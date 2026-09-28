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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Sep 28

Thanks Mike for Information Truth few know. Expand on Technogracy, Tokanism, This Welfare State we live in with Infiltration from around the World. Trojan Horse destroying from Within. Sheeple have no idea what actually is in this Pagan Place Cabal!

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Joe Simsbury
Sep 28

Makes total sense to me but why are people in govt not acting like this is happening or acting like they think it will happen? Trump is acting like the midterms will be won. We are missing something here.

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