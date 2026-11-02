The Two Tech Factions Fighting Over the Future of Civilization

Mike Adams argues that an AI speculative bubble is beginning to burst after a trillion dollars in market capitalization losses and missed earnings expectations at major technology companies. He says borrowing costs have risen and that many AI-related firms lack the revenue to justify debt-financed infrastructure spending, citing Anthropic’s spending commitments and revenue levels as an example. He also contends that Chinese open-source models such as DeepSeek reduce demand for paid United States frontier models and that local open-source AI offers privacy, fewer restrictions, and unlimited use. He concludes that the correction could ultimately be larger than the dot-com crash and says he continues to buy gold and silver despite possible short-term price declines. He frames these developments as part of a broader conflict between centralized control and decentralized access to AI. He urges readers to treat his remarks as analysis rather than financial advice.

Adams also describes two factions competing over AI’s future, one that he says favors centralized control and depopulation and another that favors human coexistence with decentralized open-source AI. He projects that the nation-state will erode and argues that many government institutions and functions are obsolete, while proposing transparent AI-assisted representation as an interim alternative. In an Alex Jones Show interview, he characterizes official warnings about cyberattacks and grid failure as a pre-narrative that could justify emergency controls and a financial reset. He says the central contest is between centralized AI control and local open-source AI and argues that AI cannot be returned to a pre-AI world. He also calls for preparedness, local infrastructure, and community resilience. He further says energy, including tokenized kilowatt hours, could become the basis of future currency.

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