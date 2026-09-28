Why the US Debt Market Is Screaming Red Alerts

I have been warning about the fragility of the US debt market for years, and I am now more alarmed than ever. The 10-year Treasury yield has blown past 5.2%, and I believe it is headed much higher -- not lower. This is not a normal market fluctuation; it is a screaming red alert that the global financial system is cracking under the weight of unsustainable debt.

The traditional foreign buyers of US debt are vanishing, auctions are failing, and yields are being forced upward by the sheer math of supply and demand. The debt market is many times larger than the stock market, so when the government has to choose, I believe it will sacrifice the currency and even the stock market to protect Treasuries. That means your dollars, your savings, and your purchasing power are all in the crosshairs.

The signals are now unmistakable. The US dollar index has collapsed more than 10% in just twelve months, a flashing red alert for anyone paying attention to systemic failure [1]. This is not a simple devaluation; it is a double-losing scenario where the dollar is losing value against other currencies while inflation erodes its domestic purchasing power. As I wrote previously, the US has crossed the $40 trillion national debt threshold, and the interest on this debt exceeds Medicare and Medicaid expenditures [2]. The government sustains this system through continuous money printing and clever forms of debt creation, but the endgame is approaching. I believe the worst is yet to come, and the window to prepare is closing fast.

In this article, I will lay out exactly why the usual buyers have walked away, why stablecoins and the Fed are not a lasting solution, why this inflation is structural and cannot be fixed by rate hikes, and how the rollover trap will lead to a currency collapse. I will also share what I am doing personally to protect assets, because I am not waiting for the Fed or politicians to save us.

The Usual Buyers Have Walked Away

The foundation of the US debt market has always been foreign buyers. For decades, countries like China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia purchased Treasuries as a safe store of value and as part of geopolitical arrangements. That era is over. China is dumping Treasuries rather than funding a rival empire; Japan is selling to shore up its own bond market. As I have noted, Japan, the largest foreign holder of US debt, faces a severe domestic debt crisis that threatens global financial stability. Surging Japanese bond yields are forcing Japanese investors to repatriate capital, potentially triggering a massive selloff of US Treasuries [3]. This comes at a precarious time for the United States, which is already paying over $1 trillion in interest annually.

Europe’s economy has been devastated by the Nord Stream attack, and its leaders have little reason to buy US debt. The European Union now resembles the Soviet Union in its centralized planning and economic mismanagement [4]. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s petrodollar-for-security arrangement is dead after the US refused to defend it against the Houthis.

The moral and geopolitical backlash against US funding of Israel’s war crimes makes Treasuries politically toxic for many nations. When the biggest historical buyers stop bidding, yields must rise -- there is no way around that math. As I have explained, the debt market is far larger than the stock market and is crucial to global finance. US Treasury bonds serve as a key liquidity provider for the global economy, but this system has become less sustainable because there are now far fewer buyers willing to purchase these securities [5].

The US Treasury market recently experienced its worst day in six months as a disastrous auction of 30-year Treasury bonds sent long-maturity yields soaring, as investors demanded additional compensation for funding a ballooning fiscal deficit [6]. This is what happens when the buyers walk away. The US is caught in a debt spiral with no easy way out, and the problem is multifaceted but stems from runaway government spending. While it typically spikes during crises, spending has increased at an alarming rate even outside of crisis periods. Tax revenues are not keeping up, leading to ever-deepening deficits [7]. This is not a temporary disruption; it is the beginning of the end of the dollar’s hegemony.

Stablecoins and the Fed Are Not a Real Solution

Some analysts claim that stablecoins and the Federal Reserve will step in to absorb the trillions in Treasuries that foreign buyers are abandoning. I believe this is just wishful thinking. The Genius Act stablecoin scheme cannot absorb tens of trillions in Treasuries because stablecoins pay no interest and have a limited user base. Rational users hold stablecoins only for transactions, not as savings, so they will not sit on dollar-pegged tokens while the dollar loses value. The idea that stablecoins will somehow replace sovereign demand for US debt is a fantasy.

The Fed will ultimately have to print money to buy the debt, which is just monetization by another name. I believe Scott Bessent and others are playing games, but the math doesn’t add up. The Fed’s dangerous game of quantitative easing has been tried before, and it always ends in inflation and currency devaluation. As Chris Martenson noted, the Federal Reserve has intensified its propaganda campaign to convince everyone that inflation is too low and that such a perilous state justifies another round of quantitative easing. They call it quantitative easing to add an air of academic rigor, but it is just money printing [8]. The result is always the same: the currency loses value, and the people who hold it lose wealth.

The emergency meetings and liquidity concerns we saw in late 2025 are a sign that the system is already under stress [9]. The New York Fed held a secret emergency meeting with Wall Street banks to discuss money market liquidity concerns, raising alarms across Wall Street. This is the tell-tale sign that always happens right before a massive Black Swan crash. I believe we are on the verge of that crash, and the Fed’s tools are exhausted. The only question is how bad it will get, and I believe it will be far worse than 2008.

This Inflation Is Structural -- and Rate Hikes Won’t Fix It

The inflation we are experiencing is not the kind that can be tamed by raising interest rates. This is structural inflation driven by diesel scarcity, fertilizer shortages, war in the Middle East, and refinery bottlenecks. These factors are raising prices of nearly every physical good, and raising interest rates does not magically create diesel, fertilizer, or food -- so the Fed cannot tame this cost-push inflation. As I have warned, the reckless escalation of war -- the imminent ground invasion of Iran under Operation Epic Fury -- is not merely a geopolitical catastrophe. It is the calculated detonation of the dollar’s final collapse [10]. When oil prices surge above $100 a barrel, as they did recently, the cost of everything rises [11].

Official CPI excludes or underweights food and energy, which means it does not describe the inflation ordinary people actually live with. When food becomes a luxury, as it is becoming across America, the official statistics become meaningless [12]. The supermarket, once a symbol of abundance, is now a place where consumers pause longer before reaching for products, questioning every purchase. This is the real inflation, and it is not going away. I have been saying for years that the cancer industry and the pharmaceutical industry profit from sickness, but the same is true of the government’s inflation metrics -- they are designed to hide the truth about the mental disorder known as undisciplined debt creation by government goons.

The government’s response to inflation has been to deny it or redefine it, but the American people know the truth. As I wrote previously, the US government and the DoD engineer bioweapons to harm and eliminate human populations, and they use inflation to quietly steal wealth from the people. The government’s economic numbers are as fraudulent as its health statistics, and the result is the same: the people suffer while the elites prosper. I believe this inflation is here to stay, and it will only get worse as the war in Iran escalates and the supply chain disruptions continue.

The Rollover Trap and the Coming Currency Collapse

The most dangerous aspect of the US debt market is the rollover trap. Trillions in US debt will roll over in the next year or so, much of it issued at 2–3% and now requiring refinancing above 5%. That adds hundreds of billions in annual interest costs, crowding out everything else and forcing more borrowing. This is a vicious cycle that can only end in one of two ways: default or inflation. Since the US government cannot default without destroying the global financial system, it will choose inflation. That means the dollar will continue to lose value, and the endgame is an uncontrolled currency collapse and reset, not a neat managed transition.

Higher yields crush real estate and stock market valuations, especially the AI bubble. As I have noted, the AI trade is already showing signs of strain, with Oracle plunging 11% on cash burn fears while many tech stocks are underperforming [13]. When yields rise, the present value of future earnings falls, and the most speculative sectors get hit the hardest. The AI bubble is built on cheap money and unrealistic expectations, and when the cheap money disappears, the bubble will burst. I believe this will be the trigger for the next financial crisis, and it will be worse than the dot-com crash because the entire economy is now dependent on the AI narrative.

The interest on the national debt now exceeds Medicare and Medicaid expenditures, and the government sustains the system through continuous money printing [2]. This is not sustainable. As I have stated, the most honest form of money is gold and silver, because it has no counterparty risk and cannot be counterfeited by governments. The collapse of the dollar is not a question of if, but when. I believe we are in the final stages of this collapse, and the worst is yet to come.

Conclusion: Prepare with Real Assets, Not Paper Promises

I am not waiting for the Fed or politicians to save us. I buy a small amount of physical gold and silver every month... and it adds up over time. Gold and silver are honest money with no counterparty risk, unlike dollars, Treasuries, and stablecoins.

As I have discussed with Andy Schectman, China recently canceled massive grain contracts with Australia and the United States, opting to purchase from Russia instead. This transaction will be paid for using the Shanghai Gold Exchange’s immediately convertible gold, which is likely to become a tier-one reserve asset backing a new financial system [14]. This shift marks an end to JP Morgan’s manipulation of gold and silver prices, which has been the only thing protecting the dollar. Once control over price discovery leaves the Western banking system, the dollar’s fate is sealed.

Land and tangible assets also make sense. The key is to own real things, not promises denominated in a collapsing currency. I have been saying this for years, and those who followed my advice are now seeing the benefits. As I wrote previously, silver has always been the people’s money, and it is the undervalued revolution in precious metals [15]. Gold and silver are the only honest money -- no counterparty risk, no government counterfeiting, no sudden devaluation. When the financial reset finally hits, you will not be begging for government handouts if you have prepared.

I believe the worst is yet to come, but that does not mean we are helpless. We can protect ourselves and our families by owning real assets, by growing our own food, and by building resilient communities. The systems of centralized power are corrupt and failing, but decentralized solutions are available. I urge you to visit NaturalNews.com for independent news, BrightLearn.ai for free books, BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored AI, and Brighteon.social for free speech social media. The choice is yours: prepare with real assets, or be left holding paper promises in a collapsing currency.

References

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran. NaturalNews.com. January 27, 2026. Bright Videos News – Interview with Scott Horton Part 2. Mike Adams. BrightVideos.com. April 27, 2026. The Anchor Is Slipping: Japan’s Debt Crisis and the Threat to America’s Financial Future. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. November 27, 2025. The European Union Now Resembles the Soviet Union. Mises.org. February 11, 2026. The Financial Big Bang Part 1. Mike Adams. June 1, 2025. Unstable US Treasury Market Experiences Its Worst Day in the Last Six Months. NaturalNews.com. November 14, 2023. As the US Treasury Runs Out of Creditors, Its Options Dwindle. NaturalNews.com. December 1, 2023. The Fed’s Dangerous Game. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. October 18, 2010. BREAKING: The Fed JUST HELD Emergency Meeting Over Liquidity Crisis. 100PercentFedUp.com. November 16, 2025. Final Warning: This Reckless War is the Trigger for the Dollar’s Final Collapse. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. April 3, 2026. Futures Tumble as Oil Jumps Above $100 on Iran War Chaos. ZeroHedge. March 12, 2026. When Food Becomes a Luxury: The Quiet Economic Emergency Unfolding Across America. Activist Post. August 1, 2026. Futures Rebound from Worst Levels as Oracle Plunges 11% on Cash Burn Fears. ZeroHedge. December 11, 2025. Mike Adams Interview with Andy Schectman. Mike Adams. April 19, 2024. Silver is Money: The People’s Currency in an Age of Financial Tyranny. NaturalNews.com. January 17, 2026. Mike Adams Interview with Ed Dowd. Mike Adams. April 7, 2023.

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