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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

There will be a restructuring of debt, with the unregulated London Swuare Mile $2.5-3 Quadrillion debt derivatives GoreBully Bankster debt bomb we now base GoreBull economics on. How ever it plays out.

I would point out the Master of Restructuring Debt is now our President, and just killed BRICS and gave the USPetro$ more legs.

Will there be a move into a USA.I.$? Powered by Lunar Helium3 Plasma Fusion? Which would solve the massive needs for both coolant water and electrical power A.I. now faces.

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
3h

( 1918 – 1919 ) After WW1 - Pandemic – Spanish Flu

Deadly Spanish Flu virus attacked more than one-third of the world's population, and within months had killed more than 50 million people – three times as many as the World War I.

LGBT and sexual decadence of Weimar Germany. Sex-crazed Berlin in the 1920s

Then, Weimar Germany’s completely and unnecessarily collapse into hyperinflation and chaos during the period of 1918-1933. Paper money became worthless, massive unemployment, lack of food, desperation … Hitler gained power because people desperately needed a strong man.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperinflation_in_the_Weimar_Republic

(1929 – 1941) World Economy Down

https://www.thecollector.com/weimar-republic-hitler-rise-to-power/

(1932) World Typhoid Pandemic

(1939-1945) Second World War.

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