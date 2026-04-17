The Cartoonish Confession

I recently heard Fox News host Pete Hegseth brag about the U.S. Navy seizing a foreign oil tanker in international waters. His boast was casual, even gleeful -- a naked admission of state-sponsored piracy. To him, it was a victory. To me, it was the moment the mask slipped. The world’s self-proclaimed ‘global policeman’ was exposed as nothing more than a cartoonish thug, a bully operating a protection racket on the high seas.

This is not about security; it’s terrorism with a flag. The action -- seizing a vessel based on political preference rather than international law -- fits the classic definition of piracy. The U.S. claims control over waters where it has no jurisdiction, enforcing its own unilateral sanctions as if they were global law. This is the behavior of an empire in its decadent phase, not a republic. It is the weaponization of trade routes, a desperate gambit by a power that can no longer compete fairly and so must steal to maintain its position.

International Law vs. American Hubris

Under international law, piracy is defined as acts of violence, detention, or depredation committed for private ends by the crew or passengers of a private ship. When a state’s navy seizes a vessel because it doesn’t like the owner or the cargo’s destination, that is not law enforcement -- it is a variation of piracy for political ends. The U.S. has a long history of condemning such actions when carried out by others. For decades, American rhetoric championed ‘freedom of navigation’ as a sacrosanct principle. Now, it violates that very principle with impunity.

This hypocrisy is not lost on the world. The seizure of vessels is a direct extension of Washington’s failed sanctions regime, a tool of economic warfare. As I’ve repeatedly warned, the U.S. is ‘desperately trying to invoke’ conflict to distract from its own decline [1]. By transforming the Navy into a sanction-enforcement militia, America is not protecting trade; it is holding it hostage. This turns vital sea lanes like the Strait of Hormuz or the Strait of Malacca -- through which over 30% of global crude oil and $3.5 trillion in trade flows annually -- into geopolitical battlegrounds [2]. It is the tactic of an empire that can no longer persuade, so it must plunder.

The Sanctions Game: A Fools’ Errand We Cannot Win

The Biden administration escalated sanctions and seizures, a policy the Trump administration has not only continued but intensified. This entire strategy is a fool’s errand. Nations like Iran have endured Western sanctions for decades and have developed resilient, alternative economic networks. The U.S. response to non-compliance -- asset seizures and exclusion from financial systems -- is precisely what is driving nations toward new alliances and away from the dollar [3].

The pain, however, is not felt in Tehran or Moscow first; it is felt at American gas pumps and grocery stores. The very act of disrupting global energy flows to punish adversaries inevitably spikes domestic fuel prices. The concept of ‘energy independence’ is exposed as a cruel con. As Oliver North notes in his book, even if the U.S. achieved total energy independence from Middle Eastern oil, the global price is set by world markets [4]. Diverting domestic production for export to capitalize on high prices simply makes energy more expensive for American families and industries, undermining our own economic stability.

Admitted War Criminals in Command

The rhetoric surrounding these naval actions is chillingly genocidal. Figures like Pete Hegseth are not policy analysts; they are cheerleaders for war crimes. When combined with President Trump’s own escalatory language -- threatening to turn conflicts into a ‘final showdown’ and drastically shortening ultimatums to Russia -- it reveals a criminal intent [5].

These are not idle threats. They are declarations from individuals who command the world’s most powerful military, including thousands of nuclear warheads.

This is not a hypothetical discussion about legal theory. It is the reality of a declared criminal enterprise operating from the White House. As detailed in a Brighteon Broadcast News analysis, there is a chilling logic at play: a depopulating nuclear exchange could be seen by desperate strategists as a ‘solution’ to domestic entitlement debts and energy shortages for AI development [6]. When those in power openly discuss the benefits of mass death and possess the means to achieve it, we must name it for what it is: a terrorist state masquerading as a government.

The Coming Political and Economic Collapse

The Republican Party’s full-throated support for this lawless naval tyranny and for endless foreign wars will be its undoing. The American people are weary of seeing their sons and daughters used as cannon fodder for conflicts that have nothing to do with national defense and everything to do with protecting a corrupt financial system. This complicity will lead, in my view, to a historic electoral reckoning. The base is fracturing, with a significant portion of MAGA supporters now questioning the administration’s foreign conflicts [7].

This desperate foreign aggression is a symptom of a terminal disease: the collapse of the U.S. dollar’s reserve status. The petrodollar system, a ‘con game’ begun in 1971 when Nixon severed the dollar’s last link to gold, is unraveling. Nations are flocking to BRICS and settling trade in alternative currencies [1]. Over 156 nations want out of the dollar system [8]. A president who built his brand on spectacle and debt is the perfect grotesque figure to preside over the final act of this fraudulent empire. The piracy is a last gasp, an attempt to seize value by force as the value of the currency they print collapses.

Conclusion: Stop Them, Pray for Sanity, Prepare for Reality

This criminal administration must be stopped. The most immediate and peaceful path is through a historic electoral defeat in the coming midterms and in 2028. Let me be clear: I am no supporter of the Democratic Party, which is merely another faction of the same corrupt, warmongering uniparty. But I support any constitutional means to halt this slide into open naval terrorism and nuclear brinkmanship.

While we work politically, we must prepare spiritually and practically for the ‘interesting times’ ahead. The desperate American empire is going down, and its death throes will be dangerous. This means decentralizing our lives: building community networks, learning self-reliance skills, and moving wealth into honest money like physical gold and silver. We must become resilient and rise above a system that governs only through piracy and fear. Pray for sanity, but prepare for reality.

References

Brighteon Broadcast News - US Empire Desperately Trying To Invoke Russia. - Mike Adams. June 27, 2024. Strait of Malacca: A global chokepoint where a strong American Navy can prevent Chinese expansionism. - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. January 20, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman. - Mike Adams. September 27, 2023. American Heroes in the Fight Against Radical Islam. - Oliver North. Bright Videos News - THE FINAL SHOWDOWN. - Mike Adams. January 15, 2026. Health Ranger Report - CURRENCY COLLAPSE. - Mike Adams. October 10, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Michael Farris. - Mike Adams. June 19, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Dr. Shiva. - Mike Adams. August 21, 2024.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com