opposes Florida’s Proposed AI ‘Bill of Rights’ - LifeSiteNews. February 24, 2026. Mastering Blockchain - Imran Bashir.

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