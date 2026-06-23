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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2h

"The U.S. Government Just Handed China the AI Race"

Ummm.....China 'won' that, long ago!

And the USSA (United Satanic States of America) will not/cannot EVER catch up!

It makes ZERO sense to think that China 'winning the AI race', over the USSA, is a bad thing!

My THINKING is, this is GOOD for We, The People!

One does NOT want their whole country 'electrified' by so-called 'AI'.

Because WHEN, NOT IF.......WHEN there is an EMP, whether Natural, or otherwise, China WILL be SCREWED!! Unless they have backup ANALOG Systems......the WHOLE country 'CRASHES'!!

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