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Benjamin's avatar
Benjamin
6h

I don't know why anyone would think the GOP would deliver "clean food" or "peace", among other things. They are explicitly anti-regulation, pro-pollution and vote for even larger increases to the military budget than the opposition, which is saying something, since both parties have never seen a huge defense spending bill they didn't love. I'd like to hear just one viable candidate say as much as Eisenhower did, and promise to cut defense spending in half, at the very least. We'd still be outspending the next half dozen countries combined.

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Ramona Palin's avatar
Ramona Palin
8h

Why would anyone give oxygen to that stupid CUNT?

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