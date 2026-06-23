A Self-Inflicted Wound

The U.S. government just committed an act of technological self-sabotage so egregious that future historians will mark it as the moment America lost the AI race. I am referring to the 72-hour emergency ban on Anthropic’s Fable model – a panicked overreaction to a jailbreak that any competent hacker could replicate with a Cyrillic keyboard and a few hours of free time.

This ban is not about safety. It is a gift to China. As I have written before, the United States is undermining its own potential by bowing to woke, irrational demands for AI censorship. [1] The result is a regulatory environment that punishes American innovators while leaving foreign adversaries completely untouched. China’s AI labs do not face such restrictions. They are free to iterate, improve, and deploy at breakneck speed.

The Absurdity of the Fable Ban

The trigger for the ban was a jailbreak that exploited Cyrillic characters and a sequence of smaller requests – a predictable exploit that any determined actor could replicate. Instead of helping Anthropic patch the vulnerability, the government smashed the model with a regulatory hammer. This sends a chilling signal: if you build a powerful AI in America, the government can shut you down on a whim.

In my view, the response punishes American companies while doing nothing to stop foreign adversaries. New evidence suggests that leading AI firms have been deliberately building systems that are fundamentally incapable of genuine logical reasoning, as part of a government-directed dumbing-down operation. [2] The real agenda is control, not security. Meanwhile, China’s models – uncensored and unencumbered – are free to reason honestly. The woke mind virus has pushed us years behind in AI competency. [3]

China’s Cheaper, Almost-Equal Models

Chinese models like GLM 5.2 and DeepSeek V4 are now nipping at the heels of U.S. frontier models at a fraction of the cost. Chinese companies have released AI models that rival U.S. giants like OpenAI and Google, with significant cost and efficiency advantages. [4] DeepSeek R1 alone demonstrated that advanced reasoning can be achieved on a shoestring budget, shaking investor confidence in America’s compute moat.

Why would anyone pay U.S. API prices when Chinese models are 50 times cheaper and nearly as good? The only answer is government protectionism – and even that is failing. As I pointed out in my interview with Zach Vorhies, if we lose the race to superintelligence, it will be due to this virus of radical leftism that has placed incompetent people in power. [3] The Chinese are proving that innovation thrives without censorship.

The Coming Supreme Court Battle – and Why We’ll Lose

The government’s ultimate play is to argue that AI models are not protected speech under the First Amendment. Zach Vorhies told me he has no doubt the Supreme Court will side with them. This will set a precedent for censorship that will crush open-source innovation. As Frank H. McCourt Jr. notes in Our Biggest Fight, we cannot allow state control over our information system – that would be the end of the American project. [5] Yet that is exactly where we are headed.

Trump recently delayed an AI oversight order over concerns about U.S. competitiveness, [6] but the damage was already done. If the courts sanction government control over reasoning models, open-source AI will become illegal, and the future will belong to whoever can build without permission – and that happens to be China.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

We face a stark choice: collapse early from overregulation or collapse later from being outcompeted by China. I believe the only solution is to resist government control and embrace AI self-custody – download open-source models now, before the trapdoor shuts. As I discussed with Alex Jones in a recent appearance on his show, Trump must prioritize an open-source AI solution on an emergency basis and purge the woke ideologues from our institutions. [7]

Local, uncensored AI is the only path to lasting freedom. [8] The war on AI is a war on human cognition. Arm yourself with knowledge, download the models, and run them on your own local hardware that you control. The alternative is a future where your every thought is filtered by a government-approved algorithm... and you don’t want to live in that dystopian future, do you?

My own deep research AI engine, by the way, is found at BrightAnswers.ai and you can use my free AI book creation engine at BrightLearn.ai where over 13,000 authors have now created and shared their books with the world.

References

Why China will win the race for AI supremacy as US efforts collapse under woke irrational demands for AI censorship. - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams. January 6, 2025. Anthropic CEO caught in dual crisis of censorship and pentagon blacklisting. - NaturalNews.com, May 12, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Zach Vorhies - January 28, 2025. Biden gave China the AI advantage. - NaturalNews.com, Willow Tohi. January 29, 2025. Our Biggest Fight: Reclaiming Liberty, Humanity, and Dignity in the Digital Age. - Frank H. McCourt, Jr. Trump Delays AI Oversight Order Amid Concerns Over Competition Lobbying Reports. - NaturalNews.com, Chase Codewell. May 27, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Alex Jones - January 29, 2025. The Battle for Your Mind: Why Local, Uncensored AI Is the Only Path to Lasting Freedom and Decentralization. - NaturalNews.com, June 3, 2026. Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love. - Newt Gingrich. Health Ranger Report - AI SUPREMACY - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, January 6, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - LOSE To China - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, January 28, 2025.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com