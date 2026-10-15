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EHFoundation
Oct 15

Thanks for educational information ALL need to know. We did not have this valuable knowledge previously. Two babies in 1968-69 suffered vaccine injuries as we all have being vaccinated all our lives including in schools, Universities required to attend.

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
Oct 15

Thank you. Great nutrient additions to Red Light (which I have been addicted to for several years)

I was floxxed years ago - (fluoroquinolone toxicity) to the point of being unable to walk for many months. After relentless research I finally figured out what was causing it...FQ antibiotics, and you can have a nasty flare up just eating any meat - any animal that has been given these diabloical drugs and contaminated with FQ antibiotics...and FQs are the ones they always use.

It's a hard symptom to nail down and make the connection. It can take weeks to present with excruciating neuropathy pain. They/FQs are crippling for about 35% of the population, and they are the first antibiotics that the white coat butchers and Big pHARMa prescribe...creating patients for life.

It also destroys your mitochondrial...and the only thing helping me function each day is a round of red light in the morning. It's been miracle healing and I thank you for the additional nutritional info to combine it with. 'The combo of DMSO helps too...and even adding in castor oil before putting on the RL belt.

So, I guess consider this a PSA on FQ antibiotics...never, ever take them...make sure -, just in case you are forever compromised by them.

I have several substacks on this, if anyone is interested, just do a search for Fluoroquinolone Toxicity in my posts...

Thanks again, Mike, always amazing information...

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