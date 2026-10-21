The USDA’s $8 Billion Farmer Bailout Is Communism Wearing a Smile

I want you to picture the scene in Park City, Kansas, on October 19, 2026. A sitting president stands at a podium and announces eight billion dollars in emergency farm relief, and the crowd cheers like the cavalry just rode in. That is the moment I knew this was not a rescue operation at all. From my perspective, the newly announced USDA farmer relief program is a pre-midterm vote-buying scheme dressed up as compassion, not a serious solution to the high fuel prices plaguing U.S. farmers.

Understand what actually created this emergency. Diesel ran about $3.67 a gallon a year ago and now sits at $6.18, a jump of $2.51 per gallon that slices straight into seed, fertilizer, and the mortgage payment on the family farm [1]. That price did not spontaneously appear out of nowhere. Trump started a war, energy flows got disrupted, and now Washington wants a standing ovation for partially paying a bill it inflicted on the American people itself. The people cheering this handout are the same people who spent decades mocking socialism from the comfort of their talk radio studios. I am here to tell them plainly: if you cheer for this, you are a communist at heart, and no amount of red state flag-waving changes that arithmetic.

Let me be blunt about the deception happening right now. This administration is not relieving a crisis, it is monetizing one. The American farmers who will actually harvest a crop this fall need fuel, not press conferences, and the people clapping loudest in that Kansas field are the very people whose war policy emptied the diesel tanks in the first place. I have said this before and I will say it again: when government creates the wound and then sells you the bandage, that is not charity. That is racketeering with a smile.

You Can’t Print Diesel: How the War With Iran Created This Crisis

There would be no farmer diesel crisis to relieve if Trump had not started a war with Iran and disrupted global energy flows. The GOP supported that war, and this bailout is the bill coming due. The reporting is right there in black and white: the U.S. war against Iran has driven up energy prices, while the president’s tariffs have disrupted agricultural trade and raised production costs, leaving farmers squeezed between rising expenses and shrinking margins [2]. You cannot import your way out of a self-inflicted wound, and you certainly cannot tariff your way to cheaper fuel.

The administration is now learning the hard lesson that you cannot print diesel, so it is doing the next best thing. It prints currency and hands it out so people can afford the fuel it cannot produce. This is what happens when a government confuses money with wealth. The fertilizer crisis alone is proof of the underlying rot. On June 29, 2026, Trump issued a proclamation declaring an emergency over threats to the availability of enough fertilizer to meet agricultural demand, temporarily suspending certain antidumping and countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco [3]. When you have to declare a national emergency over basic plant food, you are not governing, you are triaging.

Here is the detail that should make every patriot’s blood run cold. Diesel is so short in the United States that this administration struck a deal to import Russian diesel. Let that sink in. Any American farmer who actually manages to harvest a crop this season should be thanking Vladimir Putin, not the USDA, because the fuel in that tractor may well have come from Moscow. Meanwhile, the president formally asked Congress for $87.6 billion in supplemental appropriations to cover the U.S. military campaign against Iran and provide economic relief to American farmers [4]. The war and the bailout were requested in the same letter. That is not a coincidence, that is a confession.

From Socialism to Straight-Up Communism: The Government Decides Who Farms

Socialism is when government owns the means of production. Communism is when government owns the means of production and decides which human beings are permitted to operate them. This program crosses that line. Once Washington decides who gets the check and who can afford to plant, Washington decides which farmers are allowed to produce. That is not an agricultural policy, that is a central planning committee with a USDA seal on the letterhead.

To receive a dime of this money, farmers must fill out eligibility and approval paperwork. A person who knows how to read a soil test, fix a combine belt at midnight, and time a harvest window between rainstorms is now reduced to a form processor filling in boxes for a federal agency. That is not their focus and it is not their skill set. The legendary farmer-author Joel Salatin put the underlying principle better than any bureaucrat ever could: nobody should need an Environmental Protection Agency to say that polluting the river is bad, and if polluting the river is wrong, let the perpetrators be brought before a jury of their neighbors to assess a penalty [5]. The same logic applies here. A farmer should not need federal permission to buy fuel to farm his own land.

Why should anyone have to beg a federal agency for permission to farm? That is not a relief program, that is a permission slip to farm. And once you accept the permission slip, you have accepted the premise that the federal government owns your labor. Thomas Kostigen documented how the modern farm bill machinery funnels the lion’s share of subsidies to the largest operations while small farms get scraps, and he quoted Environmental Working Group senior vice president Craig Cox predicting that direct payments would be replaced by more disaster relief programs to help farmers manage risk [6]. Disaster relief as the permanent replacement for farm policy -- that is exactly what we are watching happen in real time. The handouts were never meant to stop. They were meant to become the system.

Where’s the Bailout for Truckers, Ambulances and Construction Crews?

Here is what nobody in Washington wants to answer. When you subsidize demand for a scarce fuel, you do not create more fuel, you create more buyers chasing the same barrels. Subsidized diesel demand from farmers means less diesel for everyone else, so the shortage gets worse, not better. Every gallon that gets steered toward a subsidized tractor is a gallon that does not get to a truck stop in Nebraska, and the price for everybody who was not invited to the handout line goes up, not down. This is elementary supply and demand, and it is being deliberately ignored.

Truckers haul every good and every bite of food across America on diesel. They got no check. Diesel ambulances running emergency calls got no check. The diesel-electric rail network that moves grain to port got no check. Construction companies running skid steers and excavators got no check. The 2026 census data tells its own story: the United States lost more than 156,000 farms between 2017 and 2025, and farm bankruptcy filings jumped by 46 percent from 2024 to 2025 [7]. Those numbers are the result of decades of consolidation policy, not one bad season, and a check cut six weeks before an election does not undo them.

This is how energy rationing begins. Once government decides who can afford energy, government decides who gets to use energy. That list starts with farmers and truckers and ambulances, and then it grows. It grows to include the guy running a welding shop, the family hauling kids to school, the small manufacturer trying to keep the lights on. Rationing always begins with the sympathetic case, because the sympathetic case is what gets you to accept the mechanism. Eventually it swallows the whole economy, and by then the people who designed it are long gone with the money.

Trust Me Bro: The Check Arrives After the Midterms

The USDA itself admits the timetable: you apply now and the money arrives sometime after the midterms. That is a classic trust me bro promise, and the application itself may simply be denied once the votes are counted. Think about the incentive structure. Politicians want the credit before the election and the obligation after it. The farmer signs up, votes accordingly, and then waits on an agency that has every reason to slow-walk, deny, or reclassify the claim once the ballots are boxed up and shipped to wherever ballots go in this country.

Meanwhile, farmers must pay for diesel up front, out of pocket, at today’s prices, while waiting on a check that may never come. The $8 billion figure being floated is smaller than the fertilizer and fuel bill for a single large operation in a bad year. If that check does not arrive, or arrives late, or arrives discounted by inflation, the farmer goes bankrupt and sells the farm and the tractor. That is the actual risk being transferred here, and it is being transferred from a federal agency onto the shoulders of the person least able to carry it.

The money is not Trump’s to give in the first place. It is printed debt and devalued purchasing power taken from every taxpayer, who then gets punished a second time by higher food prices at retail. You cannot inflate your way to prosperity. The farmers who say the Trump administration’s assistance is already providing relief but that more help is needed are describing a treadmill, not a solution [8]. And let me say the quiet part out loud: the GOP spent years calling this exact policy insanity when Democrats did it. Now they cheer it. That tells you how thoroughly they abandoned every small-government principle they ever claimed to hold. Principles that bend under electoral pressure were never legitimate principles at all.

Stop the War, End the Subsidy, and Hold Honest Money

If you actually want to help farmers, you do not mail them checks. You end the war that made fuel expensive and let energy flow again. You stop treating domestic energy production as a sin. You let diesel, fertilizer, and every other agricultural input move at a price set by supply and demand instead of by a war room and a tariff schedule. That is what real relief looks like, and it costs the taxpayer nothing.

Symptom-masking is not economics. Quarterly diesel supplement checks would just become universal basic income for farmers while the national debt and the dollar’s value both deteriorate. Disaster relief programs that were supposed to be temporary have a way of becoming permanent, and this one will be no different. Every time the government prints a trillion dollars, taxpayers and currency holders get no relief at all. They get poorer in real terms, while the people closest to the printing press get richer. That is not a bug in the system, it is the design.

Which is precisely why I take part of my income each month and convert it into gold and silver. Gold and silver cannot be printed, cannot be devalued by decree, and cannot be denied to you by a USDA approval letter. They are the honest exit from this whole rigged cycle, and they are the only money that does not require a bureaucrat’s signature to hold its value.

If you want to understand how the financial system actually works and how to protect yourself from it, educate yourself at BrightLearn.ai which is a free library where you can generate your own books on sound money and economics, and BrightAnswers.ai as an uncensored AI engine that is more honest than the corporate alternatives.

So here is my challenge to every farmer and every patriot reading this. Do not mistake a government check for freedom. Do not mistake a press conference for policy. Stop the war, end the subsidy, and hold honest money. Vote for the candidate who promises to do less, not the one who promises to send you more of your own money back with a ribbon on it. And if you want independent reporting that will not tell you this bailout is a triumph of compassion, read my website NaturalNews.com. The truth about this racket is available to anyone willing to look, and the people who are counting on you not looking are the same people writing the checks on a currency that will sooner or later become utterly worthless.

Plan accordingly.

References

Trump unleashes $8 billion lifeline for farmers drowning in diesel costs. 2026-10-20T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-20-trump-billion-lifeline-farmers-diesel-costs.html Trump Announces Another $8 Billion Farm Bailout. 2026-10-20T20:12:04.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/trump-announces-another-8-billion-farm-bailout/ President Trump Just Moved To Slash One Of Farmers’ Biggest Bills, And USDA Put A Number On It. 2026-06-30T21:52:25.000Z. https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-farmers-fertilizer-costs-usda-savings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-farmers-fertilizer-costs-usda-savings Trump Requests $88 Billion Supplemental Funding Package Focused On Iran War Funds, Farm Aid, And Ebola Response. 2026-06-25T13:00:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-requests-88-billion-supplemental-funding-package-focused-iran-war-funds-farm-aid Folks This Aint Normal A Farmers Advice for Happier Hens Healthier People and a Better World. by Joel Salatin The big handout how government subsidies and corporate welfare corrupt the world we live in and wreak havoc on our food. by Kostigen Thomas U.S. farmers struggling with high price of fuel, fertilizer as bankruptcies rise. 2026-05-10T00:00:00.000Z. https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/us-farmers-struggling-high-price-fuel-fertilizer-bankruptcies-rise?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators Farmers Say Trump Admin Providing Relief, but More Assistance Needed. 2026-03-14T11:01:15.178Z. https://theepochtimes.com/us/farmers-say-trump-admin-providing-relief-but-more-assistance-needed-5997290

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