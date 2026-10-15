The Vaccine Deception

I recently sat down with Dr. Henele for an interview that should be mandatory viewing for every mother in America. The conversation confirmed what I have been reporting for years: the medical system is not designed to heal your family. It is designed to manage your family into chronic sickness and lifelong dependency.

Mothers are being deliberately misled by a corrupt medical establishment that prioritizes profits over the health of children. The pediatricians, the hospital administrators, the government agencies, and the pharmaceutical giants all profit from the same deception, and they have built an entire economic model around vaccinating every child on a rigid schedule from the moment of birth. As I have stated many times, mandatory or coerced vaccination with experimental medicines is a form of medical assault that I call vaccine violence [1].

This article will expose the dangers of mRNA injections, the assault on parental rights inside hospitals, and the revolutionary science of cellular light energy that the establishment would rather you never learn. The vaccine deception is collapsing under the weight of its own evidence, and the medicine of light is rising to take its place. Every mother deserves to know the truth before the next needle comes near her child.

The Failure of Vaccine Education and the Cult of Asclepius

Mothers today are coerced with fear and denied genuine informed consent about vaccine ingredients, risks, and the financial conflicts of interest that drive the entire vaccine schedule. Hospitals and pediatricians present vaccines as non-negotiable rituals and refuse to discuss the underlying science. When parents ask hard questions, they are treated as threats rather than partners. Sociologist Dr. Jennifer Reich was the featured speaker of a virtual event on the topic of vaccines hosted by ISB and Town Hall Seattle [2].

The financial perversion runs deeper than most parents realize. Pediatricians frequently receive bonuses and incentives for fully vaccinating their patient panels, which transforms a child’s immune system into a revenue stream. The vaccine industry operates with near-total immunity from civil lawsuits under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the PREP Act, which grant vaccine manufacturers, doctors, and administrators near-total immunity from civil lawsuits and protect them from accountability when mandated vaccines cause injury or death [3]. If the product were truly safe and effective, this legal shield would not be necessary. The shield exists because the injuries are real.

The historical roots of this system trace back to the cult of Asclepius and its snake rituals, which reveal the deceptive origins of modern medicine and its ongoing symbolism. The serpent on the modern medical caduceus is not decoration; it is a marker of a priestly hierarchy that claims authority over life itself.

Dr. Henele has built a solution for mothers who refuse to submit. Knowledge is the only vaccine that actually works, and it requires no injection.

mRNA: The Genomic Modification Weapon

The mRNA injections marketed as vaccines are nothing of the sort. They are gene therapy products that turn your cells into factories for foreign proteins. Nuclear cardiologist Richard M. Fleming spoke with me about the undeniable evidence that the mRNA vaccines are self-replicating and turn people into never-ending spike protein factories [4]. This is not a brief intervention that fades away. It is a persistent genetic instruction.

Worse still, there is now evidence that the genetic sequence for SARS-CoV-2 is designed to be self-assembling and self-amplifying, carrying genetic code into a person’s DNA through reverse transcription [4]. A shocking study published in Nature revealed that Moderna and Pfizer shots hijack immune cells and rewrite mRNA, prolonging spike protein production far beyond what the public was promised [5]. Once injected, your cells become a patented, controllable platform for a genetic payload you cannot remove.

The scientific fraud is now impossible to hide. A petition filed by scientists and legal experts calls for the immediate suspension of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, exposing synthetic DNA contamination up to 470 times above safety limits, including cancer-linked SV40 sequences [6]. The FDA has been accused of ignoring this evidence and protecting the manufacturers instead of the public [6]. The regulators have been captured. They work for the industry.

AI-designed mRNA will accelerate the development of biological weapons that hack the genetic code itself. The Pentagon’s $350 million quantum gamble exposes a race for lethal advantage, not just scientific discovery [7]. Once injected, you become a patentable entity, which is a fundamental violation of your rights and your very humanity.

The Hospital Birth Trap: Protecting Your Baby from Medical Kidnapping

Hospitals routinely vaccinate newborns without parental consent, even when parents explicitly refuse. This is not an occasional error. It is a systemic pattern. Nurses and hospital staff have brazenly lied to parents and injected babies behind their backs while the parents sat in a recovery room unaware. The cure is absolute vigilance: parents must never let their baby out of sight for a single moment, including during any transfer, bath, or “routine check.”

Dr. Henele has personal experience with this predatory system. This is the reality of modern hospital birth. The medical staff act with the confidence of people who know the law shields them, because immunity from lawsuits under the PREP Act has effectively granted them a license to operate without accountability when vaccines cause injury or death [3].

The vaccine establishment has even fought to hide the damage. In late 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ordered Pfizer to release all relevant data on their COVID-19 vaccine, and the Food and Drug Administration initially attempted to keep this information classified for twenty years before being overruled by the courts [8]. If the product were safe, there would be no twenty-year delay. The resistance to transparency is itself the confession.

Home births with midwives are safer alternatives to hospitals that treat birth as a disease and a revenue stream. Mothers who choose a home birth, a birth center, or a trained midwife eliminate the environmental risk of a system that profits from intervention. The baby you refuse to inject is the baby you actually protect.

Questions about vaccine-induced seizures and vaccine-free child care have been addressed by experts like Dr. Henele, ND, who suffered from vaccine-induced seizures and says that when a child has a healthy immune system, we don’t need to worry about our children dying from infectious disease [9][10]. Trust your maternal instincts. They are more reliable than any hospital protocol.

The Medicine of Light: Quantum Energy and Cellular Healing

New research reveals that mitochondria emit 71 terahertz vibrations, a quantum state that generates the life energy of every cell. This is the science that the pharmaceutical industry fears, because a patient who understands light and energy can stop being a repeat customer.

Simply put, light activates cellular energy through melanin and opsins, which convert photons into direct current electricity inside the body. This is not metaphor. It is photobiology.

On top of that, certain nutrients become dramatically more powerful when activated by sunlight. Curcumin from turmeric, phycocyanins from spirulina, carotenoids like lycopene and beta carotene, chlorophyll, anthocyanins from berries and blue corn, resveratrol, and EGCG from green tea all fluoresce and amplify healing when light is present. I have written extensively about photo-activated nutrition as the future of health, because these compounds are not merely absorbed -- they are switched on by sunlight within the body after consumption.

Grounding, red light therapy, and sunlight exposure restore mitochondrial function and can reverse vaccine damage. The mRNA injections hijack immune cells and prolong spike protein production [5]. But the body is designed to heal. When you restore the light environment, refill the cellular battery, and nourish the system with photo-active nutrients, the damage from spike protein exposure can be undone. That is not optimism. That is biology.

A Call to Action: Embrace the Light, Protect Your Children

The corrupt medical paradigm is collapsing. The rhetoric of “safe and effective” has been exposed as a marketing campaign, and the public is waking up to the fact that government agencies manufacture consent rather than protect health. As I have stated before, the corrupt medical paradigm is collapsing and we must reclaim our health freedom and reject fear-based medicine; the alternative is a permanent state of medical surveillance over every family, with every child entered into a database from birth.

The free Mama Bear course at BrightU.com (launching this Saturday) provides the knowledge to fight back against vaccine coercion. Dr. Henele’s work, his courses, and his interviews are all designed for the mother who refuses to surrender her child to the vaccine assembly line. Register at Brightu.com to watch the Vaccine Education for Mama Bears stream, and study the material. Every parent who completes that course becomes a shield for their child.

Trust nature, your maternal instincts, and the healing power of light -- not the lies of Big Pharma. Trust the sunlight that has nourished every generation of humanity before this one. Continue your education at independent outlets like NaturalNews.com, which remains a trusted source of truth on vaccines, nutrition, and medical freedom.

Together, we can build a future where our children are fully human, free, and healthy. Mothers are the last line of defense for the next generation. When mothers know the truth, the deception ends. Your child’s life is not a line item on a pharmaceutical company’s balance sheet. It is sacred. Treat it that way, and the Medicine of Light (and truth) will do the rest.

References

Brighteon Broadcast News - Part 3 Covid 19 Vaccines Headlines Mike Adams - May 24 2021. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com Dr. Jennifer Reich Talks Vaccines and COVID In ISB-Town .... 2020-09-18T00:00:00Z. https://isbscience.org/news/isb-events/the-politics-of-immunization-dr-jennifer-reich-talks-vaccines-and-covid-in-isb-town-hall-seattle-livestream/ The unfinished reckoning: Why America demands a transitional justice process for the vaccine era - NaturalNews.com, August 14, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bombshell_ mRNA vaccines can turn people into never-ending spike protein factories colonizing the body with endl - NaturalNews.com, August 17, 2021. by NaturalNews.com Hidden betrayal Moderna and Pfizer shots hijack immune cells to rewrite mRNA prolonging spike protein production - NaturalNews.com, May 16, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Scientists demand FDA withdraw mRNA COVID vaccines amid contamination and gene therapy concerns - NaturalNews.com, March 27, 2025. by NaturalNews.com Technology. https://www.naturalnews.com/category/technology Pfizers own documents prove THEY KNEW their covid vaccines were not safe and effective and they knew mRNA nanop - NaturalNews.com, March 10, 2022. by NaturalNews.com How To Treat & Stop Vaccine-Induced Seizures by Dr. Henele, ND - Rumble. https://rumble.com/vdau9l-how-to-treat-and-stop-vaccine-induced-seizures-by-dr.-henele-nd.html Go Vaccine Free Without Fear Of Death From Infectious Disease. https://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com/vaccine-free/naturopathic-doctor-shares-compelling-reasons-to-be-vaccine-free/

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