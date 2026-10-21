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EHFoundation
5d

Socialist Communist Marxist Facist Nazi's Welfare Recipients promises of payouts appeal to Sheeple and Rats! Men are Mice with no Spine; what we are reduced to groveling!

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Smacko9
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Sasha Latypova says COVID was a military operation, not a viral pandemic

What happened in 2020 had nothing to do with a virus and everything to do with weaponizing fear.

https://www.jermwarfare.social/p/sasha-latypova-covid-military-operation

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