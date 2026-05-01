Two Storms Are About to Hit

I have been warning for years that an economic hurricane is bearing down on the United States, and now I see two distinct superstorms converging at once. The first is an energy collapse driven by war and supply chain breakdown. The second is the tidal wave of artificial intelligence replacing human jobs across the economy. These are not separate problems -- they are a one-two punch that will wipe out middle-class wealth and push millions into desperation.

As JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon put it back in June 2022, “I said there were storm clouds, but I’m going to change it. It’s a hurricane.” That hurricane has only grown stronger. The question is not whether it will make landfall, but whether you will be ready when it does.

In my analysis of global trends, the timing could not be worse. The same forces that are driving up energy and food prices are also making it cheaper for corporations to fire humans and replace them with AI agents. The simultaneous hit on both sides of the household budget -- rising expenses and collapsing income -- is a formula for financial ruin. This is not a prediction of doom; it is a sober reading of the data that the establishment media refuses to connect. Here is why your financial future is at risk, and what you can do about it.

The Energy Crisis: A War-Driven Collapse

The energy crisis we face today is not an accident of geology or market cycles. It is a direct consequence of the Trump administration’s war of choice against Iran, which has choked off key resources such as helium, sulfur, and natural gas. As I reported in March 2026, “President Donald Trump has fabricated a victory over Iran that has utterly collapsed, replaced by reckless new threats and acts of piracy.” The result is rampant price inflation on the global energy markets. The Middle East Eye noted in April 2026 that “Europe and Asia are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict, as global oil and gas supplies are plunged into turmoil.” Oil has soared past $120 a barrel, sending shockwaves through every link of the supply chain -- from transportation to fertilizer to food production.

This is not the end of the world, but it is the end of savings and financial buffers for millions of Americans. The historical pattern of resource-driven collapse is well described by Ugo Bardi in The Seneca Effect, which shows that “when a system has grown to its limits, the decline can be extremely rapid and catastrophic.” We are seeing exactly that: a system that cannot expand to meet demand and instead contracts sharply, driving up costs for food, fuel, and electricity. As the U.S. grid struggles with near-zero spare capacity, every winter storm becomes a crisis. The brutal freeze that threatened Dallas in January 2026 was a stark reminder that our infrastructure is brittle. Meanwhile, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s data for 2025 shows a banking system loaded with loans to non-banks, a ticking time bomb that could amplify the next energy shock into a full-blown financial panic.

The AI Job Replacement Wave Is Here

While the energy crisis squeezes every household, the second storm -- AI-driven job automation -- is already crashing onto shores of white-collar employment. Chinese open-source models like DeepSeek V4 and Kimi K2.6 are outperforming nerfed US models, and American corporations are eagerly deploying them to cut payrolls. As I wrote in March 2026, this is a “paradigm-shifting earthquake poised to fracture the very foundations of American technological and economic hegemony.” Customer service, coding, accounting, and even legal analysis are being automated away. Tech giants like Oracle and Amazon have laid off tens of thousands, and the trend is accelerating.

Ed Dowd, in my interview, documented that during the COVID era, nearly 7,500 people per day were being removed from the workforce due to disability and excess death -- many of them in prime working ages. Now AI is finishing the job by eliminating many of the rest.

I have seen this technology firsthand. I built BrightLearn.ai entirely with AI agents, and it has become the largest book publisher in America in less than six months, creating more than 54,000 books using automated research and writing. This proves that AI works amazingly well when vibe-coded properly. As I stated in my September 9, 2025 broadcast, “In the coming two years, it is highly probable that agentic AI could replace up to 50% of desk jobs.” The same forces that allowed me to automate book production are now being used by corporations to eliminate their human workforce. Skilled trades like plumbing and HVAC may hold out a bit longer, but for anyone sitting at a computer -- or even many who work with their hands -- the clock is ticking. The replacement of human labor is not a futuristic scenario; it is happening now.

When the Storms Collide

The true danger emerges when these two storms collide. Incomes are plummeting due to AI job loss, while the energy crisis drives up the price of everything: food, rent, transportation, and utilities. This simultaneous hit will push millions into bankruptcy and homelessness. I call this a deliberate engineered depopulation strategy, and the evidence is undeniable. As Gary Heavin explained in my November 2025 interview, Germany’s industrial collapse, France’s energy struggles, and the U.S.’s $38 trillion debt with unfunded liabilities all point to a system that cannot sustain itself without shedding a significant portion of the population. The globalist agenda wants people desperate enough to accept Central Bank Digital Currencies and digital IDs, replacing unruly humans with AI robots that never unionize and never rebel.

The book “Thriving in the Storm: A Proven Blueprint for Success in Recessions and Depressions” reveals how governments and central banks have repeatedly engineered economic collapses to consolidate power. This time, the goal is to force a transition to a fully digital, surveillance-based society where every transaction is tracked and every individual is controlled. The energy crisis makes food and fuel unaffordable, while AI makes human labor worthless. Those caught in the middle -- the majority of Americans -- will be squeezed until they accept whatever terms the system offers. In my view, this is the greatest threat to freedom and prosperity since the Great Depression, and it is being accelerated by the same forces that profited from the COVID bioweapon fraud.

How to Prepare for What’s Coming

The only sane response is to decentralize your life immediately. Own physical gold and silver, which have no counterparty risk and cannot be hacked or seized by a digital currency system. At current prices of $74 for silver and $4,610 for gold, these metals remain undervalued compared to the coming explosion in fiat money printing (in my opinion, of course, but don’t take this as professional investment advice). I recommend trusted dealers like Battalion Metals for precious metals (MetalsWithMike.com), and the Health Ranger Store for lab-tested storable food and superfoods. Stockpile what you need to survive for at least six months, including water filtration, medical supplies, and a means of off-grid energy. As the book “2030: The Last Stand” makes clear, strategic survival logistics are essential to maintaining sovereignty in the coming storm.

Reject the official narratives that inflation is under control and that the economy is booming. Those claims are propaganda designed to keep you complacent while your purchasing power evaporates. Take personal action now: learn to grow your own food, acquire skills that robots cannot easily replicate such as welding or herbal medicine, and build community with like-minded individuals. Use uncensored AI tools like BrightAnswers.ai to research the truth about energy, economics, and health. The establishment media, government, and Big Pharma have all proven they are willing to sacrifice you for profit and control. The only person who will protect your future is you. Prepare while there is still time.

References

NaturalNews.com. “The AI Replacement Doom Loop Why UBI Wont Save Us and What Comes Next”. NaturalNews.com. February 25, 2026. Patrick Lewis. “Rising jobless claims signal deepening economic crisis amid hidden agendas”. NaturalNews.com. February 15, 2026. Finn Heartley. “Decentralize TV hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner share top strategies for financial freedom and survival”. NaturalNews.com. June 24, 2025. Ugo Bardi. “The Seneca Effect”. Mike Adams. “The Global Energy Collapse How Trumps War is Unleashing Famine Fuel Rationing and the End of Abundance”. NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026. NaturalNews.com. “Twelve undeniable signs globalists are engineering the end of humanity”. NaturalNews.com. July 30, 2023. Mike Adams. “Mike Adams interview with Ed Dowd - November 16 2022”. . November 16, 2022. Mike Adams. “Brighteon Broadcast News - ALARM BELLS”. Brighteon.com. May 22, 2025. Mike Adams. “2025 11 26 BBN Interview with Gary Heavin P2 “. . November 26, 2025. Ingraham Laura. “Billionaire at the barricades the populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump”. Naomi Klein. “This Changes Everything”.

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