The War Is Collapsing the Global Order—Almost No One Is Ready for What’s Next w/ Mike Adams

The interview between Seth Holehouse and Mike Adams explores the escalating conflict between Iran and Western nations, focusing on the strategic targeting of critical energy infrastructure. Recent attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field—responsible for 75% of its gas production—have triggered retaliatory strikes on facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, including Ras Laffan, the world’s largest LNG export hub. These actions mark a dangerous new phase where civilian infrastructure is directly impacted, threatening global energy supplies and economic stability. The discussion highlights how disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cascade into shortages of fertilizers, helium, and microchips, destabilizing industries worldwide.

Adams emphasizes the urgency of decentralized preparedness, advocating for self-sufficiency in food, water, and energy to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities. The conversation also addresses the weaponization of AI in warfare and surveillance, warning of its potential to devalue human life if left unchecked. Both speakers stress the need for open-source, offline technologies to empower individuals while cautioning against over-reliance on centralized systems. The interview concludes with practical advice on resilience, including storing knowledge and resources, as global tensions threaten to reshape the existing world order.

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