The War to Save America's Debt Market + The Virology PSYOP + Healing Human Neurology with Botanical Wisdom

On today’s episode, Mike Adams presents an analysis of current economic dynamics, focusing on the relationship between U.S. geopolitical actions, monetary policy, and financial markets. Adams argues that the Trump administration benefits from ongoing global instability, particularly regarding energy and tensions with Iran, which drives foreign capital into U.S. Treasury bonds and equities. This influx is said to keep Treasury yields manageable and fuel a stock market rally, even as domestic purchasing power declines and emerging economies face severe pressure from a rising dollar and expensive energy imports. Adams characterizes this as a strategy to protect the U.S. debt market by shifting the global economic burden onto other nations.

The discussion also addresses the relative decline of gold and silver prices, which is attributed to investor enthusiasm for technology and semiconductor stocks as well as suppressed industrial demand. The transcript sharply criticizes mainstream virology and vaccine narratives, arguing that so-called viruses are cellular fragments triggered by environmental toxins such as electromagnetic pollution, heavy metals, or pesticides rather than infectious agents. Adams recommends a conservative financial strategy centered on avoiding debt, accumulating physical gold and silver, and investing in one’s own productive assets, while dismissing the current tech and AI data center boom as an unsustainable bubble likely to collapse.

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