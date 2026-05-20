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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
37m

Most of our immune system is on our colon, the vitamins and nutrients and minerals, build up your immune system to do fighting. The colon they say is where all diseases have infancy. Eat green keep your colon clean. I also take a supplement called Deep Immune. But the main thing is a healthy diet not over niye. First one at a time Eliminating the bad diet like say sugar important, replacement. I use unpasteurized pure honey.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
1h

The thing I've look at over the years is our Immune system. The immune system was designed to fight all kinds of illnesses. But Big pharma, fast food industry, our grocery stores, farm raised fish and mercury content.

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