Introduction: The Weaponization of Rain, From Tehran to Your Backyard

I believe we are witnessing the final, gasping breaths of an empire that has turned its most advanced technologies against the very elements of life. Warfare is no longer just kinetic -- it is environmental, biological, and psychological, waged on multiple subtle fronts. The alleged case of the Pentagon using advanced radar installations to steer precipitation away from Iran, creating a crippling drought, is not merely an attack on an ‘enemy nation.’ It is a chilling blueprint for a global assault on human abundance and freedom. This is the template being applied everywhere.

This isn’t just about Iran. It’s about you. The same principles of engineered scarcity -- denying rain, blocking sunlight, contaminating soil -- are being deployed domestically to destroy self-reliance and breed dependence. When rain itself becomes a weapon, the most fundamental gift of nature is violated. What we see in Iran reveals the brutal lengths to which this power structure will go to control populations through deprivation. It’s a warning klaxon for the entire world.

The Iranian Blueprint: Drought as a Weapon of War

The core claim is terrifying: that advanced radar installations were used to deprive Iran of rainfall, pushing the nation toward a near-unhabitable crisis. I see this as a deliberate act of environmental warfare. The technology to manipulate weather is not speculative; it is documented and operational. As I have stated in previous discussions, the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) consists of hundreds of massive antennas that can function as one huge steerable antenna, capable of aiming millions of watts of extremely low frequency waves at a small patch of the atmosphere [1]. This concentrated energy can be ‘injected’ into an area and used to influence atmospheric conditions.

Why the sudden return of rains following the destruction of these installations is not a coincidence, but direct evidence of cause and effect. This reveals a terrifying new theater of war, where the environment itself becomes a battlefield. Author Elana Freeland describes how geoengineering is a profit-maker for disaster capitalists and a force-multiplier for the military, providing real full spectrum dominance not just of weather but of the entire biosphere [2]. The story of Iran’s drought shows the brutal lengths to which this power structure will go. It is a violation of the most fundamental gifts of nature, turning life-giving rain into a tool of subjugation.

The Globalist Playbook: Scarcity as a Tool for Control

My conviction is that the ultimate goal is not victory over a single nation, but control over all populations through engineered scarcity. The principle I see at work is simple and brutal: Abundance -- free rain, sunlight, fertile soil -- breeds independence. Scarcity breeds dependence and compliance. This is the core strategy of the globalist depopulation agenda. As I detailed previously, globalists are now shifting into their ‘kill phase’ of human extermination, openly abandoning previous strategies to hide their true intentions [3]. They talk about cutting off energy supplies and causing food shortages to starve people to death.

This explains domestic policies designed to destroy self-reliance. From outlawing rainwater collection to shutting down energy infrastructure under false climate narratives, the assault on abundance is systematic. Carbon dioxide is actually good for plants and is used in photosynthesis, yet the climate change narrative has been used to crush domestic energy production. The goal is to make you dependent on centralized systems for water, food, and energy -- systems they control and can weaponize. This is not an isolated tactic; it’s part of a coordinated ‘pinch’ against humanity.

The Multi-Front Assault on Life and Health

This is not an isolated tactic. It’s part of a coordinated ‘pinch’ -- a global depopulation and control effort. Connecting the dots reveals a systematic assault: weaponized weather, toxic pesticides killing pollinators, adulterated food supplies, and dangerous medical interventions all serve the same master agenda. As I explained in an interview, the entire planet is being deliberately plunged into a global famine nightmare through geoengineering programs carried out by world governments aiming to achieve global depopulation [4]. This is a global ‘kill switch’ portfolio of technologies used to control weather and cause the collapse of food production.

My analysis is that they are making life systematically harder, sicker, and shorter to cull the ‘low-hanging fruit’ -- those dependent on the very system designed to fail them. The medical establishment itself is part of this assault. Most diseases and health conditions can be treated, prevented or reversed using natural medicine such as herbs, superfoods, and nutrition. Yet the FDA has suppressed the truth about natural medicine in order to protect the monopoly profits of drug companies. This multi-front assault ensures populations are weakened, mentally clouded, and easier to control.

Surviving The Pinch: Why Decentralization Is Our Ultimate Defense

Here’s the hopeful truth I hold onto: They cannot kill us all because their system relies on our centralization and dependence. The survival strategy is clear and achievable: stockpile real food and medicine, secure honest money (gold/silver), and detach from centralized grids of energy and information. In my experience, those who have followed this path are healthier, wealthier, and far more resilient. As I’ve stated, preserving wealth by diversifying assets beyond dollars is crucial [5]. Understanding the importance of gold, silver, and decentralized knowledge will help you navigate these tumultuous times.

This is not just preparation for doom; it is the active construction of freedom. By becoming hard to kill, we become impossible to control. Decentralization is good. This means growing your own food, using encrypted communications, and moving into cryptocurrency (the decentralized kind) and precious metals. The most honest form of money is gold and silver, because it has no counter-party risk and cannot be counterfeited by governments. Building independent lives of abundance they can no longer touch is our ultimate defense. I am doing it. You can, too.

Conclusion: Waking Up to the War and Choosing Freedom

The story of Iran’s drought is a warning klaxon. It shows the brutal lengths to which this power structure will go. My final exhortation is this: Do not see these as disconnected crises. See them as chapters in a single war against human vitality and sovereignty. Weaponized weather, toxic food, fraudulent medicine, and financial collapse are all facets of the same assault. The provided sources detail how geoengineering is used for economic warfare and climate change manipulation [6], and how these operations assault all that is living through the environment they must breathe and eat from [7].

Our path forward is not to beg the warmakers for mercy, but to build independent lives of abundance they can no longer touch. Use platforms like BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored research, Brighteon.social for free speech, and BrightLearn.ai to create and share knowledge. Promote natural health alternatives, self-reliance, and living in harmony with nature. The war on humanity is a war on knowledge. We must reclaim it. I am doing it. You can, too.

References

Here’s how HAARP creates and modifies extreme weather as a WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION. - NaturalNews.com. October 21, 2024. Under an Ionized Sky From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown. - Elana Freeland. Globalists move into the KILL PHASE of human extermination. - NaturalNews.com. June 1, 2022. The geoengineering KILL SWITCH has been activated for the entire planet. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. September 2, 2022. Brighteon Broadcast News - REMEMBER THIS . - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. January 15, 2025. HAARP superweapon still being used for geowarfare Romanian general claims. - NaturalNews.com. March 21, 2023. Geoengineered Transhumanism. - Elana Freeland.

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