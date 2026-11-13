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EHFoundation
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Thanks Mike for accurate assessment of entire War Situation. Negotiate Peace and get along with other countries in charge of their region with their routes and resources they control and we need to pay for; less that the costs of Wars with no end. Bring back Americans and send the Muslims here over there!

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