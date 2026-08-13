My Recent Interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene

When I interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene recently, I felt a jolt of recognition: this is what millions of former Trump supporters are thinking but are afraid to say out loud. Greene did not mince words when she bolted from the GOP. “There is A LOT of us [who] are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country,” she said. “We are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.” [1]

The core issue was never Democrats versus Republicans. It is that both parties campaign on change and then deliver more debt, more wars, and more government control. I voted for Donald Trump twice. My support was never about the man; it was about the principles: peace, clean food, national sovereignty, and dismantling a corrupt globalist establishment. [2] Here’s why this matters: if we keep voting for the lesser evil, we will keep getting evil.

Campaign Trump vs. President Trump

Like many of us, Greene was once all-in on Trump’s campaign promises, and so was I. We were promised no more foreign wars, an America First foreign policy, lower inflation, and a serious effort to eliminate government waste. Instead, we got the opposite. I documented in March how Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched “major combat operations” against Iran -- a campaign brazenly named Operation Epic Fury. [3] As Lance D. Johnson wrote, the MAGA movement, “once hailed as a historic shift away from endless foreign wars, is being rapidly dismantled from within.” [4]

The results speak for themselves. When Iranian missiles killed four American service members, Trump went on Truth Social to brag that the Afghanistan War cost “20 years, 2,000 DEAD” while the Iran conflict had cost only “4 months, 18 DEAD.” [5] He called it “a skirmish.” Meanwhile, his administration claims prices are dropping, but the data show otherwise: “Prices are not dropping. Food prices will continue increasing.” [6]

I agree with Greene on this fundamental point: judge politicians by results, not by speeches or social media posts. By that standard, Trump has failed the very people who elected him. He gave us war with Iran, a national debt racing toward $40 trillion, and the same bloated budgets we were promised would disappear.

The Bill That Proves the GOP Doesn’t Want to Win

Here is all the proof you need that the Republican Party is not serious about winning, or about protecting children. Greene introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which would make gender-transition procedures on minors a felony. [7] This is basic human decency: protecting children from permanent, life-altering mutilation disguised as “gender-affirming care.” Eighteen-year-old detransitioner Chloe Cole “recounted how the procedures she underwent almost killed her.” [8] Cole shared her story in support of Greene’s bill, which would prohibit any “gender-affirming care” for minors. [9]

The bill passed the House. It is now sitting in a Republican-controlled Senate. Four Republicans voted against it, and Senate Republicans have not brought it up for a vote. Think about that. The party that claims to be the defender of children refuses to advance the most pro-child bill of the decade. The GOP is not serious about protecting children. It is far more serious about protecting lobbyists and donors.

The Lesser-Evil Trap and the Case for a Possible Third Party

Democrats and Republicans both deliver the same failures: endless foreign wars, rising debt, a weakening dollar, and the routine betrayal of the American people. Polls show Americans have had enough of the “Deep State uniparty.” Disapproval of both parties and Congress stands well above 50 percent, sometimes approaching 70 percent. [10]

When Tucker Carlson hosted Greene, Thomas Massie, and Joe Kent at his Maine home, the message was unmistakable: they were “done with MAGA after the Epstein fiasco, the Iran war, and too many other betrayals.” [11] Carlson went on to declare the American political system “totally incapable of responding to reality.” [12]

With nearly half of Americans now identifying as independents, the two-party system no longer represents the country. I believe Greene is right that a third-party reckoning is coming. We just need enough Americans to refuse to participate in a failed system.

No Accountability for COVID Crimes

Here is the deepest betrayal of all. The same administration that promised to drain the swamp is refusing to hold anyone accountable for the COVID-era crimes: the lockdowns, the vaccine injuries, the censored truth-tellers, the millions of needless deaths. Witnesses testified to Congress that inadequate vaccine safety surveillance systems “jeopardized the safety and health of Americans” during the pandemic. [13] Psychiatrist Peter Breggin has documented how the censorship apparatus policed what he called “the Orwellian province of ‘thought crimes’” against anyone who dared to question the official narrative. [14]

And still, the FDA just approved another mRNA shot, while Trump continues to praise Operation Warp Speed. The corruption has not ended; it has simply changed uniforms. We demanded criminal investigations into pharmaceutical CEOs who lied about vaccine safety. [15] We are still waiting.

I stand with Greene on this: if there is no justice for the people harmed by the COVID response, then nothing has really changed.

Stop Trusting the Plan, Start Watching Actions

Greene ended the interview with a warning every American needs to hear: stop trusting the plan and start watching what politicians actually do. They promise you everything and deliver nothing except war, debt, and surveillance. Mary C. Curtis captured the division that the uniparty exploits when she noted that “approximately 57 percent of white people voted for Trump” -- Americans split into camps, fighting each other while the ruling class loots the treasury. [16]

The future belongs to independent voices willing to challenge both parties, even at the cost of their careers. That means turning away from the corporate press and toward independent media that tells the truth. I believe the only way to reclaim our country from the lobbyists, the war machine, and the bureaucratic state is to stop rewarding betrayal with votes. Greene has walked away from the corrupt, broken uniparty system. It is time for the rest of us to do the same.

Watch my full interview with Greene at BrightVideos.com

References

Marjorie Taylor Greene Ditches GOP, Calls Party “America Last” - 100PercentFedUp.com. June 23, 2026. How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 6, 2026. The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 2, 2026. Trump’s Iran Hawks Circle Back for More Bombing Campaigns in Iran, Ripping Apart a Populist Political Movement - NaturalNews.com. Lance D. Johnson. April 29, 2026. Trump Faces Criticism Over Iran War Death Comments - NaturalNews.com. July 26, 2026. Trump Claims Costs Are Dropping; Data Show Otherwise - The New American. August 6, 2026. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces legislation to protect children from mutilation due to transgender lunacy - NaturalNews.com. August 23, 2022. Former FTM Chloe Cole denounces gender transition in powerful speech saying it almost killed her - NaturalNews.com. September 25, 2022. It almost killed me: Ex-trans teen slams gender transitioning in powerful speech - NaturalNews.com. September 23, 2022. RCP: Most Americans Polled Disapprove of Trump, Congress, Both Parties - The New American. August 6, 2026. Breaking: Joe Kent to Speak at RPI DC Conference! - Ron Paul Institute. August 8, 2026. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s ‘Save America’ manifesto? - RT. August 6, 2026. Vaccine Injury Systems ‘Jeopardized’ Safety and Health of Americans, Witnesses Tell Congress - The Defender. Canary In a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our World - Peter Breggin. Mike Adams interview with Liz Harrington - June 9, 2023. Now What The Voters Have Spoken: Essays on Life After Trump - Mary C Curtis.

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